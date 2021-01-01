Wood you believe it?
Wood is crap.
That's the difference. If you put Rodri (or Rice) in our side this season, rather than theirs, and we'd likely win out.City are poor defensively but they've got better protection in midfield.
You can get pills for that
Walker being made to look a fool.
Kyle Walker getting absolutely destroyed - best RB in the world though you know
Mad that the bloke who scored a world cup winning penalty plays for Nottingham Forest hahaha
Racist. Not all white guys look alike.
Why?
City look stale.Need a big rebuild.
Game over.
Singing about us again 🙄
That's the impact a goalscorer can have.
Page created in 0.021 seconds with 25 queries.
[Server Load: 0.58]