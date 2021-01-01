We laud these players and at times its fully deserved, rightly so, but there are times when we need to say what we see, these players for one reason or another have lost confidence, are they mentally shot ? are they simply like me disillusioned with referees and VAR ? or have they just thought fuck it, the gaffers off, we will just turn up, motivation is simply lacking, i suggest the cause is the impending departure of Klopp ? thanks for all you have done boss.



I dont know, but to witness that against Everton, fuck me, i've got more spirit in me than most of them, Salah great servant of the club looked like he couldn't be bothered, Nunez desperate for a goal couldn't score at the moment in the most obvious of places, we are indeed bereft of ideas, the last few weeks have found us wanting, humbled by lesser teams with a greater work ethic, tonight more so than 'most, i cannot wait for this season to be over, we truly have fallen off a cliff with our performances, why ? well that's a whole other debate for tomorrow when im less pissed off and the ale has subsided. Although what springs to mind is the recent trend for incessant side ways and back ward passing, its tedious, its awful to watch and it does not win games.



Yes we can argue that "if that chance had gone in" etc, then it would be different, they didn't and they haven't. Are we unlucky, to a degree yes, but you make your own luck no more so in life than on a field of football, as in life, try fucking harder or practice more, tonight was such a hard watch, the recent trend to rush pass's, force shots, in a derby against a team facing relegation whom, lets be fair have been shite all season, just rankles even more, to add in the fact it all but ends out title aspirations just adds salt to the wound, i was going to the West Ham game not now, like this beloved team i support through thick and thin, i've just run out of steam...



Like them i guess i just need a rest and to dust myself down, sadly unlike them i dont get a 100k a week.... night all, hopefully i,ll feel different tomorrow, but for now just plain disappointed.........