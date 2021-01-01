« previous next »
Author Topic: PL: Eve 2 vs 0 Liverpool Bran 27 Lewin 58  (Read 16636 times)

Offline StigenKeegan

Re: PL: Eve 2 vs 0 Liverpool Bran 27 Lewin 58
« Reply #720 on: Today at 03:14:24 am »
Well... The Wheels are coming off. I think, looking over the whole season we've overperformed compared to what could reasonably be expected with the overhaul last summer and also with all the injuries during the season. It may be that partly what we've been seeing these last few weeks is a team that is trying too hard because of the special circumstances with this being Klopps last season. Snapping at chances, making rushed decisions in the final third. Like in this match, any "normal" level of finishing would win us this game with the chances we created. However I've been worried for a long time about the quality of our forwards when it comes to finishing and impact. They DO score a lot of goals, but with the exception of Jota I don't really trust any of them to score when it matters and to score what they should score given the chances they get. Obviously we've been spoiled by the Mane/Bobby/Mo era, but I just don't see it with our current first choice options. Diaz was one of the better ones today, but in general I feel he's too much on the perifery in the games. The effort is there, but running across into traffic is not all that effective, he doesn't score enough goals and at 27(?) for his type of player I don't really see that changing. I'd sell him if someone offered good money. I've always said that if you compare him to Mane, one of the most significant differences is that while Mane would run through you to get to the goal, he'd go straight to the jugular, Diaz will try to go around you. He's not a killer.
Nunez, I think is a really good player, but he's not stable enough in his output to be our main source of goals. Maybe he would be better of playing on the left if we can get a more clinical striker (or a new Bobby!) in.
Salah, as great as he's been, and as many great things he's done even this season, is melting. Pace is wastly deteriorated, he's not beating his marker like he used to, he makes SO many unforced errors and his finishing is getting worse. Yes, he can show great vision and he's got a killer pass on him at the best of times, but if the Saudis want to pay silly money for him I think it's time. (I know he's a model professional and that he's setting the standards at the training, but I don't think that's enough to keep a player on his salary).
I'd keep Gakpo for his versatility and obviously Jota cause he's great.

So I don't think it's a coincidence that we've been throwing away points due to bad finishing and bad final third play for quite a while now and today was just another example of this. I think we were by far the better and dominant team and except for a frantic first 15 minutes and the endless succession of cheap freekicks Everton got, they didn't really have anything. And that is where we, unfortunately, again have to talk about the refereeing. Some might think that for a referee to have a telling impact on a match he'd have to do what they did at the Nottingham v Ev match last weekend, or in our City match, or in our Spurs match, or in our Arsenal match, or in our Chelsea away match or... (you get the picture...) But this is a perfect example of what I call the Anthony Taylor approach; just give every single 50-50 (40-60) to one team, and more often than not it will make a difference. Their first goal is from a non-freekick, then VVD gets a yellow for protesting another non-freekick, and if that had been the standards for giving freekicks in this match then surely the ref would have chalked off their second for multiple showes on VVD? Or given a freekick when Szobo was hacked down, or when Elliot were kicked at the edge of the 16 yard box? Or a foul when Diaz were clearly fouled and even kicked after the foul.. but no that was a yellow card for Diaz for protesting AND a freekick to them for Gomez running next to the same player who'd just fouled and kicked Diaz. I find it impossible to believe that the completely different interpretations of every single incident in this match depending on the colour of shirt is random. After all if he were just shit it would be random, and both teams would get equally inexplicable calls for/against no?
The way I see it there were two reasons why we lost: Firstly because our finishing is horrible and not at an acceptable level, secondly because the ref gave them enough opportunities to score a few themselves.
Offline Bastion Of Invincibility

Re: PL: Eve 2 vs 0 Liverpool Bran 27 Lewin 58
« Reply #721 on: Today at 05:25:44 am »
Game was lost when Gakpo and Jota were ruled out. Diaz and Núñez are two of the most brain-dead forwards I've ever seen play for Liverpool and I include Milan Baros, Ryan Babel and Mario Balotelli in that. Also appreciate Trent throwing in one of his 'too cool to defend' efforts. Cheers for that, mate.
Online decosabute

Re: PL: Eve 2 vs 0 Liverpool Bran 27 Lewin 58
« Reply #722 on: Today at 05:35:17 am »
Quote from: Only Me on Today at 12:36:14 am
Its not opinion.

