« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 4 5 6 7 8 [9] 10   Go Down

Author Topic: Premier League Fixtures 27th - 28th April  (Read 5079 times)

Online davidlpool1982

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,966
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 27th - 28th April
« Reply #320 on: Today at 02:43:10 pm »
Spurs have the same same Salah issue with Son. His legs have dropped off a bit and isn't as decisive or explosive as he used to be but he's still their best player, talisman and highest earner.
Logged

Online rawcusk8

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,309
Re: Premier League Fixtures 27th - 28th April
« Reply #321 on: Today at 02:43:11 pm »
Quote from: Andar on Today at 02:42:14 pm
Havertz has been a revelation as the false 9. Personally don't think they need a forward.

They need to find the game changer in the left wide forward role.
They? How long you going to keep this up?
Logged
If you even dream of beating me you'd better wake up and apologize. - muhammad ali

Online Bangin Them In

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,509
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 27th - 28th April
« Reply #322 on: Today at 02:43:44 pm »
Quote from: Schmarn on Today at 02:42:03 pm
Theyve been allowing it all season. The question is why are we so polite at set pieces.
Quite right
No point moaning about it, copy it
Logged
A win for the Liverpool country

Online DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,826
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 27th - 28th April
« Reply #323 on: Today at 02:43:50 pm »
Quote from: rawcusk8 on Today at 02:43:11 pm
They? How long you going to keep this up?

 ;D It's very weird. Not like Arsenal fans are hounded off here.
Logged

Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,357
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 27th - 28th April
« Reply #324 on: Today at 02:43:55 pm »
Quote from: QC on Today at 02:40:56 pm
We look miles away from Arsenal sadly.
We're just in poor form. There's a good chance that they'll finish the season trophyless unlike us.
Logged

Online stockdam

  • The sheer loftus-cheek of the man.....
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,598
  • Walk on through the wind, Walk on through the rain
Re: Premier League Fixtures 27th - 28th April
« Reply #325 on: Today at 02:44:11 pm »
Quote from: Schmarn on Today at 02:42:03 pm
Theyve been allowing it all season. The question is why are we so polite at set pieces.

Its something that we need to work on. We need to do more pushing, blocking and diving.every other club seems to get away with it.
Logged
#JFT97

Online JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,390
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 27th - 28th April
« Reply #326 on: Today at 02:44:20 pm »
Quote from: stockdam on Today at 02:41:07 pm
That really should be a free kick to Spurs. Agent Orange was blocking the keeper so the keeper had no chance to get the ball. Their set piece coach teaches them to block and hold key players and the ref and VAR dont pick it up.
The set-piece Guru innit
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 111,976
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Premier League Fixtures 27th - 28th April
« Reply #327 on: Today at 02:44:56 pm »
Maddisons early season show ponying ultimately counting for nothing. Who could have foreseen such a thing.
Logged

Online smicer07

  • Negative, miserable sod!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,751
Re: Premier League Fixtures 27th - 28th April
« Reply #328 on: Today at 02:45:10 pm »
Son's burying that at Anfield
Logged

Online Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,313
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Premier League Fixtures 27th - 28th April
« Reply #329 on: Today at 02:45:10 pm »
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on Today at 02:43:08 pm
The derby should never be pointless. That game more than any showed our players stopped caring after the United games.

Did more than enough to win it but were awful in both boxes
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,826
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 27th - 28th April
« Reply #330 on: Today at 02:45:17 pm »
Another Spurs sitter. Nunez with a shocking finish.
Logged

Online Phineus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,066
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 27th - 28th April
« Reply #331 on: Today at 02:45:23 pm »
The hell is that.
Logged

Online rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 59,599
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: Premier League Fixtures 27th - 28th April
« Reply #332 on: Today at 02:45:49 pm »
Why is the Arsenal set piece coach jumping about on the touchline

Two of the most basic headers you'll see. One an own goal
Logged
If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly

Jurgen Klopp

Online deano2727

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,917
Re: Premier League Fixtures 27th - 28th April
« Reply #333 on: Today at 02:45:53 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 02:43:55 pm
We're just in poor form. There's a good chance that they'll finish the season trophyless unlike us.

I think its fair to say theyve been far and away more convincing than us.
Logged

Online Egyptian36

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,978
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 27th - 28th April
« Reply #334 on: Today at 02:46:16 pm »

Imagine if it was Nunez. 977755 posts
Logged

Online damomad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,205
Re: Premier League Fixtures 27th - 28th April
« Reply #335 on: Today at 02:46:18 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 02:43:55 pm
We're just in poor form. There's a good chance that they'll finish the season trophyless unlike us.

Best team weve played this season. Nothing to do with poor form.
Logged
You're still the one pool where I'd happily drown

Online Dree

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,570
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 27th - 28th April
« Reply #336 on: Today at 02:46:34 pm »
Quote from: Andar on Today at 02:42:14 pm
Havertz has been a revelation as the false 9. Personally don't think they need a forward.

They need to find the game changer in the left wide forward role.

Yeah havertz was always decent for that role, just Chelsea are a talent graveyard.

