« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 3 4 [5]   Go Down

Author Topic: Everton vs Liverpool, 24 April 2024, Match Preview  (Read 9886 times)

Online lgvkarlos

  • Finnished with his shit punnery now.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,344
Re: Everton vs Liverpool, 24 April 2024, Match Preview
« Reply #160 on: Today at 07:11:56 pm »
Hoping we can start with some urgency, these lethargic starts just give our opposition confidence.
Logged

Online jackh

  • Has a blog but doesn't like to talk about it. Slightly obsessed with the colour orange for some weird reason......
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,721
    • @hartejack
Re: Everton vs Liverpool, 24 April 2024, Match Preview
« Reply #161 on: Today at 07:17:12 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 06:50:20 pm
Gakpo not on bench. Wife giving birth.

Congratulations mate.
Logged

Online Crimson

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,104
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Everton vs Liverpool, 24 April 2024, Match Preview
« Reply #162 on: Today at 07:17:20 pm »
Why is Jota out?
Logged
Quote from: Tepid T₂O on August 22, 2019, 06:32:30 pm
I have no idea what Im taking about

Online Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,470
Re: Everton vs Liverpool, 24 April 2024, Match Preview
« Reply #163 on: Today at 07:17:28 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 07:08:30 pm
He played a couple of days ago for the under 21's. Probably building him up for next season given how much football he's missed this year

Cheers.
Logged

Online exiledintheUSA

  • Not to be confused with Darren from Thetford. Or Phil Dowd.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,326
  • Justice HAS come. YNWA 97
Re: Everton vs Liverpool, 24 April 2024, Match Preview
« Reply #164 on: Today at 07:18:44 pm »
Quote from: Crimson on Today at 07:17:20 pm
Why is Jota out?

Injured, out for a few weeks.
Logged
Been all over the world but Anfield is still my home.

Online Hestoic

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 725
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Everton vs Liverpool, 24 April 2024, Match Preview
« Reply #165 on: Today at 07:20:05 pm »
Strong enough team to beat these yard dogs.
Logged

Online Dougle

  • and the bleu cat!
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,180
Re: Everton vs Liverpool, 24 April 2024, Match Preview
« Reply #166 on: Today at 07:20:44 pm »
See Everton have gone for the "school of science' line-up.
Logged

Online Tonyh8su

  • Tonyign0r35u
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,754
  • YNWA
Re: Everton vs Liverpool, 24 April 2024, Match Preview
« Reply #167 on: Today at 07:20:56 pm »
Gakpo is a huge loss considering his run of form in the last few games. Thought he was excellent.

Jota speaks for himself.

Curtis Jones and Dom Szob both need statement performances tonight.
Logged

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,194
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Everton vs Liverpool, 24 April 2024, Match Preview
« Reply #168 on: Today at 07:22:25 pm »
Quote from: lgvkarlos on Today at 07:11:56 pm
Hoping we can start with some urgency, these lethargic starts just give our opposition confidence.

We started well in last two.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online Crimson

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,104
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Everton vs Liverpool, 24 April 2024, Match Preview
« Reply #169 on: Today at 07:22:32 pm »
Quote from: exiledintheUSA on Today at 07:18:44 pm
Injured, out for a few weeks.

Oh, for fucks sake.. >:(
Logged
Quote from: Tepid T₂O on August 22, 2019, 06:32:30 pm
I have no idea what Im taking about

Online Tonyh8su

  • Tonyign0r35u
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,754
  • YNWA
Re: Everton vs Liverpool, 24 April 2024, Match Preview
« Reply #170 on: Today at 07:23:22 pm »
It's somehow only really hitting me now watching this on Sky that Jurgen is going and this is his last derby, proper tearing up. Fucking hell.
Logged

Online smicer07

  • Negative, miserable sod!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,636
Re: Everton vs Liverpool, 24 April 2024, Match Preview
« Reply #171 on: Today at 07:26:14 pm »
They're going to kick us. A lot.
Logged

Online duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,347
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Everton vs Liverpool, 24 April 2024, Match Preview
« Reply #172 on: Today at 07:27:32 pm »
Pawson ref second game in a row for us. Thought he did ok Sunday, what chance 2 good games in a row?
Logged
"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,888
Re: Everton vs Liverpool, 24 April 2024, Match Preview
« Reply #173 on: Today at 07:28:33 pm »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 07:27:32 pm
Pawson ref second game in a row for us. Thought he did ok Sunday, what chance 2 good games in a row?

Don't jinx it.
Logged

Online exiledintheUSA

  • Not to be confused with Darren from Thetford. Or Phil Dowd.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,326
  • Justice HAS come. YNWA 97
Re: Everton vs Liverpool, 24 April 2024, Match Preview
« Reply #174 on: Today at 07:28:35 pm »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 07:27:32 pm
Pawson ref second game in a row for us. Thought he did ok Sunday, what chance 2 good games in a row?

None now.
Logged
Been all over the world but Anfield is still my home.

Online JammyJimmy

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 42
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Everton vs Liverpool, 24 April 2024, Match Preview
« Reply #175 on: Today at 07:30:18 pm »
If the referee is strong and books them for their first bad foul that would be helpful.
Could do with our lads not getting kicked without impunity in one of these games.
Logged

Online swoopy

  • not a mod. At all. Like ever. And certainly not on the ticket board that's for sure. Not for want of trying. Can't spell Irmingham either.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,697
Re: Everton vs Liverpool, 24 April 2024, Match Preview
« Reply #176 on: Today at 07:31:19 pm »
We really should be able to beat them. Their team is shite.
Logged
Pages: 1 2 3 4 [5]   Go Up
« previous next »
 