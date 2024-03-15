« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 12 13 14 15 16 [17]   Go Down

Author Topic: PL: Eve 2 vs 0 Liverpool Bran 27 Lewin 58  (Read 12243 times)

Online Johnny Aldridge

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 573
  • Red & White Crown Paints Kop
Re: PL: Eve 2 vs 0 Liverpool Bran 27 Lewin 58
« Reply #640 on: Yesterday at 11:51:03 pm »
Klopps last season, still in a title race, a derby and they still couldnt put up a fight. They were outfought in all of the 50-50s, poor all over aside from Diaz & Elliott when he came on. Theres been no hunger there for a while now. The ref was shite but he was no excuse for tonight. Too many anonymous players there tonight. We have no one to fall back on when Salah is going through a spell like he is, but Salah is piss poor right now. Fucking Everton can crow now about costing us the title. (They didnt but theyll milk it anyways)
Logged
For a player to be good enough to play for Liverpool, he must be prepared to run through a brick wall for me then come out fighting on the other side.
Bill Shankly 1913-1981.

Online Lochgelly Violet

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 91
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Eve 2 vs 0 Liverpool Bran 27 Lewin 58
« Reply #641 on: Yesterday at 11:51:19 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 11:45:02 pm
All very sad to end like this. We all hoped for more. I do take Killers point that at the start of the season that third and a trophy  would probably be seen as very decent. Its the fact we threatened more and then fell away a thats tough.

Dont know the reason. Its not really one thing. Its crap but we have to deal with it. Dont feel like slagging anyone off. Everyone looks a bit shell shocked which can look like they dont care or didnt want it but I doubt thats the case. Just a bit mentally physically off it at the moment.

Id say heads up but mines pretty down at the moment too to be honest. Hate football at times.

Still not long til the summer and well get to laugh at Pickford for a blunder. And get to feel some scahudenfraude for all the people in tears who are laughing at us at the moment.

I do think the "we'd have taken this at the start of the season" thing is a bit of a canard. While it's true to some degree, the fact that we've been the architects of our own downfall so often has been beyond frustrating. Why do we always start so poorly? Why do we give away so many gilt edged chances at the start of games? Surely, that at least is something we could have fixed by now. Yes, it's a new team but we could have done so much more this season. It's such a terrible shame to see it all end this way
Logged

Online Paul JH

  • Elmer Fudd. I'm a witch! A WITCH!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,357
  • "Don't do drugs..."
Re: PL: Eve 2 vs 0 Liverpool Bran 27 Lewin 58
« Reply #642 on: Yesterday at 11:52:27 pm »
Quote from: Only Me on Yesterday at 11:50:12 pm
I see that its breeding season for dramatic bellends.

Best fans in the world my arse.

Have a Quick Look in the Arsenal/Abu Dhabi/Everton/Man U threads on this very site, and tell me that dozens of pricks in here arent guilty of the same bad knobhead behaviour you all accuse those fanbases of.

Jurgen is well out of it.

You can tell that 95% of you have never been to a fucking game in your life.



Behave. No-one allowed an opinion that you don't agree with?
Logged
Sarcastic Net Pest and Sanctimonious Arse.

Online KirkVanHouten

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,209
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Eve 2 vs 0 Liverpool Bran 27 Lewin 58
« Reply #643 on: Yesterday at 11:52:51 pm »
Quote from: Jake on Yesterday at 11:45:41 pm
Yes a much better man than I am and I don't think he's leaving cos I think one of his signings has failed.

No hes leaving because the toxic atmosphere at the club last season visibly took a toll on him. That negativity is created by hate filled fans who have problems regulating their emotions and abuse everyone.
Logged

Online Jake

  • Fuck VAR
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,142
  • Fuck VAR
Re: PL: Eve 2 vs 0 Liverpool Bran 27 Lewin 58
« Reply #644 on: Yesterday at 11:53:53 pm »
Quote from: Paul JH on Yesterday at 11:52:27 pm
Behave. No-one allowed an opinion that you don't agree with?