Watching this makes me think that a coaching refresh is probably what we need, and another centre back.
Logged

Online Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,313
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Premier League Fixtures 27th - 28th April
« Reply #337 on: Today at 02:46:50 pm »
Quote from: QC on Today at 02:40:56 pm
We look miles away from Arsenal sadly.

They never get an injury. For all our faults and PGMOL if we'd stayed injury free we'd be in a much better situation.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online koptommy93

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,941
  • @tharris113
Re: Premier League Fixtures 27th - 28th April
« Reply #338 on: Today at 02:47:19 pm »
Just kills me that we couldn't be in the ground when we won it. So cruel.
Logged
I for one welcome our new insect overloads

Online smicer07

  • Negative, miserable sod!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,751
Re: Premier League Fixtures 27th - 28th April
« Reply #339 on: Today at 02:47:36 pm »
Gary Neville still doesn't realise Romero's header was given as a foul.
Logged

Online Fiasco

  • Just add water to foam at the mouth. Can't spell San Francisco. Has promised to eat his own cock. Cannibal Self-Harm in that case.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,277
  • JFT96.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 27th - 28th April
« Reply #340 on: Today at 02:47:39 pm »
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 02:45:49 pm
Why is the Arsenal set piece coach jumping about on the touchline

Two of the most basic headers you'll see. One an own goal

Looks like he's got a bit of main character syndrome. Something that isn't limited to the playing staff clearly. Just a bunch of cringeworthy dickheads, even if they are a really good side.
Logged

Online stockdam

  • The sheer loftus-cheek of the man.....
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,598
  • Walk on through the wind, Walk on through the rain
Re: Premier League Fixtures 27th - 28th April
« Reply #341 on: Today at 02:47:57 pm »
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 02:45:49 pm
Why is the Arsenal set piece coach jumping about on the touchline

Two of the most basic headers you'll see. One an own goal

Because the blocking worked.
Logged
#JFT97

Online Irishred1

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 293
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 27th - 28th April
« Reply #342 on: Today at 02:47:57 pm »
 It's been a shit month but at least I do not follow Spurs. Things can always be worse
Logged

Offline QC

  • rawks Lionel Hutz, ambulance chaser.Sucks up to the wrong type of Mod.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,338
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 27th - 28th April
« Reply #343 on: Today at 02:48:07 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 02:46:50 pm
They never get an injury. For all our faults and PGMOL if we'd stayed injury free we'd be in a much better situation.

Yeah possibly, I think we actually looked better when we had the weird hybrid-kid teams. Our 'big' players haven't really performed when it mattered.
Logged

Online smicer07

  • Negative, miserable sod!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,751
Re: Premier League Fixtures 27th - 28th April
« Reply #344 on: Today at 02:48:07 pm »
Quote from: koptommy93 on Today at 02:47:19 pm
Just kills me that we couldn't be in the ground when we won it. So cruel.

Need to get over that mate. We won it.
Logged

Online Bangin Them In

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,509
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 27th - 28th April
« Reply #345 on: Today at 02:49:16 pm »
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 02:45:49 pm
Why is the Arsenal set piece coach jumping about on the touchline

Two of the most basic headers you'll see. One an own goal
Fairly convinced if Ive just earned two bonuses for telling people to jump Id be leaping about too
Logged
A win for the Liverpool country

Online Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,313
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Premier League Fixtures 27th - 28th April
« Reply #346 on: Today at 02:49:25 pm »
Quote from: QC on Today at 02:48:07 pm
Yeah possibly, I think we actually looked better when we had the weird hybrid-kid teams. Our 'big' players haven't really performed when it mattered.

Too many players off the pace coming back from injuries, who were flying before them.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,357
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 27th - 28th April
« Reply #347 on: Today at 02:49:31 pm »
Quote from: damomad on Today at 02:46:18 pm
Best team weve played this season. Nothing to do with poor form.
No prizes for that I'm afraid. They were trophyless last season and they'll probably be trophyless this year.
Logged

Online peachybum

  • orangeyface
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,120
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 27th - 28th April
« Reply #348 on: Today at 02:49:36 pm »
That's top 4 secure then.

Arsenal deserve the title, they've been fantastic other than that one little patch. Handed out proper whoopings whilst having the best defence. City have been dull as dishwater.
Logged
I wanna be like Jurgen Klopp

Offline Zizou

  • zo zon't ze zo
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,864
  • Cool as
Re: Premier League Fixtures 27th - 28th April
« Reply #349 on: Today at 02:49:56 pm »
Quote from: QC on Today at 02:40:56 pm
We look miles away from Arsenal sadly.

Recently, yeah, but we should've beaten them twice this season.
Logged

Online Buster Gonad

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 491
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 27th - 28th April
« Reply #350 on: Today at 02:49:59 pm »
Quote from: QC on Today at 02:48:07 pm
Yeah possibly, I think we actually looked better when we had the weird hybrid-kid teams. Our 'big' players haven't really performed when it mattered.

Weird hybrid kids. Thought only Manchester had those.
Logged

Online Andar

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,500
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 27th - 28th April
« Reply #351 on: Today at 02:50:02 pm »
Quote from: rawcusk8 on Today at 02:43:11 pm
They? How long you going to keep this up?

