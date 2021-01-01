« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 5 6 7 8 9 [10]   Go Down

Author Topic: Premier League Fixtures 27th - 28th April  (Read 5087 times)

Online Armchair expert

  • Almost makes you agree with Gove
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,903
  • Meet the new boss.....same as the old boss
Re: Premier League Fixtures 27th - 28th April
« Reply #360 on: Today at 02:56:58 pm »
Quote from: elsewhere on Today at 02:55:33 pm
Any chance City wins it but deducted points and they give it to Arsenal?

Be just our luck if that happened
Logged

Online smicer07

  • Negative, miserable sod!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,751
Re: Premier League Fixtures 27th - 28th April
« Reply #361 on: Today at 02:57:05 pm »
Quote from: Andar on Today at 02:56:28 pm
What the hell are you going on about? Mods can verify i don't have another account.

Of course they can.
Logged

Online RedDeadRejection

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 650
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 27th - 28th April
« Reply #362 on: Today at 02:58:20 pm »
They're a great side but it didn't come cheap
Logged

Online koptommy93

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,941
  • @tharris113
Re: Premier League Fixtures 27th - 28th April
« Reply #363 on: Today at 02:58:23 pm »
Quote from: elsewhere on Today at 02:53:29 pm
Arsenal really fucked this up by losing against Villa at home
I think they'll win it anyway now. I think they're better than city to be honest.
Logged
I for one welcome our new insect overloads

Online Libertine

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,503
  • Nothing behind me, everything ahead of me
Re: Premier League Fixtures 27th - 28th April
« Reply #364 on: Today at 02:58:34 pm »
Spurs are a flaky team, but to go away to your rivals in the midst of a title challenge and be 0-3 up at half time is pretty impressive.

They've really learned from last season and taken the next step. Hopefully City will somehow drop points.
Logged

Online deano2727

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,917
Re: Premier League Fixtures 27th - 28th April
« Reply #365 on: Today at 02:59:49 pm »
Quote from: koptommy93 on Today at 02:58:23 pm
I think they'll win it anyway now. I think they're better than city to be honest.

They are, but they don't play each other. Unfortunately for Arsenal, they're up against a team that doesn't slip up in a title run-in.

I'd be annoyed if they slip up and let this Arsenal team win on sub 90 points.
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 111,976
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Premier League Fixtures 27th - 28th April
« Reply #366 on: Today at 03:01:04 pm »
When all those Arsenal players are at the back post on corners and run to the near post, what would happen if the Spurs players just lined up from the goal line to the penalty spot to block anyway through?

Apart from the taker wising up and just going long with it obviously. :D

Ill defer my set piece coach application for a little while longer.
Logged

Offline elsewhere

  • Turning Japanese, I think I'm turning Japanese, I really think I mean African, so...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,760
Re: Premier League Fixtures 27th - 28th April
« Reply #367 on: Today at 03:01:04 pm »
Spurstanbul anyone?
Logged

Online Illmatic

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,109
Re: Premier League Fixtures 27th - 28th April
« Reply #368 on: Today at 03:01:35 pm »
Quote from: Andar on Today at 02:36:52 pm
Last 6 away games Arsenal are a combined 22-0. 3 games in where they won by 5 goals or more.

I'll be totally stunned if this Arsenal team doesn't win a title within the next 3 seasons.

Some team Arteta has built.

Yet they have lost more games than we have. Runs of form like that always feel a bit freakish so for them it important to win a big trophies when on top form. PL this season is still not in thier hands.
Logged
Nas is like the Afrocentric Asian, half-man, half-amazin

Offline elsewhere

  • Turning Japanese, I think I'm turning Japanese, I really think I mean African, so...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,760
Re: Premier League Fixtures 27th - 28th April
« Reply #369 on: Today at 03:01:50 pm »
Quote from: Armchair expert on Today at 02:56:58 pm
Be just our luck if that happened
and they will find a way to keep previous City titles to piss us even more.
Logged

Online smicer07

  • Negative, miserable sod!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,751
Re: Premier League Fixtures 27th - 28th April
« Reply #370 on: Today at 03:01:53 pm »
Quote from: elsewhere on Today at 03:01:04 pm
Spurstanbul anyone?

I think a 22 man brawl with Saka ending up in hospital would be a good second half result.
Logged

Online Andar

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,500
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 27th - 28th April
« Reply #371 on: Today at 03:01:59 pm »
Quote from: RedDeadRejection on Today at 02:58:20 pm
They're a great side but it didn't come cheap

That doesn't guarantee anything.

Chelsea and United have spent a load and look at them.

I know it's frowned upon to praise another side and somehow that makes you an opposition fan, but this Arsenal team is the real deal. Spending a bit to construct it was needed considering the state of them a few years ago.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 5 6 7 8 9 [10]   Go Up
« previous next »
 