'I go the game me la'

Cathartic venting into an opinion forum away from the eyes and ears of anyone who matters is important in times like this.
Logged
Quote from: Lewis Hamiltons #1 baubles on December 22, 2021, 02:43:10 pm
I'm not vaccinated against covid and ... I don't wear masks.

Online jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 77,727
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: PL: Eve 2 vs 0 Liverpool Bran 27 Lewin 58
« Reply #645 on: Yesterday at 11:54:04 pm »
Quote from: Paul JH on Yesterday at 11:52:27 pm
Behave. No-one allowed an opinion that you don't agree with?

Some of the posts have been embarrassing tonight.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online Paul JH

  • Elmer Fudd. I'm a witch! A WITCH!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,357
  • "Don't do drugs..."
Re: PL: Eve 2 vs 0 Liverpool Bran 27 Lewin 58
« Reply #646 on: Yesterday at 11:54:06 pm »
Quote from: KirkVanHouten on Yesterday at 11:52:51 pm
No hes leaving because the toxic atmosphere at the club last season visibly took a toll on him. That negativity is created by hate filled fans who have problems regulating their emotions and abuse everyone.

This is the strangest take I've seen for a long, long time.
Logged
Sarcastic Net Pest and Sanctimonious Arse.

Online Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,241
  • JFT 97
Re: PL: Eve 2 vs 0 Liverpool Bran 27 Lewin 58
« Reply #647 on: Yesterday at 11:55:09 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on Yesterday at 11:44:23 pm
Not the ones that have played for Liverpool. Maybe thats why some are so harsh with him, were used to strikers being close to the complete package at that age, a lot of them burn out even quicker though. Rush, Fowler, Owen, Torres, Sturridge.

Rush, Fowler and Owen came through at Liverpool.

We signed Torres and Sturridge at the kind of age Nunez is now.
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Online Paul JH

  • Elmer Fudd. I'm a witch! A WITCH!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,357
  • "Don't do drugs..."
Re: PL: Eve 2 vs 0 Liverpool Bran 27 Lewin 58
« Reply #648 on: Yesterday at 11:55:20 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Yesterday at 11:54:04 pm
Some of the posts have been embarrassing tonight.

Key word 'some'. But that gets lumped into '95% of you...'.
Logged
Sarcastic Net Pest and Sanctimonious Arse.

Online Always_A_Red

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,485
  • The reds are coming up the hill boys
Re: PL: Eve 2 vs 0 Liverpool Bran 27 Lewin 58
« Reply #649 on: Yesterday at 11:55:59 pm »
Quote from: n00bert on Yesterday at 11:18:51 pm
Hes 24. Is he going to have the ruthless efficiency of Haaland? Probably not,  but he can get better. And realistically, he only needs to get a little better because the biggest problem for strikers is actually getting high percentage chances, which he gets in abundance. If he improves even marginally given the chances hes had, I reckon his return would be pretty phenomenal.

Sorry mate but you're deluded. 24 is prime age for a number 9. He's barely reaching double figures for league goals and he's 25 in June.

Michael Owen, Robbie Fowler, Ian Rush, Fernando Torres......Go and look how many league goals they had by 24.

He's not good enough. 
Logged
Quote from: Robinred on February 20, 2021, 11:26:24 pm
Well still finish in top four - and they wont. You can quote me on this in May.

Online Jake

  • Fuck VAR
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,142
  • Fuck VAR
Re: PL: Eve 2 vs 0 Liverpool Bran 27 Lewin 58
« Reply #650 on: Yesterday at 11:56:07 pm »
Quote from: KirkVanHouten on Yesterday at 11:52:51 pm
No hes leaving because the toxic atmosphere at the club last season visibly took a toll on him. That negativity is created by hate filled fans who have problems regulating their emotions and abuse everyone.

No wonder luanne left you.

I get the point you're making but I disagree. I don't think klopp is leaving because of our fanbaae. I think he's leaving cos he's had enough trying to compete against 115 city and VAR. I don't blame him.
Logged
Quote from: Lewis Hamiltons #1 baubles on December 22, 2021, 02:43:10 pm
I'm not vaccinated against covid and ... I don't wear masks.

