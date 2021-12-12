« previous next »
Champions League, Europa, Conference League & PL fixtures 30th April - 2nd May

Champions League, Europa, Conference League & PL fixtures 30th April - 2nd May
Yesterday at 03:56:44 pm
TUESDAY 30TH APRIL

CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

Bayern Munich v Real Madrid 20:00 TNT SPORTS 1

WEDNESDAY 1ST MAY

CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

Borussia Dortmund v PSG 20:00 TNT SPORTS 1

THURSDAY 2ND MAY

PREMIER LEAGUE

Chelsea v Tottenham Hotspur 19:30 skysports
 
EUROPA LEAGUE

Olympique Marseille v Atalanta 20:00 TNT SPORTS 3
Roma v Bayer Leverkusen 20:00 TNT SPORTS 2

EUROPA CONFERENCE LEAGUE

Aston Villa v Olympiakos 20:00 TNT SPORTS 1
Fiorentina v Club Brugge 20:00 TNT SPORTS 5
Re: Champions League, Europa, Conference League & PL fixtures 30th April - 2nd May
Yesterday at 04:19:04 pm
.




UEFA's Champions League / Europa / Conference matches being shown live on UK TV : www.live-footballontv.com (all on TNT Sport)

UEFA's Champions League / Europa / Conference matches being shown live on TV around the world (+ great for IPTV etc) : www.livesoccertv.com


60+ stream sites: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.0 (the 'Some useful info for following the footy | TV | Streams | Highlights & Replays' thread)

Also decent - www.sportshd.sx/soccer : www.vipleague.im : https://streambtw.com : https://reddit.sportshub.stream : www.soccerstreams.football : www.1stream.me : www.dlhd.sx : https://nizarstream.com : https://freestreams-live1se.nu : https://footysaga.com (search bar) : https://live.sport365.stream/soccer : www.hesgoals.top : www.techclips.net/schedule : www.redditsoccerstreams.org : www.soccerstreamlinks.com : www.hes-goals.io : www.footybite.to : www.elixx.xyz : https://foot.soccerstreams100.io : https://crackstreamsfree.com



A note...

Some stream sites are now being blocked by ISPs - not all, but some - so you may need a VPN to bypass that block. Free and easy-to-use VPNs from the Chrome Web Store like... WindScribe, Best VPN by uVPN, 1VPN, and Troywell VPN... usually work fine - and there are many others to choose from. Use an adblocker too - uBlock Origin is quality for this.

Also, some antivirus software are also blocking certain streaming sites of late - not because there is anything untoward on those streaming sites, but they seem to be blocking the way adverts are delivered on the sites. It is completely up to you fine folks... but a temporary disable of your antivirus software when clicking onto a streaming site - then quickly enabling the antivirus security - after the stream appears, often does the trick...

Finally... don't leave it until our match is about to kick off to watch a stream - test one of the other footy matches available shortly before our kick off. See if those other streams work okay - and what you may need to do to get the stream working for our match. A little practice and all that... Good luck with it. :wave



For live scores, team line-ups, fixtures & results, tables, in-game comms, info, stats and more... : www.flashscore.co.uk

Goal Videos (and other incidents, saves, skills, red cards etc) often appear here minutes after being scored : www.reddit.com/r/soccer/new & https://twitter.com


CL: https://twitter.com/ChampionsLeague : www.uefa.com/uefachampionsleague : https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2023%E2%80%9324_UEFA_Champions_League
EL: https://twitter.com/EuropaLeague : www.uefa.com/uefaeuropaleague : https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2023%E2%80%9324_UEFA_Europa_League
ECL: https://twitter.com/europacnfleague : www.uefa.com/uefaeuropaconferenceleague : https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2023%E2%80%9324_UEFA_Europa_Conference_League

https://twitter.com/footballontnt : www.tntsports.co.uk/football : www.youtube.com/@TNTSports/videos : 'The Goals Show' is live on TNT Sport 5 (https://twitter.com/acjimbo)


Match Highlights: https://ourmatch.me & https://hoofoot.com & https://dasfootball.com & https://footyfull.com & https://old.reddit.com/r/footballhighlights/new
Re: Champions League, Europa, Conference League & PL fixtures 30th April - 2nd May
Yesterday at 04:19:36 pm