Its whining c*nts who dont get their own way because we lose a game, labelling players as a disgrace etc.

When the same pricks were wanking themselves stupid three weeks ago when all was rosy.

They are gobshites. Enjoy Slot or whatever his fucking name is, you ungrateful tossers. Youll never see the like of Jurgen again, and nor do you deserve to.

Utter nonsense. People are mostly upset at that shocking performance because they love Klopp. He's been let down by several players whose levels have plummeted to an extent we couldn't have imagined.

Some performances are so bad, anrd such a disappointment, that the players deserve people having a go. Last night was such a performance.
Offline Lycan

Re: PL: Eve 2 vs 0 Liverpool Bran 27 Lewin 58
« Reply #723 on: Today at 06:00:46 am »
I always questioned the timing of Klopp announcing his leaving. I think the pressure of trying to deliver something special for him in his final season finally took its toll and the lads. I'm sure they are all really hurting right now and feel they've let the manager many of them have seen as a father figure down
Offline GBF

Re: PL: Eve 2 vs 0 Liverpool Bran 27 Lewin 58
« Reply #724 on: Today at 06:10:59 am »
Quote from: Lycan on Today at 06:00:46 am
I always questioned the timing of Klopp announcing his leaving. I think the pressure of trying to deliver something special for him in his final season finally took its toll and the lads. I'm sure they are all really hurting right now and feel they've let the manager many of them have seen as a father figure down

The cliché of football...father figure.

Whether Klopp said it earlier or later wouldn't have any impact but for sure other excuses.  We were shite last year and we bottled it this year.
Offline collytum

Re: PL: Eve 2 vs 0 Liverpool Bran 27 Lewin 58
« Reply #725 on: Today at 06:29:23 am »
You have to question the mentality and the drive of the current players after the last 3 weeks. Talent is there in large parts but as many have mentioned, we look like we are half arsed in recent games when you would expect the exact opposite with a title on the line and the managers last few weeks. A lot of good earlier on the season has been completely written off due to what looks like a bad attitude. Whoever the new coach ends up being has a big job on his hands and surely a lot of ins and outs in the summer transfer window.
Online JRed

Re: PL: Eve 2 vs 0 Liverpool Bran 27 Lewin 58
« Reply #726 on: Today at 06:42:45 am »
Sad end to the season and to Klopps reign. The players have let him down massively. Hope Slot is up to the challenge but I fear its an impossible job for him , some of them players are not good enough or on the way over the hill. Wholesale changes are going to be needed.
Offline Mr Grieves

Re: PL: Eve 2 vs 0 Liverpool Bran 27 Lewin 58
« Reply #727 on: Today at 06:58:41 am »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 06:42:45 am
Sad end to the season and to Klopps reign. The players have let him down massively. Hope Slot is up to the challenge but I fear its an impossible job for him , some of them players are not good enough or on the way over the hill. Wholesale changes are going to be needed.

