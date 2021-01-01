« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 15 16 17 18 19 [20]   Go Down

Author Topic: PL: Eve 2 vs 0 Liverpool Bran 27 Lewin 58  (Read 17911 times)

Online jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 77,734
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: PL: Eve 2 vs 0 Liverpool Bran 27 Lewin 58
« Reply #760 on: Today at 08:32:46 am »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 06:42:45 am
Sad end to the season and to Klopps reign. The players have let him down massively. Hope Slot is up to the challenge but I fear its an impossible job for him , some of them players are not good enough or on the way over the hill. Wholesale changes are going to be needed.

People keep saying this the players have let him down, but anyone saying they expected to win the title this season is not being honest. This was a situation we never expected to be in considering what happened last season. Add all the numerous injuries this season as well, players in and out of the team, forcing other players to play more than they otherwise would; I am not entirely surprised we have run out of steam. If we get top four and a cup win, that would have satisfied me considering where we started the season from.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline Sharado

  • Stop crying
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,667
Re: PL: Eve 2 vs 0 Liverpool Bran 27 Lewin 58
« Reply #761 on: Today at 08:33:29 am »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 08:30:02 am
We were shit against Atalanta but still could have been leading at HT. Elliott hit the bar and Nunez missed one again.

Arguably, we should have been 3-1 up at HT last night. The finishing against them, United and Palace have been a joke.

Arsenal have scored two goals in last two that are mishits.

But what arsenal have had us a half decent base to build on of not conceding chances and goals. We haven't done that. Yes the ref may have given up a few soft free kicks but that doesn't mean failing to deal with relatively basic clearances, or winning the odd fucking header (did we win any that first half?). I agree with you that our forwards have fallen off a cliff since united away the first time but the rest of the team isn't competing nearly well enough so that if/when they do miss chances the whole thing is catastrophic. Not going 1-0 down in every fucking game would be a real start.
Logged
3 midfielders minimum in the next window. And probably another young CB to boot.

Anything else is negligent.

Online Red_Mist

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,668
  • CORGI registered friend (but not a gas engineer)
Re: PL: Eve 2 vs 0 Liverpool Bran 27 Lewin 58
« Reply #762 on: Today at 08:33:43 am »
Quote from: Sharado on Today at 08:10:59 am
I'll say it again, Everton won TWICE as many duels as us. This is a recurring theme at present as I believe atalantas numbers were similar. Whether it's fatigue or something else, we've stopped competing.
Are we a classic, they dont like it up em you know team at the moment? I think the ref was terrible but theres also truth in what you say. One of several on the new managers list of things to sort out asap. I dont mean turn us into a pub team obviously, but we have to be able to adapt to the opposition if they are up for it and getting in our faces/ putting it about to use all the clichés. And lets face it, teams get up for our games. Its just a fact of life. We need to start taking charge from the first minute, control the game, take the steam out. Then do our thing. Its what weve been crying out for and yet we still keep conceding first. Just makes it an uphill battle then against a team with their tails up that was already motivated. Since weve lost our mojo, cant even rely on waiting til they tire now, which is when weve won so many games. Were the ones that are knackered due to chasing so many games.

Its now about giving Jürgen as positive a send off as possible and a chance to show our appreciation for the incredible times hes given us. But its also time to start looking forward and a new manager with a fresh start is going to be good for this team I think. Dont want to see wholesale changes, but it needs more than a few minor tweaks. Some tactical changes and a few personnel changes, but most all come back next season harder to play against. No more first half pushovers.
Logged

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,241
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: PL: Eve 2 vs 0 Liverpool Bran 27 Lewin 58
« Reply #763 on: Today at 08:34:15 am »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 08:32:46 am
People keep saying this the players have let him down, but anyone saying they expected to win the title this season is not being honest. This was a situation we never expected to be in considering what happened last season. Add all the numerous injuries this season as well, players in and out of the team, forcing other players to play more than they otherwise would; I am not entirely surprised we have run out of steam. If we get top four and a cup win, that would have satisfied me considering where we started the season from.

The same players that have let him / us down got us to this position.

Its just revisionism so people feel better.

Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,241
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: PL: Eve 2 vs 0 Liverpool Bran 27 Lewin 58
« Reply #764 on: Today at 08:37:42 am »
Quote from: Sharado on Today at 08:33:29 am
But what arsenal have had us a half decent base to build on of not conceding chances and goals. We haven't done that. Yes the ref may have given up a few soft free kicks but that doesn't mean failing to deal with relatively basic clearances, or winning the odd fucking header (did we win any that first half?). I agree with you that our forwards have fallen off a cliff since united away the first time but the rest of the team isn't competing nearly well enough so that if/when they do miss chances the whole thing is catastrophic. Not going 1-0 down in every fucking game would be a real start.

