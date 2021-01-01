I'll say it again, Everton won TWICE as many duels as us. This is a recurring theme at present as I believe atalantas numbers were similar. Whether it's fatigue or something else, we've stopped competing.



Are we a classic, they dont like it up em you know team at the moment? I think the ref was terrible but theres also truth in what you say. One of several on the new managers list of things to sort out asap. I dont mean turn us into a pub team obviously, but we have to be able to adapt to the opposition if they are up for it and getting in our faces/ putting it about to use all the clichés. And lets face it, teams get up for our games. Its just a fact of life. We need to start taking charge from the first minute, control the game, take the steam out. Then do our thing. Its what weve been crying out for and yet we still keep conceding first. Just makes it an uphill battle then against a team with their tails up that was already motivated. Since weve lost our mojo, cant even rely on waiting til they tire now, which is when weve won so many games. Were the ones that are knackered due to chasing so many games.Its now about giving Jürgen as positive a send off as possible and a chance to show our appreciation for the incredible times hes given us. But its also time to start looking forward and a new manager with a fresh start is going to be good for this team I think. Dont want to see wholesale changes, but it needs more than a few minor tweaks. Some tactical changes and a few personnel changes, but most all come back next season harder to play against. No more first half pushovers.