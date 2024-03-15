They didn't. This is all self inflicted. We've done it to ourselves.



Just on my way home from town. City centre is very subdued tonight. I'm sorry, but that performance was diabolical. We've lost to a dire relegation side, and so meekly too. I feel for Klopp. The overriding take-home from his tenure is positive and ever so thrilling. We've won virtually everything with him. He didn't deserve to see it ending like this though. Out of the cup to a shocking United side. Beaten at home to the journeymen of Crystal Palace. Out of the UEFA CUP to a willing but fairly average Atalanta. Now, beaten by one of the worse Everton sides in history. Klopp deserved so much more than this.



Spot on.People need to stop making excuses with the ref and whatever else. That was a disgrace from so many this evening. Letting down the greatest manager of our modern era. I'm infuriated and fuming at our players in a way I've rarely been at any time under any manager. Just an absolutely colossal disappointment. Some look finished, some were never good enough to begin with, some are just bizarrely hitting the worst form of their whole liverpool careers at the worst possible time.People shouldn't sugarcoat this. It's a landmark awful performance and result. And I couldn't give a shit about Everton. Regardless of who the opposition were, it's simply one of the saddest, most deflating nights I can remember supporting this great club.I feel so, so sorry for Klopp. Deserved so much better from a multitude of players.