Online JRed

Re: West Ham United vs Liverpool (Premier League) - 12:30, Saturday 27th April
« Reply #80 on: Today at 11:14:32 am »
Surely Danns has to get on the pitch today?
Offline killer-heels

Re: West Ham United vs Liverpool (Premier League) - 12:30, Saturday 27th April
« Reply #81 on: Today at 11:15:46 am »
Konate, Szobozslai, Salah and Nunez in particular deserved dropping.
Online Nick110581

Re: West Ham United vs Liverpool (Premier League) - 12:30, Saturday 27th April
« Reply #82 on: Today at 11:17:34 am »
Quote from: Caston on Today at 10:37:34 am
Rumour is this

Alisson, Trent Quansah Van Dijk Robertson, Gravenberch Endo Mac Allister, Elliot Gakpo Diaz

Zero goals and pace in the side.

Might as well have whacked Danns in instead of Elliott.
Online Caston

Re: West Ham United vs Liverpool (Premier League) - 12:30, Saturday 27th April
« Reply #83 on: Today at 11:18:50 am »
Quote from: Caston on Today at 10:37:34 am
Rumour is this

Alisson, Trent Quansah Van Dijk Robertson, Gravenberch Endo Mac Allister, Elliot Gakpo Diaz

Confirmed now.
Online Phineus

Re: West Ham United vs Liverpool (Premier League) - 12:30, Saturday 27th April
« Reply #84 on: Today at 11:23:59 am »
Meritocracy in action, good stuff.

Zero pace or runs in behind again though, the balance of the attacking 5 players we have really is off.

Lets just win our duels and go from there.
Offline killer-heels

Re: West Ham United vs Liverpool (Premier League) - 12:30, Saturday 27th April
« Reply #85 on: Today at 11:24:31 am »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 11:17:34 am
Zero goals and pace in the side.

Might as well have whacked Danns in instead of Elliott.

Opposed to picking who else? Honestly all the players dropped deserved it.
Online latortuga

Re: West Ham United vs Liverpool (Premier League) - 12:30, Saturday 27th April
« Reply #86 on: Today at 11:24:51 am »
Quote from: Libertine on Today at 11:11:58 am
Pretty much chosen on form. And rightly so.

Struggling to feel any excitement over this game though to be honest.

The old saying 'it's about the journey, not the destination' springs to mind.

So we're not going to win the league this year, big whoop!  Look at that lineup, look at the young players in it that are still developing their game.  There's so much potential there that no matter where we finish, every game is an opportunity to watch them grow as players and as people.

That's enough for me and if we add a title onto that in the coming years, happy days.



Online Hazell

Re: West Ham United vs Liverpool (Premier League) - 12:30, Saturday 27th April
« Reply #87 on: Today at 11:25:58 am »
Thanks for the OP Jack :)

Need a pick me up after Wednesday, so hoping for a win (obviously) but also a much better performance.
Offline kezzy

Re: West Ham United vs Liverpool (Premier League) - 12:30, Saturday 27th April
« Reply #88 on: Today at 11:26:25 am »
Hoping to see this team

Alllison, Gomez, Quansah, Van Dijk, Robertson
Elliot, Mac Allister, Gravenberch
Diaz, Danns, Gakpo

Come on the mighty reds.
Online jillcwhomever

Re: West Ham United vs Liverpool (Premier League) - 12:30, Saturday 27th April
« Reply #89 on: Today at 11:26:39 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 11:24:31 am
Opposed to picking who else? Honestly all the players dropped deserved it.

Dozens of people have spent the last few days having a go at the likes of Salah and Nunez, then when they're not picked they're still complaining!
Online elkun

Re: West Ham United vs Liverpool (Premier League) - 12:30, Saturday 27th April
« Reply #90 on: Today at 11:29:39 am »
Quote from: Caston on Today at 10:37:34 am
Rumour is this

Alisson, Trent Quansah Van Dijk Robertson, Gravenberch Endo Mac Allister, Elliot Gakpo Diaz
Good team. The players that got dropped, deserved to be dropped.
Online The Final Third

Re: West Ham United vs Liverpool (Premier League) - 12:30, Saturday 27th April
« Reply #91 on: Today at 11:30:20 am »

Offline SerbianScouser

Re: West Ham United vs Liverpool (Premier League) - 12:30, Saturday 27th April
« Reply #92 on: Today at 11:31:34 am »
Glad the message has been sent to Darwin and Mo.

Gakpo in the middle though  :butt
Online kop306

Re: West Ham United vs Liverpool (Premier League) - 12:30, Saturday 27th April
« Reply #93 on: Today at 11:31:43 am »
really pleased with our team

would be great if steffan could get a few mins before the end of the season
Online Rosario

Re: West Ham United vs Liverpool (Premier League) - 12:30, Saturday 27th April
« Reply #94 on: Today at 11:33:49 am »
Not much pace in that side is a bit concerning but agree with others that its hard to say the dropped/rested players dont deserve it.
Online disgraced cake

Re: West Ham United vs Liverpool (Premier League) - 12:30, Saturday 27th April
« Reply #95 on: Today at 11:34:25 am »
Danns not even on the bench with Gakpo through the middle. Can't say I'm very arsed given the title predicament but kills off any enthusiasm really. Whatever, was only looking forward to the home games anyway before Klopp goes.

Hope Bajcetic can get a few minutes and start the last three. Nothing to lose now which is why I'd have preferred Danns playing. Good to see Quansah start again.
