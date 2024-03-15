Klopps last season, still in a title race, a derby and they still couldnt put up a fight. They were outfought in all of the 50-50s, poor all over aside from Diaz & Elliott when he came on. Theres been no hunger there for a while now. The ref was shite but he was no excuse for tonight. Too many anonymous players there tonight. We have no one to fall back on when Salah is going through a spell like he is, but Salah is piss poor right now. Fucking Everton can crow now about costing us the title. (They didnt but theyll milk it anyways)