So let me get this clear, I joined this forum in January 2019. For 5 years I have put up a facade of being a Liverpool fan and have now revealed myself as an Arsenal fan. Not once in those first few years i made a comment on Arsenal.

Why would an Arsenal fan waste their time on a Liverpool forum to do that? Is there a rivalry I'm not aware of? I mean surely a Spurs forum would be more fitting.

This is one of my first few posts. Some effort this Arsenal fan is putting in.

Quote from: Andar on January 20, 2019, 08:43:15 pm
What worries me about City's fixture list is that the games i look at, and see potential for dropped points are in the last 6 or so weeks.

Palace (a), Brighton (a), Burnley (a), Spurs (h), Leicester (h). I think they're all tricky games but the issue will be that it's at the point of a season when a lot of sides drop off and take an early break when they have nothing to play for. Palace and Burnley really need to be in relegation dogfight come then, but i get the feeling they both could be relatively safe by then. I'm expecting Cardiff to drift away as the season goes on. Brighton will be stuck in mid-table and Spurs should have top 4 sealed by then.

It would have been preferable if the games they have in the next 6 weeks were towards the end of the season, as most of the games don't look much of a test anyway.

Their last 6 weeks schedule looks tough but you just have to hope we get full effort from the opposition, and that they're all not on an early summer break.

« Last Edit: Today at 02:55:17 pm by Andar »
Logged

Online rawcusk8

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,309
Re: Premier League Fixtures 27th - 28th April
« Reply #352 on: Today at 02:52:30 pm »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 02:43:50 pm
;D It's very weird. Not like Arsenal fans are hounded off here.
 
 ;D I know!!!!

Luck, feigning injury and selfies aside Arsenal have been sooo good this season I think theyve got the best attack and defensive records? Just makes me think Jurgen and the lads have up until recently gone toe to toe with this all conquering Arsenal side and Peps all cheating City.. thats despite having nowhere near the same luck with injuries or decisions.. Maybe were not as shit as some say??

Logged
If you even dream of beating me you'd better wake up and apologize. - muhammad ali

Online smicer07

  • Negative, miserable sod!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,751
Re: Premier League Fixtures 27th - 28th April
« Reply #353 on: Today at 02:52:55 pm »
Quote from: Andar on Today at 02:50:02 pm
So let me get this clear, I joined this forum in January 2019. For 5 years I have put up a facade of being a Liverpool fan and have now revealed myself as an Arsenal fan. Not once in those first few years i made a comment on Arsenal.

Why would an Arsenal fan waste their time on a Liverpool forum to do that? Is there a rivalry I'm not aware of? I mean surely a Spurs forum would be more fitting.



You not on your other account today then? You know, the one where you're an Arsenal fan but deleted your post when you didn't realise you were on that account? DanR wasn't it?
Logged

Offline elsewhere

  • Turning Japanese, I think I'm turning Japanese, I really think I mean African, so...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,760
Re: Premier League Fixtures 27th - 28th April
« Reply #354 on: Today at 02:53:29 pm »
Arsenal really fucked this up by losing against Villa at home
Logged

Online Agent99

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,232
Re: Premier League Fixtures 27th - 28th April
« Reply #355 on: Today at 02:54:18 pm »
Quote from: peachybum on Today at 02:49:36 pm
That's top 4 secure then.

Arsenal deserve the title, they've been fantastic other than that one little patch. Handed out proper whoopings whilst having the best defence. City have been dull as dishwater.
I'd be happy for Arsenal to win it if they weren't such a bunch of odious twats.
Logged

Online Armchair expert

  • Almost makes you agree with Gove
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,903
  • Meet the new boss.....same as the old boss
Re: Premier League Fixtures 27th - 28th April
« Reply #356 on: Today at 02:54:49 pm »
Quote from: stockdam on Today at 02:44:11 pm
Its something that we need to work on. We need to do more pushing, blocking and diving.every other club seems to get away with it.
We wouldn't get away with it as it would be highlighted to fuck on Sky, MOTD and TNT.
Logged

Offline elsewhere

  • Turning Japanese, I think I'm turning Japanese, I really think I mean African, so...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,760
Re: Premier League Fixtures 27th - 28th April
« Reply #357 on: Today at 02:55:33 pm »
Any chance City wins it but deducted points and they give it to Arsenal?
Logged

Online smicer07

  • Negative, miserable sod!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,751
Re: Premier League Fixtures 27th - 28th April
« Reply #358 on: Today at 02:55:52 pm »
Quote from: elsewhere on Today at 02:55:33 pm
Any chance City wins it but deducted points and they give it to Arsenal?

Deducted points 😂
Logged

Online Andar

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,500
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 27th - 28th April
« Reply #359 on: Today at 02:56:28 pm »
Quote from: smicer07 on Today at 02:52:55 pm
You not on your other account today then? You know, the one where you're an Arsenal fan but deleted your post when you didn't realise you were on that account? DanR wasn't it?

What the hell are you going on about? Mods can verify i don't have another account.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 4 5 6 7 8 [9] 10   Go Up
« previous next »
 