Online kasperoff

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,503
  • What happened to Sabu?
Re: PL: Eve 2 vs 0 Liverpool Bran 27 Lewin 58
« Reply #651 on: Yesterday at 11:56:45 pm »
Quote from: Keith Lard on Yesterday at 10:27:28 pm
Id let the new manager work with him. Theres an excellent player in there. Tonight just feels shit.

He lacks the basics. I can't see him becoming the player we need him to be. I'm surprised we bought him at all, based on what I've seen. I just don't see how he'd fit in with any formation or style Klopp likes to play. Looks like the sort of player who'd thrive playing for a team that invites pressure and constantly plays on the break and into space over the top. Trying to play in a packed area against a low block is not his game at all.

The Newcastle game was a high point, but there's been far too many lows. Watching him try and hold the ball up tonight was painful. He was struggling to even get it under control.
Logged
Quote from: jaybeezay on June  6, 2011, 09:18:42 pm
I think the same, can't stand him, but if you could have a £1million pound cheque or steve bruces head hollowed out and filled with pound coins which would you have?

Online traustibm

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 70
  • YNWA
Re: PL: Eve 2 vs 0 Liverpool Bran 27 Lewin 58
« Reply #652 on: Yesterday at 11:57:00 pm »
Quote from: Jake on Yesterday at 11:56:07 pm
No wonder luanne left you.

I get the point you're making but I disagree. I don't think klopp is leaving because of our fanbaae. I think he's leaving cos he's had enough trying to compete against 115 city and VAR. I don't blame him.

Why not take Klopps word at face value? Hes tired and he explained why.
Logged
I can't watch TV longer than five minutes without praying for nuclear holocaust.
― Bill Hicks

Online Jake

  • Fuck VAR
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,142
  • Fuck VAR
Re: PL: Eve 2 vs 0 Liverpool Bran 27 Lewin 58
« Reply #653 on: Yesterday at 11:58:19 pm »
Quote from: traustibm on Yesterday at 11:57:00 pm
Why not take Klopps word at face value? Hes tired and he explained why.

Eh?! I do. He said he is tired and I explained what I think has drained his energy over and above what one might expect.
Logged
Quote from: Lewis Hamiltons #1 baubles on December 22, 2021, 02:43:10 pm
I'm not vaccinated against covid and ... I don't wear masks.

Online Kopenhagen

  • Ban hammer of Damocles poised to drop if Everton finish fourth.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,271
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Eve 2 vs 0 Liverpool Bran 27 Lewin 58
« Reply #654 on: Yesterday at 11:59:50 pm »
All eyes on Arnie now:

Logged
"There is no final victory, just as there is no final defeat. There is just the same battle to be fought over and over again."

Online decosabute

  • ...and so am I. Abu Dhabi correspondent
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,381
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Eve 2 vs 0 Liverpool Bran 27 Lewin 58
« Reply #655 on: Today at 12:00:51 am »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 10:35:04 pm
They didn't. This is all self inflicted. We've done it to ourselves.

Just on my way home from town. City centre is very subdued tonight. I'm sorry, but that performance was diabolical. We've lost to a dire relegation side, and so meekly too. I feel for Klopp. The overriding take-home from his tenure is positive and ever so thrilling. We've won virtually everything with him. He didn't deserve to see it ending like this though. Out of the cup to a shocking United side. Beaten at home to the journeymen of Crystal Palace. Out of the UEFA CUP to a willing but fairly average Atalanta. Now, beaten by one of the worse Everton sides in history. Klopp deserved so much more than this.

Spot on.

People need to stop making excuses with the ref and whatever else. That was a disgrace from so many this evening. Letting down the greatest manager of our modern era. I'm infuriated and fuming at our players in a way I've rarely been at any time under any manager. Just an absolutely colossal disappointment. Some look finished, some were never good enough to begin with, some are just bizarrely hitting the worst form of their whole liverpool careers at the worst possible time.

