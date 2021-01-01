« previous next »
Author Topic: Premier League Fixtures 27th - 28th April  (Read 9833 times)

Re: Premier League Fixtures 27th - 28th April
« Reply #680 on: Today at 06:22:17 pm »
Quote from: Tonyh8su on Today at 06:19:18 pm
Alan Smith's bitter commentary over the replay of Haaland's goal was genuinely hilarious there, fair play. Have to grip onto the small wins in football these last few weeks.

Yeah he has been willing Forest on all game desperate for Forest to score.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 27th - 28th April
« Reply #681 on: Today at 06:23:18 pm »
Quote from: red mongoose on Today at 06:17:38 pm
Erling's dad looks normal. I wonder if their mailman was a pigman.

  :D
Re: Premier League Fixtures 27th - 28th April
« Reply #682 on: Today at 06:24:14 pm »
Quote from: zero zero on Today at 06:14:11 pm
These are from today. We are not playing today.

Why slag off our players in this thread?

I guess I'm letting out frustration at the predicament we have in that position ahead of next season and beyond.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 27th - 28th April
« Reply #683 on: Today at 06:24:25 pm »
Quote from: Tonyh8su on Today at 06:19:18 pm
Alan Smith's bitter commentary over the replay of Haaland's goal was genuinely hilarious there, fair play. Have to grip onto the small wins in football these last few weeks.

Suck it up Alan ya big nosed twat!!!
Quote from: Always_A_Red on November  1, 2013, 02:06:49 pm
He'll win the league in the next 3 years. Quote me on that.
Quote from: Draex on December 24, 2014, 08:42:37 am
Quote me on this, but come next season he'll be great for us. Just needs to remove the walking headless chicken next to him

Re: Premier League Fixtures 27th - 28th April
« Reply #684 on: Today at 06:24:31 pm »
Quote from: Andar on Today at 06:21:20 pm
I actually think they are set with Havertz as the false 9. He has been a game changer for them since the change in January. Presses effectively from the front, immaculate first touch and link-up play is elite. He knits their attack perfectly. The best comparison to a Firmino you will see.

Sums up how lazy our recruitment had gotten that we didn't see his performances as a false 9 for Leverkusen, and sign him up as a long term replacement for Firmino.

If I was Arteta, I would be looking for the elite attacker down the left rather than in the 9 position. They need to find a Salah/Mane from the left who will chip in with 15+ league goals.

Chelsea bought him and he cost about £90m but yeah carry on
Re: Premier League Fixtures 27th - 28th April
« Reply #685 on: Today at 06:26:10 pm »
Quote from: Legs on Today at 06:24:31 pm
Chelsea bought him and he cost about £90m but yeah carry on

That season we bought Jota in attack, fucking criminally negligent move by recruitment ay
Re: Premier League Fixtures 27th - 28th April
« Reply #686 on: Today at 06:28:18 pm »
Quote from: Legs on Today at 06:09:44 pm
Yes but will Spurs try ???



Will United?

They've got Arsenal at home. Get anything they win the league for city
Re: Premier League Fixtures 27th - 28th April
« Reply #687 on: Today at 06:28:27 pm »
RAWK. Who do you want to stay up? Forest/Burney/Luton?
Re: Premier League Fixtures 27th - 28th April
« Reply #688 on: Today at 06:29:22 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 06:20:09 pm
At least if City and/or Arsenal win out the blues can shut up with their 'we cost you the league' shouts.

Mate, obviously the loss to Palace fucked us and, to be honest, drawing away at OT. But there's been a disgracefully false narrative created by actual professionals within the game for 10 years that a 3-3 draw at Palace cost us the league despite the fact that we have to win the game by 14 clear goals after losing to Chelsea in the game that ACTUALLY cost us the league.

The rule of football these days is "never let the truth get in the way of good banter, innit".
Re: Premier League Fixtures 27th - 28th April
« Reply #689 on: Today at 06:29:29 pm »
Quote from: Garlicbread on Today at 06:28:27 pm
RAWK. Who do you want to stay up? Forest/Burney/Luton?
All much of a muchness really. Id say Luton but their fans are twats aswell.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 27th - 28th April
« Reply #690 on: Today at 06:29:30 pm »
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 06:16:08 pm
Spurs aren't getting anything against City even if top four was on the line.