Well in, Barney  :thumbup

Well in, Barney  :thumbup
Re: Champions League, Europa, Conference League & PL fixtures 30th April - 2nd May
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 05:14:16 pm »
Just for information really - England are currently in 3rd spot, with an average of 17.375.  If Villa win both their games, AND then win the final, they will earn 6 points, plus a bonus point for reaching the final (the bonus point for reaching the semi finals have already been counted).  Add those on, and divide by 8, and we'd have 18.25.  Germany are currently 2nd on 17.928 - 2.25 points would get them level, so effectively they'd need 3 points to stay ahead and claim the 5th CL spot.  Any win is worth 2, any draw is worth 1 - so 2 wins, 1 win and a draw, or 3 draws would get them over the line.  If Villa only get a win and a draw whilst qualifying, say - then 2 points would be enough (so 1 win, or 2 draws) from the German clubs would suffice.
Re: Champions League, Europa, Conference League & PL fixtures 30th April - 2nd May
« Reply #4 on: Today at 05:05:56 pm »
Looking forward to the game tonight always great to see Champions League semi finals when it doesn't have any English teams left in the competition.
Re: Champions League, Europa, Conference League & PL fixtures 30th April - 2nd May
Today at 06:49:15 pm
.
Bayern XI: Neuer; Kimmich, Dier, Kim, Mazraoui; Laimer, Goretzka; Sané, Musiala, Guerreiro; Kane.
Subs: Peretz, Ulreich, Upamecano, Gnabry, Choupo-Moting, Zaragoza, Davies, Guerreiro, Tel, Pavlovic.

Real M. XI: Lunin; L. Vázquez, Rüdiger, Nacho, Mendy; F. Valverde, Tchouameni, Kroos; Bellingham; Rodrygo, Vinicius.
Subs: Courtois, Kepa, Militao, Modric, Camavinga, Ceballos, Joselu, Garcia, Brahim, Guler.


^ https://streambtw.com/iframe/ch1.php & https://vipleague.im/football/champions-league-semi-finals-bayern-munich-vs-real-madrid-streaming-link-1 & https://s2watch.link/1
& https://reddit10.sportshub.stream/event/b%D0%B0y%D0%B5rn_mun%D1%96%D1%81h_r%D0%B5%D0%B0l_m%D0%B0dr%D1%96d_rm_202901533 (multiple links)

TV channels around the world showing the match live (+ great for IPTV etc) - www.livesoccertv.com/match/4938584/bayern-m-nchen-vs-real-madrid

Re: Champions League, Europa, Conference League & PL fixtures 30th April - 2nd May
« Reply #6 on: Today at 06:56:21 pm »
Quote from: TheFinalBoss on Today at 05:05:56 pm
Looking forward to the game tonight always great to see Champions League semi finals when it doesn't have any English teams left in the competition.

Yeah, can just enjoy it without any worry. Expecting a tight tactical battle here.
Re: Champions League, Europa, Conference League & PL fixtures 30th April - 2nd May
Today at 06:57:14 pm

This should be the final really
This should be the final really
Re: Champions League, Europa, Conference League & PL fixtures 30th April - 2nd May
« Reply #8 on: Today at 07:14:07 pm »
Who do people want? Obviously Dortmund are the obvious choice but what about this tie? Someone other than Real for a change? But Id still like to laugh at Kane at some point.
Re: Champions League, Europa, Conference League & PL fixtures 30th April - 2nd May
« Reply #9 on: Today at 07:48:02 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 07:14:07 pm
Who do people want? Obviously Dortmund are the obvious choice but what about this tie? Someone other than Real for a change? But Id still like to laugh at Kane at some point.

Kane going out, then Im done with the CL for this season
Re: Champions League, Europa, Conference League & PL fixtures 30th April - 2nd May
« Reply #10 on: Today at 07:51:53 pm »
I'd like a Bayern - Dortmund final with Kane losing, will get the other 2 though I'd imagine. Just want the German teams left in here or Leverkusen to do enough so 5th here doesn't get CL. Leverkusen should do it on their own but you never know.
Re: Champions League, Europa, Conference League & PL fixtures 30th April - 2nd May
« Reply #11 on: Today at 07:58:39 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 07:14:07 pm
Who do people want? Obviously Dortmund are the obvious choice but what about this tie? Someone other than Real for a change? But Id still like to laugh at Kane at some point.

