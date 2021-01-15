« previous next »
Half time: Everton 1-0 Liverpool

Re: Half time: Everton 1-0 Liverpool
The Slot machine will fix this
Re: Half time: Everton 1-0 Liverpool
Nunez has to score that.
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Re: Half time: Everton 1-0 Liverpool
Ref has been better than us
Re: Half time: Everton 1-0 Liverpool
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Today at 08:52:35 pm
Sigh. Concede a stupid easily avoidable goal, again. Waste a fuckton of gilt-edged chances, again. Get fucked over by a thundercunt of a ref, again.

I'm tired, Robbie.


Im not tired, Im frustrated out of my skull. We are currently the most frustrating LFC team of my 60 years of watching. Madeleys reffing is just another thing to be frustrated about. Nunez is lacking confidence - I understand that. But ffs hes not a teenager, hes a player with international experience and years of playing at this level. Id truthfully bring Dann on for him.
Re: Half time: Everton 1-0 Liverpool
Well that was bloody painful. Madley wearing Blue, non-existent foul, VAR lines drawn on wrong man I thought.
How many times will we hear, "Liverpool need to be more clinical" Frustrated but Second half to come. Bag the equaliser early doors, we go again
YNWA
Re: Half time: Everton 1-0 Liverpool
Pretty fed up with Nunez. Can't win titles with a forward who refuses to score big chance after big chance.

It is incredible how when we play sides who's only hope of scoring a goal is a set piece they get loads of soft fouls. You can't convince me that it isn't a mandate by the league to make matches interesting.
Re: Half time: Everton 1-0 Liverpool
Anyone else think 'thank fuck for that' when MacAllister wound that clearance up, and then not really understand what was happening until the ball was already creeping over the line?
Re: Half time: Everton 1-0 Liverpool
Who was it on the edge of our box before their goal and just let the ball go over their head. No attempt to clear it. Fkn criminal.
Re: Half time: Everton 1-0 Liverpool
We've been in a bad funk for a while now, not sure how we've managed to do that while in a title race. 45mins to save the season but our finishing is shocking at the moment.
Re: Half time: Everton 1-0 Liverpool
We got into the game after the usual slow start, weve made some good chances.

Need to avoid crossing the ball in the air too much. Dom had a good of good moments beating the full back. Get him high up and if Salah stays on have him deeper, we need all the passing we can get.
Re: Half time: Everton 1-0 Liverpool
Szob, Jones, Nunez and Salah all woeful again.

Konate has been dominated by Calvert Lewin.

Some of the dives and fouls he has given to them and then he didn't give the 2 handed push on Van Dijk in our box

Can sense the players have checked out
Re: Half time: Everton 1-0 Liverpool
We got this. A tough watch that first half, but we will get through them.
Re: Half time: Everton 1-0 Liverpool
The VAR line was wrong, they didnt draw the Everton line.
Re: Half time: Everton 1-0 Liverpool
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 08:57:19 pm
I hope Klopp tries Danns on today, what have got to lose with three forwards firing blanks at the moment. Come on Kloppo risk it all and these snowflakes will eventually fall apart.

Got to at least try the kid
Re: Half time: Everton 1-0 Liverpool
Quote from: Darren G on Today at 08:57:26 pm
Because it would leave us two points above City with them having two games in hand? Fuck that.
2 points above City but agree we have to win really
Re: Half time: Everton 1-0 Liverpool
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 08:55:51 pm
We have very little to play for?
Unless you think were in a title race, in which case youre in for a very rude awakening at some point.
Re: Half time: Everton 1-0 Liverpool
The lack of intelligence from our lot is infuriating.

It's clear as fucking day the ref is giving them everything so use your brain, they're less likely to do anything dangerous from open play than they are from a free kick...........so don't give them the opportunity to earn easy free kicks.
Re: Half time: Everton 1-0 Liverpool
How on earth has this referee been given this fixture. I dont think we fouled them once that half yet we conceded about 15 free kicks in our own half. Every time they were near our players they were pulling, holding shirts etc and not one foul against. Without doubt one of the worst refereeing performances in modern memory.
Konate does not need to touch that ball at al, what the hell was he thinking.
 
Re: Half time: Everton 1-0 Liverpool
Quote from: exiledintheUSA on Today at 08:56:21 pm
I think they've got the VAR lines wrong, again.