The amount of points won from losing positions is not sustainable over a whole season so maybe we have run out of gas.

Its hard not to be upset but it always felt the City home game and the Spurs farce would make it almost impossible to win it. We had to come back and win 8/9 out of last 10.

Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,296
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: PL: Eve 2 vs 0 Liverpool Bran 27 Lewin 58
« Reply #765 on: Today at 08:37:43 am »
Most of the teams in this league are so shit that if you keep things tight they nearly always trip themselves up and give you opportunities. Unfortunately, we nearly always concede the first goal.
Logged

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,241
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: PL: Eve 2 vs 0 Liverpool Bran 27 Lewin 58
« Reply #766 on: Today at 08:39:44 am »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 08:37:43 am
Most of the teams in this league are so shit that if you keep things tight they nearly always trip themselves up and give you opportunities. Unfortunately, we nearly always concede the first goal.

16 times in the League this season. Thats not sustainable as I say.

Its never been fixed and the strikers havent been able to bail us out.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online GarciaAndNunezNunezNunez

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 40
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Eve 2 vs 0 Liverpool Bran 27 Lewin 58
« Reply #767 on: Today at 08:40:07 am »
People will obviously point to the finishing, but for me there's so much game intelligence missing from the current team in defence and midfield.

This is passes out from the back, deciding when to make a run and take on a man, crossing it at the wrong time, not crossing it when you should be and the other team is exposed, passes down the line when there is an overload, the final pass to the striker when other defence is outnumbered, closing down, when to foul a player and when not to. We look easy to beat on a 1 v 1. It is common to see 1 player even take 3-4 of ours out of the game without him being fouled or dispossessed.

There are a litany of things not being done the correct way. Very simple things that top sides should not be doing.
« Last Edit: Today at 08:41:46 am by GarciaAndNunezNunezNunez »
Logged

Online DonkeyWan

  • ker. Football Genius, Generously gives Young Jürgen pointers to help him improve.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,448
  • I never met a man who wasn't...
Re: PL: Eve 2 vs 0 Liverpool Bran 27 Lewin 58
« Reply #768 on: Today at 08:40:17 am »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 08:39:44 am
16 times in the League this season. Thats not sustainable as I say.

Its never been fixed and the strikers havent been able to bail us out.
Midfield is still the main problem.
Logged
Beatings will continue until morale improves...

Online Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 111,890
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: PL: Eve 2 vs 0 Liverpool Bran 27 Lewin 58
« Reply #769 on: Today at 08:41:31 am »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 08:24:46 am
You can say Everton were winning their duels but when they clattered our players nothing was given and when we challenged their players a foul was given almost every time. The ref gave Everton the licence to attack our goal with set piece after set piece.

Yeah. Theres about ten duels we won in the first half that they fit free kicks for. And then got slaughtered for being bullied and for conceding too many free kicks.

That said, consistently losing the first header was bad. I know they overload the back post but we didnt seem to have an answer to it.
Logged

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,241
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: PL: Eve 2 vs 0 Liverpool Bran 27 Lewin 58
« Reply #770 on: Today at 08:41:41 am »
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Today at 08:40:17 am
Midfield is still the main problem.

It was a brand new midfield from weekend last night too.

I would have started Endo but he may have found it tough too.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 76,556
Re: PL: Eve 2 vs 0 Liverpool Bran 27 Lewin 58
« Reply #771 on: Today at 08:49:38 am »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 08:41:41 am
It was a brand new midfield from weekend last night too.

I would have started Endo but he may have found it tough too.

Endo was really bad.
Logged

Online koptommy93

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,916
  • @tharris113
Re: PL: Eve 2 vs 0 Liverpool Bran 27 Lewin 58
« Reply #772 on: Today at 08:53:00 am »
2 wins at Goodison in 9 years under Klopp. Shite.
Logged
I for one welcome our new insect overloads

Online jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 77,734
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: PL: Eve 2 vs 0 Liverpool Bran 27 Lewin 58
« Reply #773 on: Today at 08:53:47 am »
Quote from: koptommy93 on Today at 08:53:00 am
2 wins at Goodison in 9 years under Klopp. Shite.

