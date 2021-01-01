« previous next »
Quote from: Pistolero on Today at 10:19:40 pm
RIP Klopp's Liverpool. Dead and buried.

Yeah sad to see. Klopp looks absolutely done in on the touchline. He deserves a long break after this. Players have well and truly fucked him over especially this last month or so
Quote from: Fiasco on Today at 10:12:41 pm
Same. 1 step forward and then 2 back it seems. Finishing just isn't there. Just so frustrating. The data nerds will tell me that I'm wrong and he'll score 35.4 goals next season because the numbers say so. He won't, and he'll continue to miss golden chances.

Not good enough.

Still has very high xG, unfortunately the G is for Garbage.
Quote from: Bincey on Today at 10:25:45 pm
What's he said?

Van Dijk: Everyone has to look in the mirror at their performances. If they really gave everything, if they really want to win the league.
Its crushing. But its still mathematically possible. I imagine Klopp will be saying that in the changing room right now. Stop whining and focus on the next game. Finish the season with dignity.
Quote from: stockdam on Today at 10:19:15 pm
For me our tactics have been sussed out. Atalanta led the way and others are following.

Be very physical against us and rush us.


We are very good at going forwards but mark Mac tightly and we are a bit toothless. Stick 11 behind the ball and mark us tightly. Our movement and passing can be poor and our buildup is slow.

When the ball is turned over swarm all over our defenders and they will panic. Block Virgil at corners.


Time for a new approach.

You haven't a fucking clue about football have you?

Quote from: Caston on Today at 10:25:03 pm
Virgil throwing shots at our own players. Hes not wrong

I hope he's included himself in that, he was a fucking abomination from the first whistle to the last.
Didnt have that fairy tale ending we all hoped for but loved that journey.

Not giving up like but cheers Jurgen.

Quote from: Caston on Today at 10:26:12 pm
Van Dijk: Everyone has to look in the mirror at their performances. If they really gave everything, if they really want to win the league.

Cheers.
Quote from: Garlic Red on Today at 10:21:39 pm
Im still gobsmacked at that first half refereeing display. I cant remember one foul, it was ludicrous that he kept giving them the free kicks. Just like Dyches Burnley. One of the most suspicious refereeing performances Ive ever seen that. Like I understand you get conned once or twice, but 10-15 times is nuts. The one when Curtis just stood still and was staring at the ref as though to say Ive not even moved here and he had the whistle in his gob before the Everton player went down.

You have to be able to compete, its a contact sport and a physical fixture. Everton pushed us after every pass, kicked us in every collision, held our arms, tugged our shirts and the referee just looked the other way. Ive no issue with Everton doing that, we want a physical game, but you cant have DCL backing into players, shoulder barging them, pushing them etc then punish Konate for getting close to him to contest a ball.
Yep. I mean wed probably still have lost, but the anti-Liverpool bias was strong in this one tonight. It was pretty clear to see. Looking for the slightest thing to blow up for. Didnt even try to hide it. No wonder Jürgens had enough.
Still pisses me off that United managed to completely derail our season. Weve been shit ever since the FA cup game.
Quote from: HeartAndSoul on Today at 10:25:58 pm
Players have well and truly fucked him over especially this last month or so

Big time....from mentality monsters to serial bottlers....
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Today at 10:25:26 pm
Defended Darwin all last season and at the start of this season but his finishing is just not good enough at this level. He just has too many bad games. I fear the club is going to have to take a massive hit on him this summer and make way for some one new.

Id let the new manager work with him. Theres an excellent player in there. Tonight just feels shit.
Quote from: Caston on Today at 10:26:12 pm
Van Dijk: Everyone has to look in the mirror at their performances. If they really gave everything, if they really want to win the league.

Quote from: Schmohawk on Today at 10:26:55 pm
Still pisses me off that United managed to completely derail our season. Weve been shit ever since the FA cup game.

