Just for information really - England are currently in 3rd spot, with an average of 17.375. If Villa win both their games, AND then win the final, they will earn 6 points, plus a bonus point for reaching the final (the bonus point for reaching the semi finals have already been counted). Add those on, and divide by 8, and we'd have 18.25. Germany are currently 2nd on 17.928 - 2.25 points would get them level, so effectively they'd need 3 points to stay ahead and claim the 5th CL spot. Any win is worth 2, any draw is worth 1 - so 2 wins, 1 win and a draw, or 3 draws would get them over the line. If Villa only get a win and a draw whilst qualifying, say - then 2 points would be enough (so 1 win, or 2 draws) from the German clubs would suffice.