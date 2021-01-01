Any chance City wins it but deducted points and they give it to Arsenal?
What the hell are you going on about? Mods can verify i don't have another account.
Arsenal really fucked this up by losing against Villa at home
I think they'll win it anyway now. I think they're better than city to be honest.
Crosby Nick never fails.
Last 6 away games Arsenal are a combined 22-0. 3 games in where they won by 5 goals or more.I'll be totally stunned if this Arsenal team doesn't win a title within the next 3 seasons.Some team Arteta has built.
Be just our luck if that happened
Spurstanbul anyone?
They're a great side but it didn't come cheap