Certainly don't see them busting a gut against City if they've nothing to play for. Seeing their north London rivals trophyless for another season will help ease their pain.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 27th - 28th April
« Reply #691 on: Today at 06:29:43 pm »
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 06:28:18 pm
Will United?

They've got Arsenal at home. Get anything they win the league for city

Probably not but if City win out that not matter.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 27th - 28th April
« Reply #692 on: Today at 06:29:43 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 06:17:19 pm
They don't. 14 ponits behind us with a goal diffrence they are not making up.  ;D
They are not far away from Villa.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 27th - 28th April
« Reply #693 on: Today at 06:29:44 pm »
Quote from: Garlicbread on Today at 06:28:27 pm
RAWK. Who do you want to stay up? Forest/Burney/Luton?

I'd rather they all went down. I know they can't but I'd rather that
Re: Premier League Fixtures 27th - 28th April
« Reply #694 on: Today at 06:31:50 pm »
Quote from: Garlicbread on Today at 06:28:27 pm
RAWK. Who do you want to stay up? Forest/Burney/Luton?

Luton. Forest have one or two who we might look to recruit and Burnleys full of Brexiteers allegedly😂 (despite Alistair Campbell)
Re: Premier League Fixtures 27th - 28th April
« Reply #695 on: Today at 06:31:52 pm »
Quote from: Andar on Today at 06:21:20 pm
I actually think they are set with Havertz as the false 9. He has been a game changer for them since the change in January. Presses effectively from the front, immaculate first touch and link-up play is elite. He knits their attack perfectly. The best comparison to a Firmino you will see.

Sums up how lazy our recruitment had gotten that we didn't see his performances as a false 9 for Leverkusen, and sign him up as a long term replacement for Firmino.

If I was Arteta, I would be looking for the elite attacker down the left rather than in the 9 position. They need to find a Salah/Mane from the left who will chip in with 15+ league goals.
What in the hell is this shit? Why are you constantly wanking over Arsenal? Youre worse than the Arsenal posters on here, at least they only wank in the Arsenal thread.. youre in every thread it seems bigging them up and slagging off our own players. Having a go at the club for missing out on Havertz cos hes having a half decent season? Stop this facade you love Arsenal just admit it, were very welcoming on here, just as North Bank, hell, even ask Tony the Manc. Stop living a lie
Re: Premier League Fixtures 27th - 28th April
« Reply #696 on: Today at 06:33:05 pm »
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 06:28:18 pm
Will United?

They've got Arsenal at home. Get anything they win the league for city

If it was us the fans would be cheering Arsenal on.

They won't want City winning it (United never won 4 in a row) but if it's out of Arsenal's hands anyway when they play them, then they'll be less bothered.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 27th - 28th April
« Reply #697 on: Today at 06:34:07 pm »
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 06:05:55 pm
This title race is in the balance for me

City v Spurs  if city are like this is game on

Shocked at how any Liverpool fan can come out with this after our own experiences in the past.

City had Everton a week after that Chelsea defeat in 13/14. Probably the best Everton side of the last 30 years. Think they were 5th and playing some impressive stuff under Martinez.

It was a pathetic performance and it all came from the eerie and morgue like atmosphere from the stands. Not sure I can even blame the Everton players because of the strange situation.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 27th - 28th April
« Reply #698 on: Today at 06:35:16 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 06:33:05 pm
If it was us the fans would be cheering Arsenal on.

They won't want City winning it (United never won 4 in a row) but if it's out of Arsenal's hands anyway when they play them, then they'll be less bothered.
What was the Blackburn game in '95 like?
Re: Premier League Fixtures 27th - 28th April
« Reply #699 on: Today at 06:35:49 pm »
Quote from: Garlicbread on Today at 06:28:27 pm
RAWK. Who do you want to stay up? Forest/Burney/Luton?

I want Forest to go down because it's become another toxic fixture for us that we could do without (not that Luton fans were much better when we went there). Also the chairman would go nuclear on PGMOL and the Prem which would be amusing.

Forest having Sheff U next probably keeps them safe. Luton's best hope is Everton are on the beach but they don't look like they have a win in them. Burnley need to keep within a couple of points of Forest before the last day.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 27th - 28th April
« Reply #700 on: Today at 06:37:51 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 06:35:16 pm
What was the Blackburn game in '95 like?

I was there for that. Surreal day.

