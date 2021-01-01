« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 7 8 9 10 11 [12]   Go Down

Author Topic: PL: West Ham 2 vs 2 Liverpool Bowen 43Robbo 48 og (tit) 65 Antonio 77  (Read 12243 times)

Offline Gili Gulu

  • Looking forward to seeing the Golden Sky
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,500
Re: PL: West Ham 2 vs 2 Liverpool Bowen 43Robbo 48 og (tit) 65 Antonio 77
« Reply #440 on: Yesterday at 11:19:57 pm »
Quote from: CHOPPER on Yesterday at 11:12:51 pm
Some heavy arguing going on between the team after conceding the goals. Im sure itll come out in years to come what caused the past 6 weeks to turn into a clowns car.

Well there's the documentary, so may well be quite a bit sooner than that.

Personally I think the club should bin it and pay off whoever we've sold it to.
Logged
Gili Gulu. (嘰哩咕嚕) means saying something no-one understands but yourself; a little rambling or a silly language between friends

Online Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,380
  • JFT 97
Re: PL: West Ham 2 vs 2 Liverpool Bowen 43Robbo 48 og (tit) 65 Antonio 77
« Reply #441 on: Yesterday at 11:25:26 pm »
Quote from: CHOPPER on Yesterday at 11:12:51 pm
Some heavy arguing going on between the team after conceding the goals. Im sure itll come out in years to come what caused the past 6 weeks to turn into a clowns car.

It is a pretty normal occurrence when a great leader is leaving. Klopp demanded unity. With him leaving the things that pissed players off about  each other have probably come to the fore. We also lost a lot of leaders last summer in Milner, Henderson, Fabinho plus Firmino who often acted as the peacemaker.
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Online RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,878
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: West Ham 2 vs 2 Liverpool Bowen 43Robbo 48 og (tit) 65 Antonio 77
« Reply #442 on: Yesterday at 11:27:48 pm »
Played good enough to win and didnt. Klopp having insanely unlucky season leaving at Dortmund and terrible variance at the end of the Liverpool is crazy
Logged

Offline William Regal

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 794
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: West Ham 2 vs 2 Liverpool Bowen 43Robbo 48 og (tit) 65 Antonio 77
« Reply #443 on: Yesterday at 11:27:57 pm »
It's just the continuation of an incredible pattern, 28 attempts on goal and our 2 scorers were a scruffy finish from a defender (who I thought was fantastic btw) and another goal that deflected off 3 defenders.

If Jota had played this run in then I think our fortunes would have been completely different, our finishing has been fucking woeful.  I'll excuse Diaz from that though, the man has given everything.

Btw how was paqueta's foul on Mac Allister at the very minimum not a yellow card, that was a fucking horrific refereeing performance from start to finish.
Logged

Offline stockdam

  • The sheer loftus-cheek of the man.....
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,589
  • Walk on through the wind, Walk on through the rain
Re: PL: West Ham 2 vs 2 Liverpool Bowen 43Robbo 48 og (tit) 65 Antonio 77
« Reply #444 on: Yesterday at 11:37:47 pm »
Can anyone somehow explain why the referee blew when Gakpo was about to put the ball into the net?

Did the referee wave for an advantage then changed his mind when he thought the keeper wasnt fit to play on? Thats about as close I can get to a plausible answer. However there was no foul and it looks like the keeper threw the ball down and then stopped to pull up his socks. Id love to hear a decent answer as I am completely stumped and it just looks like the referee made it up on the sport.
« Last Edit: Today at 01:17:07 am by stockdam »
Logged
#JFT97

Online BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,143
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: West Ham 2 vs 2 Liverpool Bowen 43Robbo 48 og (tit) 65 Antonio 77
« Reply #445 on: Today at 12:54:42 am »
Quote from: stockdam on Yesterday at 11:37:47 pm
Can anyone somehow explain why the referee blew when Gakpo was about to put the ball into the net?

Did the referee wave for an advantage then changed his mind when he thought the keeper wasnt fit to play on? Thats about as close I can get to a plausible answer. However there was no foul and it looks like the keeper threw the ball down and then stopped to pull up his socks. Id love to hear a decent answer as I am completely stumped and it just looks like the referee made it up on the sport.

If the referee was playing advantage then both of his arms would point forwards towards our goal and he clearly didnt do that. Will we get an explanation?

