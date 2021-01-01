« previous next »
Online smicer07

Re: Premier League Fixtures 27th - 28th April
« Reply #600 on: Today at 05:38:28 pm »
Wood you believe it?
Online Terry de Niro

Re: Premier League Fixtures 27th - 28th April
« Reply #601 on: Today at 05:39:22 pm »
Quote from: smicer07 on Today at 05:38:28 pm
Wood you believe it?
He needs to twig on.
Online koptommy93

Re: Premier League Fixtures 27th - 28th April
« Reply #602 on: Today at 05:39:35 pm »
Chris Wood you big dumb mook
Online JRed

Re: Premier League Fixtures 27th - 28th April
« Reply #603 on: Today at 05:39:51 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 05:13:12 pm
Wood is crap.
You can get pills for that
Online stockdam

Re: Premier League Fixtures 27th - 28th April
« Reply #604 on: Today at 05:39:56 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 05:26:07 pm
That's the difference. If you put Rodri (or Rice) in our side this season, rather than theirs, and we'd likely win out.

City are poor defensively but they've got better protection in midfield.

Rodri and De Bruyne and we would probably have won the league.
Online tonysleft

Re: Premier League Fixtures 27th - 28th April
« Reply #605 on: Today at 05:42:43 pm »
Forest have been really good
Online rawcusk8

Re: Premier League Fixtures 27th - 28th April
« Reply #606 on: Today at 05:42:53 pm »
Online smicer07

Re: Premier League Fixtures 27th - 28th April
« Reply #607 on: Today at 05:44:57 pm »
Walker getting skinned again
Online Robinred

Re: Premier League Fixtures 27th - 28th April
« Reply #608 on: Today at 05:45:07 pm »
City have been suspected of doping. They look knackered to me.
Online stockdam

Re: Premier League Fixtures 27th - 28th April
« Reply #609 on: Today at 05:45:36 pm »
Walker being made to look a fool.
Online smicer07

Re: Premier League Fixtures 27th - 28th April
« Reply #610 on: Today at 05:46:03 pm »
Why does the commentator keep calling Grealish de Bruyne ?
Online ScubaSteve

Re: Premier League Fixtures 27th - 28th April
« Reply #611 on: Today at 05:46:27 pm »
Quote from: stockdam on Today at 05:45:36 pm
Walker being made to look a fool.

He looks shattered.

Hes a poor defender. Once he loses his pace, hes gone
Online stockdam

Re: Premier League Fixtures 27th - 28th April
« Reply #612 on: Today at 05:46:33 pm »
De Bruyne downno its Grealish you numbskull.
Online Terry de Niro

Re: Premier League Fixtures 27th - 28th April
« Reply #613 on: Today at 05:46:36 pm »
Quote from: stockdam on Today at 05:45:36 pm
Walker being made to look a fool.
Gareth Waistcoat will still pick him.
Offline killer-heels

Re: Premier League Fixtures 27th - 28th April
« Reply #614 on: Today at 05:47:05 pm »
Racist. Not all white guys look alike.
Online Fromola

Re: Premier League Fixtures 27th - 28th April
« Reply #615 on: Today at 05:47:34 pm »
Quote from: Carras Left Foot on Today at 05:38:18 pm
Kyle Walker getting absolutely destroyed - best RB in the world though you know

Wingers had him on toast all game.
Online red mongoose

Re: Premier League Fixtures 27th - 28th April
« Reply #616 on: Today at 05:47:40 pm »
I hope Forest issues another press release, but this time about Grealish cheating.
Online koptommy93

Re: Premier League Fixtures 27th - 28th April
« Reply #617 on: Today at 05:49:15 pm »
Mad that the bloke who scored a world cup winning penalty plays for Nottingham Forest hahaha
Online stockdam

Re: Premier League Fixtures 27th - 28th April
« Reply #618 on: Today at 05:50:10 pm »
Ha ha Grealish jumps out of a tackle.
Online Fromola

Re: Premier League Fixtures 27th - 28th April
« Reply #619 on: Today at 05:50:21 pm »
City's ball retention has been bad. Like us give it away cheaply and then the opposition stroll through.
Online stockdam

Re: Premier League Fixtures 27th - 28th April
« Reply #620 on: Today at 05:51:52 pm »
Forest are playing well. Pity they dont have a decent striker.
Online **** The Pain Away.