There was definitely pockets who cheered when Blackburn went one up. Blackburn were actually so bad on the day that we didn't need to do much to get back in it and the crowd got behind the team. When we scored at the end for about 20 seconds we thought we'd just won United the league and then the news came through of the full time.

Re: Premier League Fixtures 27th - 28th April
« Reply #701 on: Today at 06:37:55 pm »
Quote from: Andar on Today at 06:24:14 pm
I guess I'm letting out frustration at the predicament we have in that position ahead of next season and beyond.
That's not really a good reason though, is it?

Everybody connected with the club is doing the best they can, where we've come up short in a title race many didn't expect us to be in. We've got three more games to savour with Jurgen at the helm. Try to savour that rather than waste time being frustrated. Who knows what the future will bring.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 27th - 28th April
« Reply #702 on: Today at 06:38:49 pm »
Quote from: rawcusk8 on Today at 06:31:52 pm
What in the hell is this shit? Why are you constantly wanking over Arsenal? Youre worse than the Arsenal posters on here, at least they only wank in the Arsenal thread.. youre in every thread it seems bigging them up and slagging off our own players. Having a go at the club for missing out on Havertz cos hes having a half decent season? Stop this facade you love Arsenal just admit it, were very welcoming on here, just as North Bank, hell, even ask Tony the Manc. Stop living a lie

It's a wacky thing to do on this forum I know. Praising opposition teams and players. So unusual that they must be a fan of that club. Brilliant logic that.

Change Arsenal's name to Oldham and if they were playing the same standard of football, I would be praising Oldham.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 27th - 28th April
« Reply #703 on: Today at 06:41:48 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 06:37:51 pm
I was there for that. Surreal day.

There was definitely pockets who cheered when Blackburn went one up. Blackburn were actually so bad on the day that we didn't need to do much to get back in it and the crowd got behind the team. When we scored at the end for about 20 seconds we thought we'd just won United the league and then the news came through of the full time.
Interesting.

So Blackburn froze effectively despite us wanting them to win? Thankfully, we didn't hand United the title.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 27th - 28th April
« Reply #704 on: Today at 06:52:28 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 06:33:05 pm
If it was us the fans would be cheering Arsenal on.

They won't want City winning it (United never won 4 in a row) but if it's out of Arsenal's hands anyway when they play them, then they'll be less bothered.

I'll put my hands up and admit I wanted Chelsea to beat us at Anfield. Think it was in 2010 and we had nothing to play for. The record of 19 titles meant a lot back then and we had nothing else going for us.

Felt a bit guilty but I certainly wasn't the only one. I knew quite a few who let out a wry smile when Gerrard made that back pass that led to Drogba scoring.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 27th - 28th April
« Reply #705 on: Today at 06:54:32 pm »
Quote from: Andar on Today at 06:34:07 pm
Shocked at how any Liverpool fan can come out with this after our own experiences in the past.

City had Everton a week after that Chelsea defeat in 13/14. Probably the best Everton side of the last 30 years. Think they were 5th and playing some impressive stuff under Martinez.

It was a pathetic performance and it all came from the eerie and morgue like atmosphere from the stands. Not sure I can even blame the Everton players because of the strange situation.
You'd swear they lost 5-0 with 3 own goals rather than narrowly losing 3-2 to a far better team the way you put it!
Re: Premier League Fixtures 27th - 28th April
« Reply #706 on: Today at 06:57:03 pm »
Quote from: Andar on Today at 06:52:28 pm
I'll put my hands up and admit I wanted Chelsea to beat us at Anfield. Think it was in 2010 and we had nothing to play for. The record of 19 titles meant a lot back then and we had nothing else going for us.

Felt a bit guilty but I certainly wasn't the only one. I knew quite a few who let out a wry smile when Gerrard made that back pass that led to Drogba scoring.
Come on Dan. Give it a rest.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 27th - 28th April
« Reply #707 on: Today at 06:57:19 pm »
Quote from: tonysleft on Today at 06:54:32 pm
You'd swear they lost 5-0 with 3 own goals rather than narrowly losing 3-2 to a far better team the way you put it!

Scoreline doesn't tell the story.

It was a pathetic last half an hour even if it was 3-2.

