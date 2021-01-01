« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 14 15 16 17 18 [19]   Go Down

Author Topic: PL: Eve 2 vs 0 Liverpool Bran 27 Lewin 58  (Read 15521 times)

Offline Jambo Power

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,271
Re: PL: Eve 2 vs 0 Liverpool Bran 27 Lewin 58
« Reply #720 on: Today at 02:54:02 am »
Quote from: David Struhme on Yesterday at 10:04:20 pm
Very strange substitutions from Klopps there. Bringing on Gomez and Tsmikias when chasing the game with 10mins to go. Quansah and Endo before that too.  4/5 subs were defensive while Gravenberch, Gakpo and Danns stayed on the bench. Strange

Gakpo was waiting for his child, it would have been a struggle to fetch him.
Logged

Offline Johnny Aldridge

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 576
  • Red & White Crown Paints Kop
Re: PL: Eve 2 vs 0 Liverpool Bran 27 Lewin 58
« Reply #721 on: Today at 03:00:18 am »
Quote from: johnathank on Today at 02:41:13 am
Im a fan of Diaz, but if it was as simple as adding goals, hed have done it by now. Hell turn 28 next season, how many players have added goals at 28?

While Salah is there Diaz is somewhat second fiddle, IF Mo were to leave us in the summer I think wed see more goals from Diaz. I think if he was getting better supply right now wed be seeing more from him.
Logged
For a player to be good enough to play for Liverpool, he must be prepared to run through a brick wall for me then come out fighting on the other side.
Bill Shankly 1913-1981.

Offline StigenKeegan

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 261
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Eve 2 vs 0 Liverpool Bran 27 Lewin 58
« Reply #722 on: Today at 03:14:24 am »
Well... The Wheels are coming off. I think, looking over the whole season we've overperformed compared to what could reasonably be expected with the overhaul last summer and also with all the injuries during the season. It may be that partly what we've been seeing these last few weeks is a team that is trying too hard because of the special circumstances with this being Klopps last season. Snapping at chances, making rushed decisions in the final third. Like in this match, any "normal" level of finishing would win us this game with the chances we created. However I've been worried for a long time about the quality of our forwards when it comes to finishing and impact. They DO score a lot of goals, but with the exception of Jota I don't really trust any of them to score when it matters and to score what they should score given the chances they get. Obviously we've been spoiled by the Mane/Bobby/Mo era, but I just don't see it with our current first choice options. Diaz was one of the better ones today, but in general I feel he's too much on the perifery in the games. The effort is there, but running across into traffic is not all that effective, he doesn't score enough goals and at 27(?) for his type of player I don't really see that changing. I'd sell him if someone offered good money. I've always said that if you compare him to Mane, one of the most significant differences is that while Mane would run through you to get to the goal, he'd go straight to the jugular, Diaz will try to go around you. He's not a killer.
Nunez, I think is a really good player, but he's not stable enough in his output to be our main source of goals. Maybe he would be better of playing on the left if we can get a more clinical striker (or a new Bobby!) in.
Salah, as great as he's been, and as many great things he's done even this season, is melting. Pace is wastly deteriorated, he's not beating his marker like he used to, he makes SO many unforced errors and his finishing is getting worse. Yes, he can show great vision and he's got a killer pass on him at the best of times, but if the Saudis want to pay silly money for him I think it's time. (I know he's a model professional and that he's setting the standards at the training, but I don't think that's enough to keep a player on his salary).
I'd keep Gakpo for his versatility and obviously Jota cause he's great.

