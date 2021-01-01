« previous next »
Author Topic: West Ham United vs Liverpool (Premier League) - 12:30, Saturday 27th April  (Read 2644 times)

Offline nerdster4

Re: West Ham United vs Liverpool (Premier League) - 12:30, Saturday 27th April
« Reply #40 on: Today at 12:12:12 am »
Lets confirm a CL place ASAP and hope spurs are great at home and crap away and Villa the opposite
Offline Samie

Re: West Ham United vs Liverpool (Premier League) - 12:30, Saturday 27th April
« Reply #41 on: Today at 12:22:48 am »
We're 14 points ahead of Spurs.  ;D
Offline jonnypb

Re: West Ham United vs Liverpool (Premier League) - 12:30, Saturday 27th April
« Reply #42 on: Today at 12:45:44 am »
Just win and 3 tap in's for Nunez would be nice.
Offline Buster Gonad

Re: West Ham United vs Liverpool (Premier League) - 12:30, Saturday 27th April
« Reply #43 on: Today at 12:51:52 am »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 12:22:48 am
We're 14 points ahead of Spurs.  ;D

And they play us, Abu Dhabi and arsenal.  They'll surely win out ;D
Offline duvva 💅

Re: West Ham United vs Liverpool (Premier League) - 12:30, Saturday 27th April
« Reply #44 on: Today at 01:13:27 am »
Thanks for the OP jack.

Often feels like we dont have a good record away to these, but its not actually too bad. Theyve also been in pretty poor form of late, so this feels like a match we could and probably should win.

Id like to see Elliott start again, think hes been massively underused as a starter of late and hopefully Gakpo is back in, in the same form hes been showing of late.

Well definitely need to compete better than we did Wednesday night though, but do that and Im pretty hopeful well take the 3 points.
Offline RedG13

Re: West Ham United vs Liverpool (Premier League) - 12:30, Saturday 27th April
« Reply #45 on: Today at 05:19:26 am »
Great OP Jack.
Excited for this one
Offline bird_lfc

Re: West Ham United vs Liverpool (Premier League) - 12:30, Saturday 27th April
« Reply #46 on: Today at 07:17:05 am »
Pressure is off I suppose. Lets not go out with a simper

3-0 Liverpool
Offline lionel_messias

Re: West Ham United vs Liverpool (Premier League) - 12:30, Saturday 27th April
« Reply #47 on: Today at 07:47:36 am »
Pressure is off AND the players know they have a new set of eyes on them.

Everyone should be jostling and thinking about their futures for next season.

Jayden Danns deserves some minutes too; perhaps he can show Darwin what to do when he has the whole goal to aim at.

3-1 to us.
Offline killer-heels

Re: West Ham United vs Liverpool (Premier League) - 12:30, Saturday 27th April
« Reply #48 on: Today at 08:23:15 am »
Has a draw written all over it. All that matters now is the two home games against Spurs and Wolves where Klopp will get a huge send off.
Offline Cruiser

Re: West Ham United vs Liverpool (Premier League) - 12:30, Saturday 27th April
« Reply #49 on: Today at 08:36:15 am »
Need to unleash our anger on them.

Hopefully we should be able to scrape a 2-1 win.
Offline Cozzymoto

Re: West Ham United vs Liverpool (Premier League) - 12:30, Saturday 27th April
« Reply #50 on: Today at 08:50:59 am »
Meh friendly or to impress the new manager. Might be worth some of these players showing some fight.

Score predictions . Does it matter?
Offline petercormack

Re: West Ham United vs Liverpool (Premier League) - 12:30, Saturday 27th April
« Reply #51 on: Today at 09:10:28 am »
Quote from: Fordy on Yesterday at 08:43:48 pm
All went wrong when we stopped playing the kids in all honesty.
Wouldn't be surprised if there are 1st teamers thinking about their next move and don't want to get themselves injured.
Online Gili Gulu

Re: West Ham United vs Liverpool (Premier League) - 12:30, Saturday 27th April
« Reply #52 on: Today at 09:18:55 am »
Expecting a similar performance to the away game against Southampton at the end of last season. Players going to the Euros in the summer may not want to risk injuries by throwing themselves into challenges.

I think the game will be wide open, end to end, and unfortunately our forwards are not going to get us anywhere near 4 goals this time.
Online stockdam

Re: West Ham United vs Liverpool (Premier League) - 12:30, Saturday 27th April
« Reply #53 on: Today at 09:37:50 am »
Thanks for the well researched OP Jack.

Ok so here we go again, full of expectation and hope. We've seen a run of poor form just when we needed the opposite. We're not out of the league yet and so we do need to keep attacking and scoring. There really are no excuses left for allowing the other team to dominate us and win most of the battles. We need to dust ourselves down and go for this.

West Ham will be confident that they can win especially if we gift them the first goal. They will probably try to stay tight to Mac and press high. We've not been able to cope with teams that have closely marked and been physical.

Klopp needs to play who is freshest and who wants it most. Too many of our players have hidden and not won their duels. It's all fine when we are attacking and have the sun on our backs but we need to dig in and get tackles in......get stuck in.
Online Fruity

Re: West Ham United vs Liverpool (Premier League) - 12:30, Saturday 27th April
« Reply #54 on: Today at 09:41:47 am »
Pressure is off really so it would be nice to go out there and play some decent footy and win.

Reality is we probably go a goal down early doors and struggle.

However would be nice to win our remaining games and who knows maybe nick 2nd from Arsenal.
Offline alonsoisared

Re: West Ham United vs Liverpool (Premier League) - 12:30, Saturday 27th April
« Reply #55 on: Today at 09:50:48 am »
Remember Gerrard's send off at Stoke? Can we please at least make sure we have some proper Jürgen Klopp performances to end on something of a positive?
Online KC7

Re: West Ham United vs Liverpool (Premier League) - 12:30, Saturday 27th April
« Reply #56 on: Today at 09:55:09 am »
Quote from: petercormack on Today at 09:10:28 am
Wouldn't be surprised if there are 1st teamers thinking about their next move and don't want to get themselves injured.

Definitely not the case at all. There's been no lack of effort or pulling out of anything. If anything they have wanted it too much with it being Klopp's last year. You could see the desperation in the 2nd half of the Palace game.

Think what has happened is that we have been ropey all season (bar maybe 5 games where we were comfortable) playing with a disjointed midfield without a quality 6, and the team has shipped easy goals via a lack of midfield protection. When you go behind as often as we have (22 times I think it is now) it will catch up to you eventually. The Palace game the players were given a half to rescue it, and when that didn't happen you could see the belief of winning the league drain from them at full time. Think that game broke us. I'm sure the great man would love to have gone back and started with a different midfield, playing a shattered Endo less than 72 hours after he was targeted by Atalanta, with Palace again targeting him as they did in the previous fixture, we were easy pickings, gave away an entire half, and unfortunately with the pressure ramped up in the business end the players couldn't pull off another comeback.

The two games against a dreadful United where we shipped six rocked us, but the Atalanta and Palace games finished us off. Had those games been blips (as unlikely it is to have four blips) the players could have shook it off and went again, but they knew these were no blips and that we have been open all season, basic chances would be leaked, and every game would likely be an uphill battle. Mentally that's too much, especially at this stage. There was never any security of being defensively tight, and easing to a comfortable win.

The players have done remarkable this season with the comebacks, but there is only so many times they can keep going to the well. It's very difficult to try and wing it throughout an entire season, yet we somehow managed to do so up to a month before the end. Chances are there will be yet another comeback in a game before the season's end.