I tend to agree with this sentiment. Weve had the best years of some and there are a number of question marks over  some of the remainider.  A couple of the younger ones look like they will make it so thats a positive.
Online spider-neil

Re: PL: Eve 2 vs 0 Liverpool Bran 27 Lewin 58
« Reply #728 on: Today at 06:59:36 am »
When I heard no Jota and Gakpo (who been looking better) I knew it would be long evening.
I have zero confidence in Nunez when he is put through on goal now. When he scores when he gets a chance has now changed from relief to surprise.
Online spider-neil

Re: PL: Eve 2 vs 0 Liverpool Bran 27 Lewin 58
« Reply #729 on: Today at 07:02:31 am »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 06:42:45 am
Sad end to the season and to Klopps reign. The players have let him down massively. Hope Slot is up to the challenge but I fear its an impossible job for him , some of them players are not good enough or on the way over the hill. Wholesale changes are going to be needed.

We're bringing in Slot because we don't want wholesale changes. It shouldn't be forgotten that we've legitimately challenged for the league till April. There has been a raft of injuries to key players and those key players have been out for months. It would be silly to throw the baby out with the bath water.
Offline Zlen

Re: PL: Eve 2 vs 0 Liverpool Bran 27 Lewin 58
« Reply #730 on: Today at 07:09:20 am »
What was clearly visible last night, and this probably lies at the heart of our recent disintegration, is that up until the point our strikers had a flurry of missed sitters - we were playing well and pinning them in ruthlessly. As soon as they failed to convert those chances, or at least fucking one of them, our heads dropped and tempo fizzled out. We never really recovered. It's strange to look back at this season, where for the longest time it seemed like we had the most varied and potent attack out of all contenders - and say we lost it all because of attack. But we did. Football is about goals. We lost goals. Inability to convert clear chances not only dented, but literally corroded our confidence and dulled our sharpness. There are obvious defensive 'asleep at the wheel' issues - but considering attack is more closely linked to our identity and approach to football - for me this is what ruined the season.

In retrospect, we probably should have used Danns more. Boy was riding high and he could have at least been our finisher sub in absence of Jota. But we didn't. Klopp was loyal - one last time. And one last time his loyalty to players has come with a heavy price. It's who Jurgen is, we get that. I do hope they all feel like shit this morning. I don't think they will. They'll giggle their way into breakfast and training, just another working day I suppose. Maybe make some cry-emoji social media posts and move on with their pampered lives. But I hope some at least feel the pang of guilt. Because when the moment came around, they weren't present. They didn't see it as the moment to be there, to be counted. They let it slip.
Online JackWard33

Re: PL: Eve 2 vs 0 Liverpool Bran 27 Lewin 58
« Reply #731 on: Today at 07:09:49 am »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 06:42:45 am
Sad end to the season and to Klopps reign. The players have let him down massively. Hope Slot is up to the challenge but I fear its an impossible job for him , some of them players are not good enough or on the way over the hill. Wholesale changes are going to be needed.

Weve challenged for the title until 4 games from the end of the season (legitimately - were at >+1 xg/90 over the season) with one of the worst injury crisis I can remember
Most of our squad are pre or early peak age

Its an incredible inheritance for the new manager

Online spider-neil

Re: PL: Eve 2 vs 0 Liverpool Bran 27 Lewin 58
« Reply #732 on: Today at 07:26:04 am »
Our losing isn't down to the ref but the amount of fouls he gave them whilst ignoring the fouls on us was ridiculous. In particular the foul on Mac on the edge of our box.

That the theme of refs, every time we go away the ref is swayed by the crowd but at home the refs want to prove they aren't swayed by Anfield.
Online Nick110581

Re: PL: Eve 2 vs 0 Liverpool Bran 27 Lewin 58
« Reply #733 on: Today at 07:27:41 am »
Mad that we challenged for the title with our injury crisis yet the players have let him down.
Online JRed

Re: PL: Eve 2 vs 0 Liverpool Bran 27 Lewin 58
« Reply #734 on: Today at 07:31:47 am »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 07:09:49 am
Weve challenged for the title until 4 games from the end of the season (legitimately - were at >+1 xg/90 over the season) with one of the worst injury crisis I can remember
Most of our squad are pre or early peak age

