Thanks for the OP jack.
Often feels like we dont have a good record away to these, but its not actually too bad. Theyve also been in pretty poor form of late, so this feels like a match we could and probably should win.
Id like to see Elliott start again, think hes been massively underused as a starter of late and hopefully Gakpo is back in, in the same form hes been showing of late.
Well definitely need to compete better than we did Wednesday night though, but do that and Im pretty hopeful well take the 3 points.