Like your posts then.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online johnathank

  • youverymuch
  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 136
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Eve 2 vs 0 Liverpool Bran 27 Lewin 58
« Reply #774 on: Today at 08:53:55 am »
Have to say, I probably wont be watching the documentary.
Logged

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,241
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: PL: Eve 2 vs 0 Liverpool Bran 27 Lewin 58
« Reply #775 on: Today at 08:53:56 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 08:49:38 am
Endo was really bad.

He was ok in second half but game was lost really.

May have been able to salvage a draw if Diaz rattles in that chance.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online koptommy93

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,916
  • @tharris113
Re: PL: Eve 2 vs 0 Liverpool Bran 27 Lewin 58
« Reply #776 on: Today at 08:54:50 am »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 08:53:47 am
Like your posts then.
I mean, it's a fact.
Logged
I for one welcome our new insect overloads

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 76,556
Re: PL: Eve 2 vs 0 Liverpool Bran 27 Lewin 58
« Reply #777 on: Today at 08:55:22 am »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 08:53:56 am
He was ok in second half but game was lost really.

May have been able to salvage a draw if Diaz rattles in that chance.

Yeah its not fair on him but he was bad. His race is run for this season.

Maybe we salvage a draw, but we were awful throughout the game bar 35-50 in the first half.
Logged

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,241
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: PL: Eve 2 vs 0 Liverpool Bran 27 Lewin 58
« Reply #778 on: Today at 08:57:58 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 08:55:22 am
Yeah its not fair on him but he was bad. His race is run for this season.

Maybe we salvage a draw, but we were awful throughout the game bar 35-50 in the first half.

But we should have been leading at HT. That Nunez blast is pathetic.
« Last Edit: Today at 08:59:54 am by Nick110581 »
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 77,734
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: PL: Eve 2 vs 0 Liverpool Bran 27 Lewin 58
« Reply #779 on: Today at 09:01:33 am »
Quote from: koptommy93 on Today at 08:54:50 am
I mean, it's a fact.

And? Derby's are one off games, the sort of games where form is irrelevant. It doesn't matter if they are at the bottom and we're at the top it's a game which has no form. Yesterday's was a case in point, when you have as many soft free kicks against you that we got, it gives the momentum to them. I will give you another fact, it's taken them 14 years to win a game against us. Pathetic. We can all do facts.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online LFCEmpire

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,502
  • Icelandic Kopite
Re: PL: Eve 2 vs 0 Liverpool Bran 27 Lewin 58
« Reply #780 on: Today at 09:05:29 am »
Quote from: Only Me on Today at 12:36:14 am
Its not opinion.

Its whining c*nts who dont get their own way because we lose a game, labelling players as a disgrace etc.

When the same pricks were wanking themselves stupid three weeks ago when all was rosy.

They are gobshites. Enjoy Slot or whatever his fucking name is, you ungrateful tossers. Youll never see the like of Jurgen again, and nor do you deserve to.

99% of the fanbase loves Jurgen, what are you on about? I would love nothing more than to see Jurgen sign off on a high. That is not happening and it is frustrating as fuck.
Logged

Online peelyon

  • strangefruit
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,670
  • YNWA
Re: PL: Eve 2 vs 0 Liverpool Bran 27 Lewin 58
« Reply #781 on: Today at 09:05:46 am »
Not to harp on at the past - but we really missed Hendo last night.  I love our midfield but there's no natural leader there (more to do with the fact that they're all new signings rather than them as individuals).
Given the atmosphere and the situation at both top and bottom of the league and the importance of the game it really needed someone to keep the game ticking over and keep the lads heads.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 76,556
Re: PL: Eve 2 vs 0 Liverpool Bran 27 Lewin 58
« Reply #782 on: Today at 09:06:33 am »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 08:57:58 am
But we should have been leading at HT. That Nunez blast is pathetic.

We should and we shouldnt. Lets be honest, we were dog shit for the first 30 minutes. We let them dictate the game on their turns, didnt do anything to disrupt Calvert-Lewin, gave them bags of encouragement and players lost their heads (Konate kicks the ball away from Mac who was clearing in).
Logged

Online koptommy93

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,916
  • @tharris113
Re: PL: Eve 2 vs 0 Liverpool Bran 27 Lewin 58
« Reply #783 on: Today at 09:07:25 am »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 09:01:33 am
And? Derby's are one off games, the sort of games where form is irrelevant. It doesn't matter if they are at the bottom and we're at the top it's a game which has no form. Yesterday's was a case in point, when you have as many soft free kicks against you that we got, it gives the momentum to them. I will give you another fact, it's taken them 14 years to win a game against us. Pathetic. We can all do facts.
We have always gone there as a much stronger side under Klopp and on many occasions have played into their hands, last night being the most obvious example of it.
Logged
I for one welcome our new insect overloads

Online Hestoic

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 728
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Eve 2 vs 0 Liverpool Bran 27 Lewin 58
« Reply #784 on: Today at 09:08:42 am »
Everton players played like it was a European final, they looked like men possessed. We didn't match their intensity and the belief seems to be totally gone from the team in recent weeks.

