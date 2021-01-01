Please
login
or
register
.
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Home
Help
Search
Calendar
Login
Register
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Liverpool FC Forum
»
Topic:
West Ham United vs Liverpool (Premier League) - 12:30, Saturday 27th April
« previous
next »
Print
Pages:
1
[
2
]
Go Down
Author
Topic: West Ham United vs Liverpool (Premier League) - 12:30, Saturday 27th April (Read 1679 times)
nerdster4
No new LFC topics
Anny Roader
Posts: 365
We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: West Ham United vs Liverpool (Premier League) - 12:30, Saturday 27th April
«
Reply #40 on:
Today
at 12:12:12 am »
Lets confirm a CL place ASAP and hope spurs are great at home and crap away and Villa the opposite
Logged
Samie
The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 66,628
Re: West Ham United vs Liverpool (Premier League) - 12:30, Saturday 27th April
«
Reply #41 on:
Today
at 12:22:48 am »
We're 14 points ahead of Spurs.
Logged
jonnypb
Legacy Fan
Posts: 3,439
JFT97
Re: West Ham United vs Liverpool (Premier League) - 12:30, Saturday 27th April
«
Reply #42 on:
Today
at 12:45:44 am »
Just win and 3 tap in's for Nunez would be nice.
Logged
Buster Gonad
Anny Roader
Posts: 473
We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: West Ham United vs Liverpool (Premier League) - 12:30, Saturday 27th April
«
Reply #43 on:
Today
at 12:51:52 am »
Quote from: Samie on
Today
at 12:22:48 am
We're 14 points ahead of Spurs.
And they play us, Abu Dhabi and arsenal. They'll surely win out
Logged
Print
Pages:
1
[
2
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Liverpool FC Forum
»
Topic:
West Ham United vs Liverpool (Premier League) - 12:30, Saturday 27th April
Page created in 0.016 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.46]
SMF 2.0.19
|
SMF © 2021
,
Simple Machines
XHTML
RSS
WAP2