Re: Premier League Fixtures 27th - 28th April
« Reply #621 on: Today at 05:52:11 pm »
Quote from: koptommy93 on Today at 05:49:15 pm
Mad that the bloke who scored a world cup winning penalty plays for Nottingham Forest hahaha

Why?
Online stockdam

Re: Premier League Fixtures 27th - 28th April
« Reply #622 on: Today at 05:52:27 pm »
Blobfish on for Grealish.
Online In the Name of Klopp

Re: Premier League Fixtures 27th - 28th April
« Reply #623 on: Today at 05:52:48 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 05:47:05 pm
Racist. Not all white guys look alike.

 :lmao
Online Yorkykopite

Re: Premier League Fixtures 27th - 28th April
« Reply #624 on: Today at 05:52:51 pm »
Walker is getting a roasting here!
Online koptommy93

Re: Premier League Fixtures 27th - 28th April
« Reply #625 on: Today at 05:54:24 pm »
Online cdav

Re: Premier League Fixtures 27th - 28th April
« Reply #626 on: Today at 05:54:33 pm »
Gvardiol is bad for how much they paid
Online MonsLibpool

Re: Premier League Fixtures 27th - 28th April
« Reply #627 on: Today at 05:55:36 pm »
City look stale.

Need a big rebuild.
Online Robinred

Re: Premier League Fixtures 27th - 28th April
« Reply #628 on: Today at 05:58:28 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 05:55:36 pm
City look stale.

Need a big rebuild.

They dont have the money.
Online IgorBobbins

Re: Premier League Fixtures 27th - 28th April
« Reply #629 on: Today at 05:58:54 pm »
City have looked absolutely gassed in the last few matches.  Did Yodel misplace their monthly shipment of special juice in transit?
Online smicer07

Re: Premier League Fixtures 27th - 28th April
« Reply #630 on: Today at 06:01:01 pm »
Singing about us again 🙄
Online Father Ted

Re: Premier League Fixtures 27th - 28th April
« Reply #631 on: Today at 06:01:29 pm »
Game over.
Online Phineus

Re: Premier League Fixtures 27th - 28th April
« Reply #632 on: Today at 06:02:08 pm »
Arsenal fans, get used to this pain.
Online Hymer Red

Re: Premier League Fixtures 27th - 28th April
« Reply #633 on: Today at 06:02:13 pm »
Online MonsLibpool

Re: Premier League Fixtures 27th - 28th April
« Reply #634 on: Today at 06:02:52 pm »
That's the impact a goalscorer can have.
Online Cesar

Re: Premier League Fixtures 27th - 28th April
« Reply #635 on: Today at 06:03:19 pm »
Quote from: smicer07 on Today at 06:01:01 pm
Singing about us again 🙄

Win , lose or draw.. we are massive
Online DelTrotter

Re: Premier League Fixtures 27th - 28th April
« Reply #636 on: Today at 06:03:29 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 06:02:52 pm
That's the impact a goalscorer can have.

Shameless.
Online LFCEmpire

Re: Premier League Fixtures 27th - 28th April
« Reply #637 on: Today at 06:03:33 pm »
There it is. Most boring league in the land.
Congrats FA you dirty pricks.
Online [new username under construction]

Re: Premier League Fixtures 27th - 28th April
« Reply #638 on: Today at 06:03:48 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 06:02:52 pm
That's the impact a goalscorer can have.

Shite footballer but will stick it in the onion bag
Online Andar

Re: Premier League Fixtures 27th - 28th April
« Reply #639 on: Today at 06:03:50 pm »
He's incredible. We so need that.

Nunez would have been looking to aim for the keepers noggin in that situation.