Its an incredible inheritance for the new manager
Dont we have an injury crisis every single season now? Time to cut our losses on some players Im afraid, plus some players have completely failed in the title run in. Abu Dhabi and Arsenal are going to strengthen massively, if we dont then we wont be challenging. Simple.
Offline kezzy

Re: PL: Eve 2 vs 0 Liverpool Bran 27 Lewin 58
« Reply #735 on: Today at 07:32:06 am »
Gutless performance last night.  We still need 4 points to guarantee top four although Spurs arent winning all of their games.  We where better when we where relying on the kids and Id rather see most of them back in the team and seeing out the season after watching that shite last night
Online Mister Flip Flop

Re: PL: Eve 2 vs 0 Liverpool Bran 27 Lewin 58
« Reply #736 on: Today at 07:36:09 am »
Quote from: Keith Lard on Today at 01:47:19 am
Everton colleague of mine was frothing at the mouth with delight and giving it large. Shes a nasty, scheming, weirdly political, closet Tory, rank woman in general but Ive always been polite with her, and said stuff like I think Everton will stay up, youre a big club and the new stadium looks great, etc despite the constant digs and passive aggression.

Her eyes were popping out and the laughing was delirious. I just congratulated her and said that they were the better team. And carried on with my business 😂 Supporting Everton really does ruin lives. I witness the proof in the flesh on a regular basis.

Is she younger than 29 years old, because if she is she's never seen her team win anything. Zero, nadda, zip, nowt, nothing  :wave
Online crewlove

Re: PL: Eve 2 vs 0 Liverpool Bran 27 Lewin 58
« Reply #737 on: Today at 07:36:48 am »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 07:31:47 am
Dont we have an injury crisis every single season now? Time to cut our losses on some players Im afraid, plus some players have completely failed in the title run in. Abu Dhabi and Arsenal are going to strengthen massively, if we dont then we wont be challenging. Simple.

I think we have injury problems every other season now. Whether it's players and/or staff, we definitely have it.

And it happens even though we've moved away from constant pressing strategy that was present in Klopp's first years. What worries me, we are somehow going back to it next season.
Online Draex

Re: PL: Eve 2 vs 0 Liverpool Bran 27 Lewin 58
« Reply #738 on: Today at 07:40:37 am »
Quote from: Zlen on Today at 07:09:20 am
What was clearly visible last night, and this probably lies at the heart of our recent disintegration, is that up until the point our strikers had a flurry of missed sitters - we were playing well and pinning them in ruthlessly. As soon as they failed to convert those chances, or at least fucking one of them, our heads dropped and tempo fizzled out. We never really recovered. It's strange to look back at this season, where for the longest time it seemed like we had the most varied and potent attack out of all contenders - and say we lost it all because of attack. But we did. Football is about goals. We lost goals. Inability to convert clear chances not only dented, but literally corroded our confidence and dulled our sharpness. There are obvious defensive 'asleep at the wheel' issues - but considering attack is more closely linked to our identity and approach to football - for me this is what ruined the season.

In retrospect, we probably should have used Danns more. Boy was riding high and he could have at least been our finisher sub in absence of Jota. But we didn't. Klopp was loyal - one last time. And one last time his loyalty to players has come with a heavy price. It's who Jurgen is, we get that. I do hope they all feel like shit this morning. I don't think they will. They'll giggle their way into breakfast and training, just another working day I suppose. Maybe make some cry-emoji social media posts and move on with their pampered lives. But I hope some at least feel the pang of guilt. Because when the moment came around, they weren't present. They didn't see it as the moment to be there, to be counted. They let it slip.

I maintain once we dropped the kids for the seniors the season fell apart, they brought energy and a sheer lack of fear our seniors appear frozen by.

Quansah showed again, came on, smashed through a player cleanly.. that was on what the 70th minute, the first real derby tackle from a Liverpool player. Like how do you not approach this game expecting fire and hostility and knowing youre going to have to match it. Thats the bare minimum.