I think maybe us fans need to look in the mirror. We lost our heads after that league draw. So did the players. We all collectively need a kick to the face.
Quote from: Schmohawk on Today at 10:26:55 pm
Still pisses me off that United managed to completely derail our season. Weve been shit ever since the FA cup game.

We derailed our own season by leaving a 4 on 1 in the 119th minute.
Quote from: RedBlakey on Today at 10:24:20 pm
We need this in picture form, Capon.
Quote from: koptommy93 on Today at 10:23:55 pm
He had Danns, what did he have to lose by bringing him on?

Who had played almost ninety minutes on Monday night.
Quote from: HeartAndSoul on Today at 10:25:58 pm
Yeah sad to see. Klopp looks absolutely done in on the touchline. He deserves a long break after this. Players have well and truly fucked him over especially this last month or so

That is absolute bollocks the manager and the players have delivered a trophy and the CL for next season. If you were expecting more than that at the start of the season then you are the problem not the players.
Quote from: Caston on Today at 10:26:12 pm
Van Dijk: Everyone has to look in the mirror at their performances. If they really gave everything, if they really want to win the league.

Horse has already bolted Virg.
Quote from: Pistolero on Today at 10:27:22 pm
Big time....from mentality monsters to serial bottlers....
Give it a rest. Just not good enough this season and out of energy. Injuries have caught up with us
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 10:26:25 pm
You haven't a fucking clue about football have you?



Wow thanks for that. I guess you can have an opinion but no need for that type of stupid comment.
Ill put it down to you being pissed of at the result and if I said want I would like to say back then Id get banned.
Bit of a nasty person arent you or maybe you should lay off the drink or whatever you are on.
We're absolutely shite at the back. So sick of that points from winning positions stat.  It's just indicative of our soft underbelly.  Everything gets frantic when we go behind and we constantly go behind.  Shipping 2 to these, 4 and 2 to United and 3 at home to atalanta is not what top teams do.
Yes we've made a lot of progress from last year and overall the season is a success but teams that can't defend don't win the big ones.
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 10:28:08 pm
Who had played almost ninety minutes on Monday night.
Why is he on the bench if he can't make an appearance as a sub.
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 10:28:08 pm
Who had played almost ninety minutes on Monday night.
Then don't put him on the bench
Quote from: Schmohawk on Today at 10:26:55 pm
Still pisses me off that United managed to completely derail our season. Weve been shit ever since the FA cup game.

Fernandes already on a yellow dives in studs up on Szobo as he is shooting. The clearest yellow card you will ever see.
Quote from: legs11 on Today at 10:26:24 pm
Its crushing. But its still mathematically possible. I imagine Klopp will be saying that in the changing room right now. Stop whining and focus on the next game. Finish the season with dignity.

Dont do it to yourself.
Quote from: Keith Lard on Today at 10:27:28 pm
Id let the new manager work with him. Theres an excellent player in there. Tonight just feels shit.

He had a one-v-one 8 yards out with 2/3rds of the goal to aim for to slide/lift/place the ball into and he decided to blast it as hard as he could right at the goalie. He does it time after time. Excellent players don't do that I'm afraid.

He's got some quality yes and can cause 'chaos' and some magic but nowhere near consistent enough and not good enough on the whole.
Quote from: Pistolero on Today at 10:19:40 pm
RIP Klopp's Liverpool. Dead and buried.

At least there was a Klopps Liverpool

What a decade he gave us

Whoever follows now has got an almost impossible job. The ones we want in will know that and probably want someone to come in first and lower the bar a bit
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 10:28:29 pm
That is absolute bollocks the manager and the players have delivered a trophy and the CL for next season. If you were expecting more than that at the start of the season then you are the problem not the players.

Anyone who was expecting anything more than we got is not being realistic. It was the most we could have expected in the circumstances which is why I can live with it.
Quote from: Sir Capon of Debaser on Today at 10:26:48 pm
Didnt have that fairy tale ending we all hoped for but loved that journey.

Not giving up like but cheers Jurgen.

Xx

Nice one  :wave
Quote from: Schmohawk on Today at 10:26:55 pm
Still pisses me off that United managed to completely derail our season. Weve been shit ever since the FA cup game.

