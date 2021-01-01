Dont we have an injury crisis every single season now? Time to cut our losses on some players Im afraid, plus some players have completely failed in the title run in. Abu Dhabi and Arsenal are going to strengthen massively, if we dont then we wont be challenging. Simple.
I think a number of factors have come into play in order for us to find ourselves in our current predicament, but the never-ending injury crisis has been a massive one. It's beyond tedious too, because it seems to be happening every season now. The sheer number of injuries we suffer is insane. Jota is great, but it feels like we'll get a game or two out of him then he'll be out again for ages. Look at Thiago. In for one game, out for six months, in for one game, out for six months... A sublime player we see for five minutes a season.
When we are up against a nation state and also the horrendous PGMOL, an endless injury crisis on top is always going to kill us. I mean it's so difficult to maintain any rhythm and consistency. Even after returning from injury, there is a period of time before a player is back in the groove fully. Well, as long as he doesn't get injured yet again whilst doing so.
Of course, some injuries are just bad luck. It happens. But there is something more going on here. Are we buying too many injury prone players, or is a lot of it down to something we are doing, or not doing? I know other clubs have big players out from time to time, but it just seems to be relentless with us.