People shouldn't sugarcoat this. It's a landmark awful performance and result. And I couldn't give a shit about Everton. Regardless of who the opposition were, it's simply one of the saddest, most deflating nights I can remember supporting this great club.

I feel so, so sorry for Klopp. Deserved so much better from a multitude of players.
Logged

Online Johnny Aldridge

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 573
  • Red & White Crown Paints Kop
Re: PL: Eve 2 vs 0 Liverpool Bran 27 Lewin 58
« Reply #656 on: Today at 12:00:53 am »
Quote from: Jake on Yesterday at 11:58:19 pm
Eh?! I do. He said he is tired and I explained what I think has drained his energy over and above what one might expect.

Abu Ghrabi has done that way more than what youve suggested.
Logged
For a player to be good enough to play for Liverpool, he must be prepared to run through a brick wall for me then come out fighting on the other side.
Bill Shankly 1913-1981.

Online stockdam

  • The sheer loftus-cheek of the man.....
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,560
  • Walk on through the wind, Walk on through the rain
Re: PL: Eve 2 vs 0 Liverpool Bran 27 Lewin 58
« Reply #657 on: Today at 12:01:38 am »
Quote from: kasperoff on Yesterday at 11:56:45 pm
He lacks the basics. I can't see him becoming the player we need him to be. I'm surprised we bought him at all, based on what I've seen. I just don't see how he'd fit in with any formation or style Klopp likes to play. Looks like the sort of player who'd thrive playing for a team that invites pressure and constantly plays on the break and into space over the top. Trying to play in a packed area against a low block is not his game at all.

The Newcastle game was a high point, but there's been far too many lows. Watching him try and hold the ball up tonight was painful. He was struggling to even get it under control.

Nunez looked a really good player when we played Benfica but as you said he was best when given space to run into. Most of the teams we play don't give him that space. He had one good chance tonight and he tried to blast it rather than place it.

He might come good in a different system but his finishing is nowhere near Jota's or even Gakpo's.
Logged
#JFT97

Online Gili Gulu

  • Looking forward to seeing the Golden Sky
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,493
Re: PL: Eve 2 vs 0 Liverpool Bran 27 Lewin 58
« Reply #658 on: Today at 12:02:48 am »
Quote from: stockdam on Today at 12:01:38 am
Nunez looked a really good player when we played Benfica but as you said he was best when given space to run into. Most of the teams we play don't give him that space. He had one good chance tonight and he tried to blast it rather than place it.

He might come good in a different system but his finishing is nowhere near Jota's or even Gakpo's.

He'd have had at least a couple more but he made a horrid mess of a couple of passes into him in the box.
Logged
Gili Gulu. (嘰哩咕嚕) means saying something no-one understands but yourself; a little rambling or a silly language between friends

Online Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,883
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Eve 2 vs 0 Liverpool Bran 27 Lewin 58
« Reply #659 on: Today at 12:02:58 am »
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 11:55:09 pm
Rush, Fowler and Owen came through at Liverpool.

We signed Torres and Sturridge at the kind of age Nunez is now.

And they both hit the ground running.
Logged

Online Jake

  • Fuck VAR
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,142
  • Fuck VAR
Re: PL: Eve 2 vs 0 Liverpool Bran 27 Lewin 58
« Reply #660 on: Today at 12:03:25 am »
Quote from: Johnny Aldridge on Today at 12:00:53 am
Abu Ghrabi has done that way more than what youve suggested.

I'm a bit confused mate maybe I'm not following.

I said that 115 charges city and VAR are the things that have tired him out. I think he knows that the game is rigged and he doesn't want to play any more.
Logged
Quote from: Lewis Hamiltons #1 baubles on December 22, 2021, 02:43:10 pm
I'm not vaccinated against covid and ... I don't wear masks.

