Law of averages might indicate that if we keep so much pressure around their box that at least ONE ball might cross the line. But I wouldn't wager anything on it.



The least surprising half I've seen this year. Could have scripted it in advance.



When f'ing Tarkowski is making a clearance like he did at about the 30 minute mark, it just might not be your night. He made a flying volley off a ball coming from behind him over his shoulder and he hit the perfect clearance. I bet if he tried 5 more times he couldn't do that again. But, he did it today. Been a lot of that from them it seems and then when they have the added bonus of being able to get a free kick whenever they drop to their knees AND being able to defend without fear of getting called for a foul.... That's very difficult to beat.

