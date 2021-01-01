RAWK. Who do you want to stay up? Forest/Burney/Luton?



I want Forest to go down because it's become another toxic fixture for us that we could do without (not that Luton fans were much better when we went there). Also the chairman would go nuclear on PGMOL and the Prem which would be amusing.Forest having Sheff U next probably keeps them safe. Luton's best hope is Everton are on the beach but they don't look like they have a win in them. Burnley need to keep within a couple of points of Forest before the last day.