Online telekon

  • Keep Calm And Carry On Coughing......Urgently needs to know the German word for "woosh", cos clearly "ironie" escapes him :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,752
  • I'm in love with here and I feel fine
Re: PL: Eve 2 vs 0 Liverpool Bran 27 Lewin 58
« Reply #661 on: Today at 12:03:58 am »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Yesterday at 10:10:57 pm
Some of them tonight mate, wow. An absolute fucking disgrace, a good few. First, I have to say, I'm less sad about Klopp's time here coming to an end than I thought I'd be. He's been revolutionary, a pleasure to have, one of the club's best ever figures for sure but it's a good thing he's going at this stage I feel, we need a change as it's become Dortmund levels of stale and some of his decisions recently have been terrible. Two of the last four seasons have been outright crap and if I'm honest I won't remember this one particularly fondly either.

As for the players, humiliated themselves tonight, the fans too, they should feel genuine remorse about getting turned over there. I'm past Van Dijk's casual aura, you need to get a serious fucking grip mate, gradually got worse as the season has got on and culminated in an abysmal last month alongside Konate. Quansah should start over one of them for the last games. Best defender of his day but that's behind him now, I don't believe he should be our captain either.

Salah, another complete legend, and one I think could be doing with leaving behind with the Klopp days now. You'll never get an acceptable level out of him again given who he is and what he's done, it'll never be enough. I genuinely watched in anguish any time he came near the ball tonight, he's been bang average at best this season and doesn't even turn up for the big games anymore.

Nunez, fucking dire. Not making any judgement on his future as I think he'll still be here but crap, total fucking crap tonight, and shown a proper centre forward performance by a fucking fanny who can barely get on the pitch half the time. Danns not coming on at half time another stinker from the manager.

Fair play to Diaz for a great effort tonight. If he had the natural ability Salah had he'd be the best winger of his day, unfortunately he doesn't which is a huge problem in itself but can't blame him tonight. Mac Allister always brings the effort too, must be hard playing in the midfield of this league by yourself.

The problems just seem to be mounting up then. It's definitely time for a change and big decisions are to be made beyond the manager. I think the season was done after Atalanta anyway so not much more you can say really. Not arsed about any of the results now just hope Klopp is given the love for the Wolves game. Fuck off Liverpool.

Agree with most of this, especially Sakah. He's gone from "I hope he gets the ball" to "Don't let him get the ball". He has been atrocious since the AFCON and that's not judging on his level, that's for the average league winger. I hope we still can get a decent figure for him.

I thought Diaz was brilliant. Robbo too.

Nuñez didn't have the best of games but generally thought he did okay. He'll come even better next season.

Logged
What has the universe got to do with it? You're here in Brooklyn! Brooklyn is not expanding!

Online stockdam

  • The sheer loftus-cheek of the man.....
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,560
  • Walk on through the wind, Walk on through the rain
Re: PL: Eve 2 vs 0 Liverpool Bran 27 Lewin 58
« Reply #662 on: Today at 12:04:17 am »
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Yesterday at 11:59:50 pm
All eyes on Arnie now:

If we offer Feyenoord what they think he is worth. I don't think we really know what's happening.
Logged
#JFT97

Online Johnny Aldridge

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 573
  • Red & White Crown Paints Kop
Re: PL: Eve 2 vs 0 Liverpool Bran 27 Lewin 58
« Reply #663 on: Today at 12:04:26 am »
Quote from: Jake on Today at 12:03:25 am
I'm a bit confused mate maybe I'm not following.

I said that 115 charges city and VAR are the things that have tired him out. I think he knows that the game is rigged and he doesn't want to play any more.

I quoted the wrong post brother, I meant to reply to who you were replying to!
Apologies.
Logged
For a player to be good enough to play for Liverpool, he must be prepared to run through a brick wall for me then come out fighting on the other side.
Bill Shankly 1913-1981.

Online traustibm

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 70
  • YNWA
Re: PL: Eve 2 vs 0 Liverpool Bran 27 Lewin 58
« Reply #664 on: Today at 12:04:36 am »
Nunez must have some kind of a blip in his brain. Not all synapses firing as they should. Such weird decisions he makes when having chances. Bizzare and weird the way he takes them.
Logged
I can't watch TV longer than five minutes without praying for nuclear holocaust.
― Bill Hicks
Pages: 1 ... 12 13 14 15 16 [17]   Go Up
« previous next »
 