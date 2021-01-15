Ref was giving them a free kick every time one of them flung themselves to the ground, proper shit show.
But our attackers are just not good enough anymore, none of them know how to put the ball in the net, that includes Mo now too.
Nunez can not be our number 9 heading into next season, forget the chance where he just blasted at Pickford, there were two other instances where Trent played a lovely little ball into him and his lack of basic control ruined the chance completely.
Our only attacker that can finish is always injured. I can not stress enough how much we need an attacker or two in the summer that can finish.