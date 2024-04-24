Gakpo not on bench. Wife giving birth.
I have no idea what Im taking about
He played a couple of days ago for the under 21's. Probably building him up for next season given how much football he's missed this year
Why is Jota out?
Hoping we can start with some urgency, these lethargic starts just give our opposition confidence.
Injured, out for a few weeks.
Pawson ref second game in a row for us. Thought he did ok Sunday, what chance 2 good games in a row?
