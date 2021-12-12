« previous next »
Author Topic: Premier League Fixtures 27th - 28th April  (Read 841 times)

Premier League Fixtures 27th - 28th April
« on: Yesterday at 01:09:03 pm »
SATURDAY 27TH APRIL

West Ham United V Liverpool 12:30 TNT SPORTS
Fulham V Crystal Palace 15:00
Manchester United V Burnley 15:00
Saudi Arabia V Sheffield United 15:00
Wolverhampton Wanderers V Luton Town 15:00
Everton V Brentford 17:30 skysports
Aston Villa V Chelsea 20:00 TNT SPORTS

SUNDAY 28TH APRIL

AFC Bournemouth V Brighton & Hove Albion 14:00
Tottenham Hotspur V Arsenal 14:00 skysports
Nottingham Forest V Abu Dhabi 16:30 skysports
Re: Premier League Fixtures 27th - 28th February
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 01:13:33 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 01:09:03 pm
Newcastle United? Who ar dey?
Re: Premier League Fixtures 27th - 28th February
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 01:16:34 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 01:13:33 pm
Newcastle United? Who ar dey?

I debated whether to even start a thread this week. I've reported myself to the mods for being sloppy  :D
Re: Premier League Fixtures 27th - 28th February
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 01:19:22 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 01:16:34 pm
I debated whether to even start a thread this week. I've reported myself to the mods for being sloppy  :D
You are forgiven after the month weve had supporting our great club!
Logged

Re: Premier League Fixtures 27th - 28th February
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 01:33:03 pm »
SATURDAY 27TH APRIL

Free Stadium Spongers V Liverpool 12:30 TNT SPORTS
Posh Tory Twats V London wankers 15:00
PGMOL V Pies, Pies and More pies 15:00
Saudi Arabia V A dazed sheep on Snake Pass 15:00
Alright innit, tara for a bit V Scruffy Southerners 15:00
DVD Out Next Week V Boring 17:30 skysports
Nothing bus wankers V The Conservative Party 20:00 TNT SPORTS

SUNDAY 28TH APRIL

Southcoast conkers V Southcoast wonkers 14:00
Cockney Tossers V More Cockney Tossers 14:00 skysports
Bent Manc butterers V Abu Dhabi 16:30 skysports
Re: Premier League Fixtures 27th - 28th February
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 01:35:58 pm »
Us winning and Arsenal losing would be nice. Finishing the season on same number of points (or more) as Arsenal would be great.
Logged

Re: Premier League Fixtures 27th - 28th February
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 01:41:04 pm »
Quote from: Zlen on Yesterday at 01:35:58 pm
Us winning and Arsenal losing would be nice. Finishing the season on same number of points (or more) as Arsenal would be great.
Yeah, thats who were really competing against. No one can compete against cheats.
Logged

Re: Premier League Fixtures 27th - 28th February
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 01:48:10 pm »
.



Premier League matches being shown live on UK TV : www.live-footballontv.com/live-premier-league-football-on-tv.html

Premier League matches being shown live on TV around the world (+ great for IPTV etc) : www.livesoccertv.com/competitions/england/premier-league


60+ stream sites: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.0 (the 'Some useful info for following the footy | TV | Streams | Highlights & Replays' thread)

Also decent - www.sportshd.sx/soccer : www.vipleague.im : https://streambtw.com : https://reddit.sportshub.stream : www.soccerstreams.football : www.1stream.me : www.dlhd.sx : https://nizarstream.com : https://freestreams-live1se.nu : https://footysaga.com (search bar) : https://live.sport365.stream/soccer : www.hesgoals.top : www.techclips.net/schedule : www.redditsoccerstreams.org : www.soccerstreamlinks.com : www.hes-goals.io : www.footybite.to : www.elixx.xyz : https://foot.soccerstreams100.io : https://crackstreamsfree.com



A note...