Made up.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Online jckliew

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,268
Re: PL: West Ham 2 vs 2 Liverpool Bowen 43Robbo 48 og (tit) 65 Antonio 77
« Reply #446 on: Today at 12:56:15 am »
Quote from: spider-neil on Yesterday at 05:17:52 pm
Aww, man. Gakpo, just kick it in the fucking net and then let Taylor explain why he blew up. No goal kick. No foul. No free kick. No encroachment.
Dumbo Taylor would probably have shown Gapko the yellow. 
Logged
My 12yr old son asked me: Is Blackburn a Racist name?

Offline coolbyrne

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,493
  • Ground Control
Re: PL: West Ham 2 vs 2 Liverpool Bowen 43Robbo 48 og (tit) 65 Antonio 77
« Reply #447 on: Today at 01:41:39 am »
Quote from: TSC on Yesterday at 09:33:23 pm
Just take the booking and leave the ref with a headache.  With only a few games left what difference would a booking make?

This idea that Gakpo kicking it into the next would've put the ref in a position where he had to explain himself is a beautiful pipe dream. They haven't bothered explaining themselves in any meaningful way all season. Why would it start now? Suddenly, Gakpo kicking it into the net is supposed to leave the ref in a difficult position? Want to see the position Gakpo scoring would put the ref in?

Gakpo scores. Gets a yellow.

Anthony Taylor: I clearly blew the whistle; I gave him a yellow for time-wasting.

Media would spend their coverage on this incident by highlighting the fact that Taylor did indeed blow the whistle and that Gakpo kicked the ball after the whistle. Yellow card justified. If anyone thinks this would've gotten anyone to talk about anything that led up to that moment, I don't know what to tell you, because that is never, ever going to happen, especially if Liverpool are the ones getting shafted for it.
Logged
Oh, these sour times.

Quote from: Dr. Beaker on March 30, 2019, 02:19:03 am
No one admires resilience when you were just plain wrong all along - that's just twattishness.

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,335
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: PL: West Ham 2 vs 2 Liverpool Bowen 43Robbo 48 og (tit) 65 Antonio 77
« Reply #448 on: Today at 01:55:29 am »
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Yesterday at 09:24:14 pm
...
Thanks for that interesting, in-depth reply, Yosser. Nice post.
Logged
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.

Online RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,878
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: West Ham 2 vs 2 Liverpool Bowen 43Robbo 48 og (tit) 65 Antonio 77
« Reply #449 on: Today at 02:22:05 am »
Quote from: stockdam on Yesterday at 11:37:47 pm
Can anyone somehow explain why the referee blew when Gakpo was about to put the ball into the net?

Did the referee wave for an advantage then changed his mind when he thought the keeper wasnt fit to play on? Thats about as close I can get to a plausible answer. However there was no foul and it looks like the keeper threw the ball down and then stopped to pull up his socks. Id love to hear a decent answer as I am completely stumped and it just looks like the referee made it up on the sport.
No idea what happened there unless Taylor called for an advantage there
Logged

Online Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,380
  • JFT 97
Re: PL: West Ham 2 vs 2 Liverpool Bowen 43Robbo 48 og (tit) 65 Antonio 77
« Reply #450 on: Today at 02:40:01 am »
Quote from: RedG13 on Today at 02:22:05 am
No idea what happened there unless Taylor called for an advantage there

He couldn't have played advantage though because he restarted the game with a drop ball. If it was a case of playing advantage and then bringing it back for a free kick then the restart would have been a free kick.

From the restart Taylor drops the ball and Areoloa picks the ball up.

He was 60 yards away when Areola initially assumed he had a free kick and rolled the ball a good ten yards away from where he caught the ball. Areola is in the process of taking the free kick when Gakpop realises it isn't a dead ball situation. Gakpo then waves at the assistant and asks if he can challenge for the ball and there is no flag.

Areola has made a silly mistake and then Taylor decides to intervene. He stops play, asks for the physios to come on, and then tells Areola to go to the floor despite Areola trying to attempt to play the ball twice.

It is corrupt as fuck.
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Online GreatEx

  • pectations. might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,345
Re: PL: West Ham 2 vs 2 Liverpool Bowen 43Robbo 48 og (tit) 65 Antonio 77
« Reply #451 on: Today at 02:44:59 am »
Yep, if he was paying advantage then there was no reason to call on the physio. Total garbage yet again because of a reflex that miraculously only kicks in when Liverpool or Wolves are the wronged party. No corruption!!
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 7 8 9 10 11 [12]   Go Up
« previous next »
 