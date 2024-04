Just not good enough. Our quality of defending and crossing was poor. West Ham showed how to defend and to cross. We had 70% or so of the possession but we cannot defend nor make clear chances.



As for the referee…..



Keeper falls and nobody near him.

Keeper throws the ball onto the ground.

Gakpo rightly goes to score but the referee blows the whistle.

Then the referee has to think why he blew.

He then makes up a foul…..totally unbelievable and needs to be explained.

What was the free kick for? Just because the keeper fell?