So I don't think it's a coincidence that we've been throwing away points due to bad finishing and bad final third play for quite a while now and today was just another example of this. I think we were by far the better and dominant team and except for a frantic first 15 minutes and the endless succession of cheap freekicks Everton got, they didn't really have anything. And that is where we, unfortunately, again have to talk about the refereeing. Some might think that for a referee to have a telling impact on a match he'd have to do what they did at the Nottingham v Ev match last weekend, or in our City match, or in our Spurs match, or in our Arsenal match, or in our Chelsea away match or... (you get the picture...) But this is a perfect example of what I call the Anthony Taylor approach; just give every single 50-50 (40-60) to one team, and more often than not it will make a difference. Their first goal is from a non-freekick, then VVD gets a yellow for protesting another non-freekick, and if that had been the standards for giving freekicks in this match then surely the ref would have chalked off their second for multiple showes on VVD? Or given a freekick when Szobo was hacked down, or when Elliot were kicked at the edge of the 16 yard box? Or a foul when Diaz were clearly fouled and even kicked after the foul.. but no that was a yellow card for Diaz for protesting AND a freekick to them for Gomez running next to the same player who'd just fouled and kicked Diaz. I find it impossible to believe that the completely different interpretations of every single incident in this match depending on the colour of shirt is random. After all if he were just shit it would be random, and both teams would get equally inexplicable calls for/against no?
The way I see it there were two reasons why we lost: Firstly because our finishing is horrible and not at an acceptable level, secondly because the ref gave them enough opportunities to score a few themselves.
Logged

Offline Bastion Of Invincibility

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 468
Re: PL: Eve 2 vs 0 Liverpool Bran 27 Lewin 58
« Reply #723 on: Today at 05:25:44 am »
Game was lost when Gakpo and Jota were ruled out. Diaz and Núñez are two of the most brain-dead forwards I've ever seen play for Liverpool and I include Milan Baros, Ryan Babel and Mario Balotelli in that. Also appreciate Trent throwing in one of his 'too cool to defend' efforts. Cheers for that, mate.
Logged

Online decosabute

  • ...and so am I. Abu Dhabi correspondent
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,388
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Eve 2 vs 0 Liverpool Bran 27 Lewin 58
« Reply #724 on: Today at 05:35:17 am »
Quote from: Only Me on Today at 12:36:14 am
Its not opinion.

Its whining c*nts who dont get their own way because we lose a game, labelling players as a disgrace etc.

When the same pricks were wanking themselves stupid three weeks ago when all was rosy.

They are gobshites. Enjoy Slot or whatever his fucking name is, you ungrateful tossers. Youll never see the like of Jurgen again, and nor do you deserve to.

Utter nonsense. People are mostly upset at that shocking performance because they love Klopp. He's been let down by several players whose levels have plummeted to an extent we couldn't have imagined.

Some performances are so bad, anrd such a disappointment, that the players deserve people having a go. Last night was such a performance.
« Last Edit: Today at 05:36:50 am by decosabute »
Logged

Online Lycan

  • Loves egg. Quite partial to a nipple too. Once came into contact with Jeremy Beadle and his tiny right hand. I used to be a Werewolf, but I'm alright noooooooooowww!!!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,426
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Eve 2 vs 0 Liverpool Bran 27 Lewin 58
« Reply #725 on: Today at 06:00:46 am »
I always questioned the timing of Klopp announcing his leaving. I think the pressure of trying to deliver something special for him in his final season finally took its toll and the lads. I'm sure they are all really hurting right now and feel they've let the manager many of them have seen as a father figure down
« Last Edit: Today at 06:03:33 am by Lycan »
Logged
There he goes. One of God's own prototypes. A high-powered mutant of some kind, never even considered for mass production. Too weird to live, and too rare to die.

Online GBF

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,034
  • The only religion with a God that you can touch!
Re: PL: Eve 2 vs 0 Liverpool Bran 27 Lewin 58
« Reply #726 on: Today at 06:10:59 am »
Quote from: Lycan on Today at 06:00:46 am
I always questioned the timing of Klopp announcing his leaving. I think the pressure of trying to deliver something special for him in his final season finally took its toll and the lads. I'm sure they are all really hurting right now and feel they've let the manager many of them have seen as a father figure down

The cliché of football...father figure.

Whether Klopp said it earlier or later wouldn't have any impact but for sure other excuses.  We were shite last year and we bottled it this year.
Logged
01111001 01101111 01110101 00100111 01101100 01101100 00100000 01101110 01100101 01110110 01100101 01110010 00100000 01110111 01100001 01101100 01101011 00100000 01100001 01101100 01101111 01101110 01100101
Pages: 1 ... 14 15 16 17 18 [19]   Go Up
« previous next »
 