I'll say it again, Everton won TWICE as many duels as us. This is a recurring theme at present as I believe atalantas numbers were similar. Whether it's fatigue or something else, we've stopped competing.



Are we a classic, “they don’t like it up em you know” team at the moment? I think the ref was terrible but there’s also truth in what you say. One of several on the new manager’s list of things to sort out asap. I don’t mean turn us into a pub team obviously, but we have to be able to adapt to the opposition if they are ‘up for it’ and getting in our faces/ putting it about to use all the clichés. And let’s face it, teams get up for our games. It’s just a fact of life. We need to start taking charge from the first minute, control the game, take the steam out. Then do our thing. It’s what we’ve been crying out for and yet we still keep conceding first. Just makes it an uphill battle then against a team with their tails up that was already motivated. Since we’ve lost our mojo, can’t even rely on waiting til they tire now, which is when we’ve won so many games. We’re the ones that are knackered due to chasing so many games.It’s now about giving Jürgen as positive a send off as possible and a chance to show our appreciation for the incredible times he’s given us. But it’s also time to start looking forward and a new manager with a fresh start is going to be good for this team I think. Don’t want to see wholesale changes, but it needs more than a few minor tweaks. Some tactical changes and a few personnel changes, but most all come back next season harder to play against. No more first half pushovers.