Some stream sites are now being blocked by ISPs - not all, but some - so you may need a VPN to bypass that block. Free and easy-to-use VPNs from the Chrome Web Store like... WindScribe, Best VPN by uVPN, 1VPN, and Troywell VPN... usually work fine - and there are many others to choose from. Use an adblocker too - uBlock Origin is quality for this.

Also, some antivirus software are also blocking certain streaming sites of late - not because there is anything untoward on those streaming sites, but they seem to be blocking the way adverts are delivered on the sites. It is completely up to you fine folks... but a temporary disable of your antivirus software when clicking onto a streaming site - then quickly enabling the antivirus security - after the stream appears, often does the trick...

Finally... don't leave it until our match is about to kick off to watch a stream - test one of the other footy matches available shortly before our kick off. See if those other streams work okay - and what you may need to do to get the stream working for our match. A little practice and all that... good luck with it. 60+ stream sites updated each month here. :wave 



For live scores, team line-ups, fixtures & results, tables etc: www.flashscore.co.uk/football/england/premier-league & www.flashscore.co.uk/football/england/fa-cup

Goal Videos (and other incidents, saves, skills, red cards etc) often appear here minutes after being scored : www.reddit.com/r/soccer/new & https://twitter.com


Info: https://twitter.com/premierleague : www.premierleague.com : www.youtube.com/premierleague : https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2023%E2%80%9324_Premier_League


Match Highlights: https://ourmatch.me & https://hoofoot.com & https://footyfull.com & https://fullmatchsports.cc & https://old.reddit.com/r/footballhighlights/new

Re: Premier League Fixtures 27th - 28th February
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 03:25:33 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 01:16:34 pm
I debated whether to even start a thread this week. I've reported myself to the mods for being sloppy  :D

Did you go back to February to make yourself feel better too? ;)
Re: Premier League Fixtures 27th - 28th February
« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 04:32:16 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 03:25:33 pm
Did you go back to February to make yourself feel better too? ;)

Fuck sake  :lmao

Have got spreadsheets and word documents coming out my ears today. Must've typed February 200 times
Re: Premier League Fixtures 27th - 28th April
« Reply #10 on: Today at 03:18:39 pm »
.
The 3pm kick offs...


Fulham XI: Leno; Castagne, Diop, Bassey, Robinson; Palhinha, Reed; Iwobi, Pereira, De Cordova-Reid; Rodrigo Muniz.
Palace XI: Henderson; Clyne, Andersen, Richards; Munoz, Wharton, Hughes, Mitchell; Ayew, Olise; Mateta.

^ https://streambtw.com/iframe/ch2.php & https://vipleague.im/football-schedule-streaming-links & https://gamehdlive.online/chat/ch6.php
& https://reddit10.sportshub.stream/event/fulh%D0%B0m_%D1%81ryst%D0%B0l_%D1%80%D0%B0l%D0%B0%D1%81%D0%B5_201824441 (multiple links)


Tax Dodgers XI: Onana, Wan-Bissaka, Diogo Dalot, Casemiro, Maguire, Antony, Eriksen, Bruno Fernandes, Mainoo, Garnacho, Højlund.
Burnley XI: Muric, Assignon, Esteve, Vitinho, O'Shea, Bruun Larsen, Foster, Berge, Cullen, Odobert, Fofana.

^ https://streambtw.com/iframe/ch3.php & https://vipleague.im/football/manchester-united-vs-burnley-streaming-link-1 & https://gamehdlive.online/chat/ch8.php
& https://reddit10.sportshub.stream/event/m%D0%B0n%D1%81h%D0%B5st%D0%B5r_utd_burnl%D0%B5y_201824440 (multiple links)


Saudi XI: Dúbravka; Livramento, Schär, Burn, Hall; Longstaff, Bruno Guimarães, Anderson; Murphy, Isak, Gordon.
Sheff Utd XI: Foderingham; Holgate, Ahmedhodzic, Trusty; Bogle, Hamer, Arblaster, Brooks, Osborn; Archer, Brereton.