That was humiliation last night.
Logged

Online Fruity

  • Batty. Box clever. Can weather all lifts. May in fact be Robbie Rotten.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,194
  • a fruit is not just for christmas...
Re: PL: Eve 2 vs 0 Liverpool Bran 27 Lewin 58
« Reply #785 on: Today at 09:09:13 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 12:45:20 am
While Id happily ship all the players out now, its because the feelings are raw. Problem is Nunez and Salah are still our most productive forwards. Jota as well so its injured all the time. Would feel odd to sell them and keep players like Gakpo and Diaz.

We will probably need to sell the players we will get the most value from to reinvest in the squad. Let's be honest the wages Salah is on and the potential money back we could get on him, it makes sense based on the "FSG model". If we we were sitting on bundles of transfer cash then maybe we could try and get a few more years out of him but we don't. I am not saying Salah is done as a player - he isn't. I don't think he is the same player of 2 or 3 years ago. Let's be honest Mane wasn't the same player when he left. Still a decent player but not quite the same. The problem is reinvesting the money properly and I don't think we have done that too well recently. That's the gamble.

Just to add - not sure if he is carrying an injury but his pace seems to have dropped off a fair bit as well.
Logged
alf a pound of braeburns!

Online jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 77,734
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: PL: Eve 2 vs 0 Liverpool Bran 27 Lewin 58
« Reply #786 on: Today at 09:10:34 am »
Quote from: koptommy93 on Today at 09:07:25 am
We have always gone there as a much stronger side under Klopp and on many occasions have played into their hands, last night being the most obvious example of it.

That kind of happens when you have a referee punishing you constantly for endless tackles, at one stage it was 11 free kicks to them and 1 to us. That gives the other team momentum and it's why so many opposition players go down against us, as they know it will be punished. It also means it wrecks our gameplan as it's stop and start all the time.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online na fir dearg

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,624
Re: PL: Eve 2 vs 0 Liverpool Bran 27 Lewin 58
« Reply #787 on: Today at 09:10:56 am »
we played the whole game like it was the 90th minute, embarrassing
Logged

Online Jay012345

  • No new LFC topics
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,111
  • How many topics?
Re: PL: Eve 2 vs 0 Liverpool Bran 27 Lewin 58
« Reply #788 on: Today at 09:13:58 am »
Brought back players that were obviously not match fit. Salah and Slobo, plus persevering with Nunez up top. Not sure why 6 changes were needed after Fulham.
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,265
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: PL: Eve 2 vs 0 Liverpool Bran 27 Lewin 58
« Reply #789 on: Today at 09:14:39 am »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 07:31:47 am
Dont we have an injury crisis every single season now? Time to cut our losses on some players Im afraid, plus some players have completely failed in the title run in. Abu Dhabi and Arsenal are going to strengthen massively, if we dont then we wont be challenging. Simple.
I think a number of factors have come into play in order for us to find ourselves in our current predicament, but the never-ending injury crisis has been a massive one. It's beyond tedious too, because it seems to be happening every season now. The sheer number of injuries we suffer is insane. Jota is great, but it feels like we'll get a game or two out of him then he'll be out again for ages. Look at Thiago. In for one game, out for six months, in for one game, out for six months... A sublime player we see for five minutes a season.

When we are up against a nation state and also the horrendous PGMOL, an endless injury crisis on top is always going to kill us. I mean it's so difficult to maintain any rhythm and consistency. Even after returning from injury, there is a period of time before a player is back in the groove fully. Well, as long as he doesn't get injured yet again whilst doing so.

Of course, some injuries are just bad luck. It happens. But there is something more going on here. Are we buying too many injury prone players, or is a lot of it down to something we are doing, or not doing? I know other clubs have big players out from time to time, but it just seems to be relentless with us.
Logged
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.
Pages: 1 ... 15 16 17 18 19 [20]   Go Up
« previous next »
 