Is it just me? Everytime Ive watched a game where Jude Bellingham is playing, hes not looking anything special at all.



Haven't seen them much at all this season but it's the Real Madrid effect, it's rare they ever play well, even though they get results.Only player who's been consistently class for them going back a long time is Modric (probably Benzema as well and at least in terms of goals Ronaldo with his Haaland impression).