^ https://streambtw.com/iframe/ch4.php & https://vipleague.im/football/newcastle-united-vs-sheffield-united-streaming-link-1 & https://gamehdlive.online/chat/ch5.php
& https://reddit10.sportshub.stream/event/n%D0%B5w%D1%81%D0%B0stl%D0%B5_un%D1%96t%D0%B5d_sh%D0%B5ff%D1%96%D0%B5ld_utd_201824439


Wolves XI: Jose Sa; Semedo, Kilman, Gomes, Doherty; Traoré; Ait-Nouri, Gomes, Lemina, Hwang; Cunha.
Luton XI: Kaminski; Burke, Mengi, Osho; Hashioka, Lokonga, Barkley, Doughty; Clark, Chong; Morris.

^ https://streambtw.com/iframe/ch5.php & https://vipleague.im/football/wolverhampton-wanderers-vs-luton-town-streaming-link-1 & https://gameshdlive.net/chat/ch7.php
& https://reddit10.sportshub.stream/event/w%D0%BElv%D0%B5rh%D0%B0m%D1%80t%D0%BEn_lut%D0%BEn_t%D0%BEwn_201824442 (multiple links)

Re: Premier League Fixtures 27th - 28th April
« Reply #11 on: Today at 03:19:40 pm »
.
Saudi 0 - [1] Sheffield Utd; Anel Ahmedhodzic goal on 5' - https://dubz.link/v/d25tsd & https://twitter.com/FPL_Tawfiq/status/1784225507510190267

Saudi [1] - 1 Sheffield Utd; Alexander Isak goal on 26‎'‎ - https://dubz.link/v/bkydq2 & https://twitter.com/centregoals/status/1784228196407513148

Saudi [2] - 1 Sheffield Utd; Guimaraes goal on 54‎'‎ - https://dubz.link/v/4j6v0t & https://twitter.com/tekkersfoot/status/1784240036617023565

Saudi [3] - 1 Sheffield Utd; Alexander Isak goal 61' (penalty) - https://dubz.link/v/kb8ytb & https://twitter.com/centregoals/status/1784241633879523538

Saudi [4] - 1 Sheffield Utd; Ben Osborn (own goal) 65‎'‎ - https://dubz.link/v/d76w8m & https://twitter.com/centregoals/status/1784243144894349599

Saudi [5] - 1 Sheffield Utd; Wilson goal on 72' - https://dubz.link/v/b56hpz & https://twitter.com/centregoals/status/1784244954661089312

'Sheffield United are relegated to the Championship' - https://twitter.com/SkySportsPL/status/1784250661934133396



Wolves [1] - 0 Luton; Hee-Chan Hwang goal on 39' - https://streamin.one/v/71de34d4 & https://twitter.com/centregoals/status/1784231263551042046

Wolves [2] - 0 Luton; Toti goal on 51'- https://streamin.one/v/04cd2743 & https://twitter.com/centregoals/status/1784238888762175587

Wolves 2 - [1] Luton; Carlton Morris goal 81' - https://streamin.one/v/363177bb & https://twitter.com/Footybanky/status/1784246504237981799


Fulham [1] - 0 Palace; Rodrigo Muniz goal on 53' - https://streamin.one/v/41a77e98 & https://twitter.com/centregoals/status/1784239248666919405

Fulham 1 - [1] Palace; Jeff Schlupp great goal 87' - https://v.redd.it/ibietn19n1xc1 & https://twitter.com/centregoals/status/1784248184539320398


Onana smart reflex save vs Burnley on 34' - https://v.redd.it/da1pgne4c1xc1

Tax Dodgers [1] - 0 Burnley; Antony goal on 79‎'‎ - https://dubz.link/v/7syp37 & https://twitter.com/FootColic/status/1784245958328324278

Tax Dodgers 1 - [1] Burnley; Zeki Amdouni (penalty) 87‎'‎ - https://dubz.link/v/tx96y1 & https://twitter.com/centregoals/status/1784247872088907948