Yeap
Re: Half time: Everton 1-0 Liverpool
we need Mac further up the field,
Re: Half time: Everton 1-0 Liverpool
Killing off our title challenge and pretty much guaranteeing Evertons survival doesnt bear thinking about.
Re: Half time: Everton 1-0 Liverpool
Ref was giving them a free kick every time one of them flung themselves to the ground, proper shit show.

But our attackers are just not good enough anymore, none of them know how to put the ball in the net, that includes Mo now too.

Nunez can not be our number 9 heading into next season, forget the chance where he just blasted at Pickford, there were two other instances where Trent played a lovely little ball into him and his lack of basic control ruined the chance completely.

Our only attacker that can finish is always injured. I can not stress enough how much we need an attacker or two in the summer that can finish.
Re: Half time: Everton 1-0 Liverpool
A lot of you going waaaaaaay overboard again.
3-1 us.
See you in the full-time.
Re: Half time: Everton 1-0 Liverpool
Quote from: rowan_d on Today at 08:57:52 pm
Anyone else think 'thank fuck for that' when MacAllister wound that clearance up, and then not really understand what was happening until the ball was already creeping over the line?

Konate lost his head and knocked the ball away from Mac Allister just as he was trying to clear it i think.
Re: Half time: Everton 1-0 Liverpool
Quote from: S on Today at 08:58:39 pm
Unless you think were in a title race, in which case youre in for a very rude awakening at some point.

We are in a title race - our forwards are losing it for us.
Re: Half time: Everton 1-0 Liverpool
Danns is worth a shot in the second half, Elliott also.
Quote from: S on Today at 08:58:39 pm
Unless you think were in a title race, in which case youre in for a very rude awakening at some point.

Statistically were still in it.
Re: Half time: Everton 1-0 Liverpool
Quote from: Caps4444 on Today at 08:58:22 pm
The VAR line was wrong, they didnt draw the Everton line.

What VAR line?
Re: Half time: Everton 1-0 Liverpool
Nunez, Szobozslai and Salah are killing us.
Re: Half time: Everton 1-0 Liverpool
Quote from: Caps4444 on Today at 08:58:22 pm
The VAR line was wrong, they didnt draw the Everton line.

If they overlap then only see one.
Re: Half time: Everton 1-0 Liverpool
Quote from: jepovic on Today at 08:57:39 pm
Ref has been better than us
He fuckin hasnt
Re: Half time: Everton 1-0 Liverpool
Quote from: Caps4444 on Today at 08:58:22 pm
The VAR line was wrong, they didnt draw the Everton line.

They do what they want


The PGMOL are making sure Man City win the title
Re: Half time: Everton 1-0 Liverpool
Quote from: S on Today at 08:58:39 pm
Unless you think were in a title race, in which case youre in for a very rude awakening at some point.

We are in a title race.
Re: Half time: Everton 1-0 Liverpool
Law of averages might indicate that if we keep so much pressure around their box that at least ONE ball might cross the line.  But I wouldn't wager anything on it. 

The least surprising half I've seen this year.  Could have scripted it in advance. 

When f'ing Tarkowski is making a clearance like he did at about the 30 minute mark, it just might not be your night.  He made a flying volley off a ball coming from behind him over his shoulder and he hit the perfect clearance.  I bet if he tried 5 more times he couldn't do that again.  But, he did it today.  Been a lot of that from them it seems and then when they have the added bonus of being able to get a free kick whenever they drop to their knees AND being able to defend without fear of getting called for a foul....     That's very difficult to beat.
Re: Half time: Everton 1-0 Liverpool
That Nunez chance gets worse every time you see it, why cant he just place it
Re: Half time: Everton 1-0 Liverpool
Jota sniffs that cut back from Mo early on and buries it. Nunez was in a terrible position. Makes no sense why he was so flat footed there.
Re: Half time: Everton 1-0 Liverpool
Our corners are rubbish. Why don't they try something else ?
Re: Half time: Everton 1-0 Liverpool
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 08:57:19 pm
I hope Klopp tries Danns on today, what have got to lose with three forwards firing blanks at the moment. Come on Kloppo risk it all and these snowflakes will eventually fall apart.
Same. He's shown, versus weak opposition to be fair, that he knows where the back of the net is. I don't have faith in any of our current front 3 at the moment.
Re: Half time: Everton 1-0 Liverpool
Carragher talking absolute shite.