Re: Premier League Fixtures 27th - 28th April
« Reply #708 on: Today at 07:01:04 pm »
Forest have some decent forwards. If they had a decent centre forward then they would have been much higher up the table.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 27th - 28th April
« Reply #709 on: Today at 07:03:35 pm »
Quote from: stockdam on Today at 07:01:04 pm
Forest have some decent forwards. If they had a decent centre forward then they would have been much higher up the table.
Awoniyi is a decent PL-level striker.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 27th - 28th April
« Reply #710 on: Today at 07:03:51 pm »
Quote from: Andar on Today at 06:52:28 pm
I'll put my hands up and admit I wanted Chelsea to beat us at Anfield. Think it was in 2010 and we had nothing to play for. The record of 19 titles meant a lot back then and we had nothing else going for us.

Felt a bit guilty but I certainly wasn't the only one. I knew quite a few who let out a wry smile when Gerrard made that back pass that led to Drogba scoring.

*18 at the time. But I wouldn't expect an Arsenal fan to get it right.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 27th - 28th April
« Reply #711 on: Today at 07:05:21 pm »
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 06:28:18 pm
Will United?

They've got Arsenal at home. Get anything they win the league for city

I think there is a significant amount of united supporters who would much rather City win it than Arsenal.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 27th - 28th April
« Reply #712 on: Today at 07:05:33 pm »
Quote from: Andar on Today at 06:21:20 pm
I actually think they are set with Havertz as the false 9. He has been a game changer for them since the change in January. Presses effectively from the front, immaculate first touch and link-up play is elite. He knits their attack perfectly. The best comparison to a Firmino you will see.

Sums up how lazy our recruitment had gotten that we didn't see his performances as a false 9 for Leverkusen, and sign him up as a long term replacement for Firmino.

If I was Arteta, I would be looking for the elite attacker down the left rather than in the 9 position. They need to find a Salah/Mane from the left who will chip in with 15+ league goals.

Weren't we linked with both him and Werner for ages, only for Chelsea to simply pay more? Think we definitely considered Havertz.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 27th - 28th April
« Reply #713 on: Today at 07:12:17 pm »
Quote from: Simplexity on Today at 07:05:21 pm
I think there is a significant amount of united supporters who would much rather City win it than Arsenal.

It'll only be the Manchester area United fans who give a fuck about City anyway and that's only because they'll have to work with some. Their wider fanbase won't care (but all hate us). They had more of a rivalry with Arsenal in the 2000s than with City but that died down.

Only real variable in the mix is they won't want City winning 4 in a row because they never did and it hasn't been done before in England. Same way last season City winning the treble stopped them being the only club to do so in England.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 27th - 28th April
« Reply #714 on: Today at 07:14:34 pm »
Quote from: decosabute on Today at 07:05:33 pm
Weren't we linked with both him and Werner for ages, only for Chelsea to simply pay more? Think we definitely considered Havertz.

Chelsea spent 70 million pound on him during the middle of a pandemic in 2020 (months after blowing us out the water financially with Werner who would have been the long term replacement and we dodged a bullet there).

To be fair we signed Jota for half that amount around the same time.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 27th - 28th April
« Reply #715 on: Today at 07:15:39 pm »
Quote from: decosabute on Today at 07:05:33 pm
Weren't we linked with both him and Werner for ages, only for Chelsea to simply pay more? Think we definitely considered Havertz.

We were linked with both, but we were also tightening our belts somewhat due to a global pandemic. Chelsea just came out and spent like drunken sailors, seeing it as a good time to hoover up players whilst other clubs were playing it cautious due to the situation.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 27th - 28th April
« Reply #716 on: Today at 07:19:35 pm »
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 06:16:08 pm
Spurs aren't getting anything against City even if top four was on the line.

Not that it matters now, but since the beginning of 2019 season, Man City are 4-2-5 against Spurs. 

A team that generally does have their measure.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 27th - 28th April
« Reply #717 on: Today at 07:28:25 pm »
Quote from: Father Ted on Today at 07:15:39 pm
We were linked with both, but we were also tightening our belts somewhat due to a global pandemic. Chelsea just came out and spent like drunken sailors, seeing it as a good time to hoover up players whilst other clubs were playing it cautious due to the situation.

Yeah that was it basically. I just thought the previous comment about us being lazy in our recruitment, as though we never thought of him, was way wide of the mark.

As someone else mentioned, we got Jota the same summer, and until recently I would've said he was a better player/signing than Havertz anyway. But Jota unfortunately has never had the fitness record that Havertz does.