Re: Premier League Fixtures 27th - 28th April
« Reply #12 on: Today at 04:27:12 pm »
Sounds like Burnley fans are singing a version of Allez Allez Allez now!
Re: Premier League Fixtures 27th - 28th April
« Reply #13 on: Today at 04:47:14 pm »
As much as I wanted United to lose, this Burnley team have no business being in the PL and should be relegated.
Logged

Re: Premier League Fixtures 27th - 28th April
« Reply #14 on: Today at 04:47:54 pm »
1-1 Burnley, Onana punch gets penalised for once
Logged

Re: Premier League Fixtures 27th - 28th April
« Reply #15 on: Today at 04:48:12 pm »
No booking for Onana even though he elbowed the Burnley lad in the head
Re: Premier League Fixtures 27th - 28th April
« Reply #16 on: Today at 04:52:53 pm »
Everton to lose after winning their Cup Final?
Re: Premier League Fixtures 27th - 28th April
« Reply #17 on: Today at 04:57:09 pm »


Football in 2024
Logged

Re: Premier League Fixtures 27th - 28th April
« Reply #18 on: Today at 04:57:35 pm »
Burnley could stay up, they look more likely getting out of it than Luton at least
Re: Premier League Fixtures 27th - 28th April
« Reply #19 on: Today at 04:58:10 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 04:57:35 pm
Burnley could stay up, they look more likely getting out of it than Luton at least

They have Forest on the final day of the season.
Logged

Re: Premier League Fixtures 27th - 28th April
« Reply #20 on: Today at 04:58:43 pm »
Well that's cheered me up slightly.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 27th - 28th April
« Reply #21 on: Today at 04:59:22 pm »
Good point for United, keeps them in the hunt for the Conference League.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 27th - 28th April
« Reply #22 on: Today at 05:01:51 pm »
Quote from: damomad on Today at 04:59:22 pm
Good point for United, keeps them in the hunt for the Conference League.

FFS Dont forget the massive Goal Difference of ONE being preserved as well
Re: Premier League Fixtures 27th - 28th April
« Reply #23 on: Today at 05:03:19 pm »
Of course DCL turns up, has the game of his life against us then gets injured again.
Logged

Re: Premier League Fixtures 27th - 28th April
« Reply #24 on: Today at 05:04:19 pm »
Quote from: damomad on Today at 04:59:22 pm
Good point for United, keeps them in the hunt for the Conference League.

 would be pretty amusing if they all they finish with is a 7th place and a FA Cup runners up medal.
Just a shame its Newcastle that'll probably benefit in the league.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 27th - 28th April
« Reply #25 on: Today at 05:04:37 pm »
Quote from: WorldChampions on Today at 05:03:19 pm
Of course DCL turns up, has the game of his life against us then gets injured again.

Hope they get rolled over today as they return to their usual levels of effort although that would still be very annoying to see.
Logged

Re: Premier League Fixtures 27th - 28th April
« Reply #26 on: Today at 05:08:41 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 04:58:43 pm
Well that's cheered me up slightly.
ha ha

me too
walked in to see them going hell for leather in the last 7 minutes
twats
Logged

Re: Premier League Fixtures 27th - 28th April
« Reply #27 on: Today at 05:36:16 pm »
.
The 5.30pm kick off...

Everton XI: Pickford; Godfrey, Branthwaite, Young; Harrison, Gueye, Garner, McNeil; Doucouré; Chermiti.
Brentford XI: Flekken; Ajer, Collins, Pinnock, Reguilón; Jensen, Norgaard, Janelt; Wissa, Toney, Mbeumo.

^ https://streambtw.com/iframe/ch1.php & https://vipleague.im/football/everton-vs-brentford-streaming-link-1 & https://gamehdlive.online/chat/ch8.php & https://s2watch.link/31
& https://reddit10.sportshub.stream/event/%D0%B5v%D0%B5rt%D0%BEn_br%D0%B5ntf%D0%BErd_201867089 (multiple links) & https://s2watch.link/22
