Author Topic: Happiest man alive  (Read 387 times)

Offline CHOPPER

Happiest man alive
« on: April 22, 2024, 06:19:50 pm »
Belgian man whose body makes its own alcohol cleared of drunk-driving

Bruges court heard how defendant had condition called auto-brewery syndrome sometimes brought on by intestinal problems

https://www.theguardian.com/world/2024/apr/22/belgian-man-whose-body-makes-its-own-alcohol-cleared-of-drunk-driving



Jammy Bastard
Online Barneylfc∗

Re: Happiest man alive
« Reply #1 on: April 22, 2024, 06:27:54 pm »
Thought this was going to be a thread about Fromola
Offline Statto Red

Re: Happiest man alive
« Reply #2 on: April 22, 2024, 06:35:26 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on April 22, 2024, 06:27:54 pm
Thought this was going to be a thread about Fromola

 :lmao :lmao
Offline afc tukrish

Re: Happiest man alive
« Reply #3 on: April 22, 2024, 06:54:45 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on April 22, 2024, 06:27:54 pm
Thought this was going to be a thread about Fromola

 ;D
Offline Brian Blessed

Re: Happiest man alive
« Reply #4 on: April 22, 2024, 08:48:07 pm »
I was going to say Andy, but Fromola works better.
Offline Andy @ Allerton!

Re: Happiest man alive
« Reply #5 on: April 22, 2024, 09:25:42 pm »
Quote from: Brian Blessed on April 22, 2024, 08:48:07 pm
I was going to say Andy, but Fromola works better.

But I am.

Did go to a funeral today, but looking forward to the derby. Cat also not dead. So bonus.
Offline rob1966

Re: Happiest man alive
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 07:40:39 am »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on April 22, 2024, 06:27:54 pm
Thought this was going to be a thread about Fromola

:lmao
Offline Peabee

Re: Happiest man alive
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 01:10:19 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on April 22, 2024, 06:27:54 pm
Thought this was going to be a thread about Fromola

 ;D
Offline Qston

Re: Happiest man alive
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 02:08:04 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on April 22, 2024, 06:27:54 pm
Thought this was going to be a thread about Fromola

 :lmao
Online Buck Pete

Re: Happiest man alive
« Reply #9 on: Today at 12:21:47 am »
