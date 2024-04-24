« previous next »
Everton vs Liverpool, 24 April 2024, Match Preview

stockdam

Re: Everton vs Liverpool, 24 April 2024, Match Preview
Reply #40 on: Today at 12:28:14 am


I expect a disjointed game and we may find it difficult to score (again).

I dont know who will start but I guess that fitness will play a big part.

Id like to see Jota get a hat-trick against these.

Our bench should be too strong for them and I predict a win for us.
rafathegaffa83

Re: Everton vs Liverpool, 24 April 2024, Match Preview
Reply #41 on: Today at 01:10:19 am
Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 06:44:37 pm
Just get the 3 points and move on to the weekend.

This.
Red_Rich

Re: Everton vs Liverpool, 24 April 2024, Match Preview
Reply #42 on: Today at 02:00:05 am
I'll admit ... prior to Fulham, I was worried this would be the game where they end our title challenge.

But after seeing how we managed the game at Craven cottage and finally hitting the back of the net in open play, I'm feeling fairly relaxed about this one.

It will be feral, the tension in the run up will crank up.  But I think we'll start strong and get two quick, early goals and knock the stuffing out of them before adding a 3rd mid second half.  In other words, it'll be everything the United game should have been.

3-0
Tokyoite

Re: Everton vs Liverpool, 24 April 2024, Match Preview
Reply #43 on: Today at 02:46:50 am
I feel quite confident about this one, god knows why..A 2:0 win would do me just fine!
