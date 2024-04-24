I'll admit ... prior to Fulham, I was worried this would be the game where they end our title challenge.



But after seeing how we managed the game at Craven cottage and finally hitting the back of the net in open play, I'm feeling fairly relaxed about this one.



It will be feral, the tension in the run up will crank up. But I think we'll start strong and get two quick, early goals and knock the stuffing out of them before adding a 3rd mid second half. In other words, it'll be everything the United game should have been.



3-0