We've been living on our luck all season away from home though. We've only beat Newcastle in top half and that was injury time. Wolves, Palace, Forest all injury time winners. Luton injury time equaliser.

We came back from the break and beat Brighton and Palace (made a meal of it but when don't we?), 1-0 up at half time and coasting at Old Trafford in the league. League season defined, business end of the season, by that ridiculous equaliser and the mix up at Arsenal at 1-1. 
We laud these players and at times its fully deserved, rightly so, but there are times when we need to say what we see, these players for one reason or another have lost confidence, are they mentally shot ? are they simply like me disillusioned with referees and VAR ? or have they just thought fuck it, the gaffers off, we will just turn up, motivation is simply lacking, i suggest the cause is the impending departure of Klopp ? thanks for all you have done boss.

I dont know, but to witness that against Everton, fuck me, i've got more spirit in me than most of them, Salah great servant of the club looked like he couldn't be bothered, Nunez desperate for a goal couldn't score at the moment in the most obvious of places, we are indeed bereft of ideas, the last few weeks have found us wanting, humbled by lesser teams with a greater work ethic, tonight more so than 'most, i cannot wait for this season to be over, we truly have fallen off a cliff with our performances, why ? well that's a whole other debate for tomorrow when im less pissed off and the ale has subsided.  Although what springs to mind is the recent trend for incessant side ways and back ward passing, its tedious, its awful to watch and it does not win games.

Yes we can argue that "if that chance had gone in" etc, then it would be different, they didn't and they haven't.  Are we unlucky, to a degree yes, but you make your own luck no more so in life than on a field of football, as in life, try fucking harder or practice more, tonight was such a hard watch, the recent trend to rush pass's, force shots, in a derby against a team facing relegation whom, lets be fair have been shite all season, just rankles even more, to add in the fact it all but ends out title aspirations just adds salt to the wound, i was going to the West Ham game not now, like this beloved team i support through thick and thin, i've just run out of steam...

Like them i guess i just need a rest and to dust myself down, sadly unlike them i dont get a 100k a week.... night all, hopefully i,ll feel different tomorrow, but for now just plain disappointed......... 
Quote from: Keith Lard on Today at 10:27:28 pm
Id let the new manager work with him. Theres an excellent player in there. Tonight just feels shit.

He probably gets another crack at it. But lets be honest, that has to be his last chance. We cant keep carrying those level of misses and scruffy play.
Quote from: koptommy93 on Today at 10:29:58 pm
Then don't put him on the bench

Grav didn't get on either, but both would have been needed had we suffered more injuries so they had to be there for that.
The end of another era, we will be back one day. Jürgen has ran out of ideas and looks like what he said a few months ago.
He is behaving like a rookie manager with his team selections, the first three subs should of started.
We have had terrible injuries but why all this chopping and changing, even the best lose the plot and Jürgen has joined that band of managers lately.
Komate has lost all form and his confidence is shot, just wants to pass to the nearest player, with getting beat 2-0, Danns should of come on, we had nothing to lose.
Quote from: Caston on Today at 10:26:12 pm
Van Dijk: Everyone has to look in the mirror at their performances. If they really gave everything, if they really want to win the league.
Been a star for us but he's been one of the biggest culprits. Poor leadership and not doing the basics  of defending.
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 10:32:05 pm
He probably gets another crack at it. But lets be honest, that has to be his last chance. We cant keep carrying those level of misses and scruffy play.

Yeah agree we have to get rid of Mo.
That was terrible. No imagination anywhere. Even our set pieces are always the same.

Massive failure from the coaches and the players for never correcting the "falling behind" problem.
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Today at 10:25:26 pm
Defended Darwin all last season and at the start of this season but his finishing is just not good enough at this level. He just has too many bad games. I fear the club is going to have to take a massive hit on him this summer and make way for some one new.
Agree on all points.  The longer we keep waiting for this great player to magically appear the more we suffer.