Sick of Real Madrid winning the CL over and over, and think Dortmund would have a better chance of beating Bayern, so currently I'm leaning towards Bayern.

That being said, if PSG batter Dortmund tomorrow then I might be tempted to switch to Real as the team more likely to stop PSG in the final.
Re: Champions League, Europa, Conference League & PL fixtures 30th April - 2nd May
« Reply #12 on: Today at 07:59:41 pm »
Nice mosaic that.

Can't remember the last time we had one on the Kop?
Re: Champions League, Europa, Conference League & PL fixtures 30th April - 2nd May
« Reply #13 on: Today at 08:00:12 pm »
Trossard refing the Bayern v Real game
Re: Champions League, Europa, Conference League & PL fixtures 30th April - 2nd May
« Reply #14 on: Today at 08:02:30 pm »
Wow how easy did they cut through them then
Re: Champions League, Europa, Conference League & PL fixtures 30th April - 2nd May
Today at 08:03:23 pm
Re: Champions League, Europa, Conference League & PL fixtures 30th April - 2nd May
Today at 08:07:38 pm

Haha ha
Quote from: Irishred1 on Today at 08:00:12 pm
Trossard refing the Bayern v Real game
Haha ha
Re: Champions League, Europa, Conference League & PL fixtures 30th April - 2nd May
« Reply #17 on: Today at 08:09:26 pm »
Just call him Kane ffs, the England captain is just pukemaking.
Re: Champions League, Europa, Conference League & PL fixtures 30th April - 2nd May
« Reply #18 on: Today at 08:12:01 pm »
Good game this. Munich are definitely up for it.
Re: Champions League, Europa, Conference League & PL fixtures 30th April - 2nd May
« Reply #19 on: Today at 08:14:57 pm »
Laimer is great, unbelievable they got him for free.

Remember a few shouting for him in transfer thread in past.
Re: Champions League, Europa, Conference League & PL fixtures 30th April - 2nd May
« Reply #20 on: Today at 08:16:40 pm »
So BM are a very classy club according to Macca and Fletcher.

Wheres Dim when you need her?
Re: Champions League, Europa, Conference League & PL fixtures 30th April - 2nd May
« Reply #21 on: Today at 08:18:09 pm »
Bayern are going to regret these misses, half-chances as they may be.
Re: Champions League, Europa, Conference League & PL fixtures 30th April - 2nd May
« Reply #22 on: Today at 08:19:39 pm »
Quote from: Robinred on Today at 08:09:26 pm
Just call him Kane ffs, the England captain is just pukemaking.

Nothing will be as nauseating as "England Captain" John Terry. And that's what he was called every time someone said his name.
Re: Champions League, Europa, Conference League & PL fixtures 30th April - 2nd May
« Reply #23 on: Today at 08:20:29 pm »
Quote from: Zizou on Today at 08:18:09 pm
Bayern are going to regret these misses, half-chances as they may be.
Pfft. As if having all the possession and chances and not scoring against Madrid has ever been costly in past CL games.

God I'm having those flashbacks again.
Re: Champions League, Europa, Conference League & PL fixtures 30th April - 2nd May
« Reply #24 on: Today at 08:23:09 pm »
I have a red card bet on this but doesnt look promising
Re: Champions League, Europa, Conference League & PL fixtures 30th April - 2nd May
« Reply #25 on: Today at 08:24:20 pm »
You have to say it hasn't been coming.
Re: Champions League, Europa, Conference League & PL fixtures 30th April - 2nd May
« Reply #26 on: Today at 08:24:22 pm »
And there's the underserved goal, every single CL tie they play, it's absolutely bizarre.
Re: Champions League, Europa, Conference League & PL fixtures 30th April - 2nd May
Today at 08:24:28 pm

Wonderful ball from Kroos.
Wonderful ball from Kroos.
