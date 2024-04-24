Thanks for the OP.



I have some sympathy for them, but it is limited. Everton's plight was very avoidable and completely of their own making. They wanted to punch above their weight while never understanding the lenghts more successful clubs go to when analysing players and chasing commercial deals. So my sympathy is much like one I would have for someone suffering a horrible injury for being a total idiot. Like those blooper clips where chubby dad tries to drop down a quarterpipe on a skateboard and smashes his dumb self on concrete - face first. I feel the pain, but won't support his Kickstarter for new set of teeth.



As for Wednesday, we all expect a scrap, but I hope it isn't. Sure it's going to be intense, but if we can play it cool and fast, let them be the ones to burn out in the occassion - we have a much better chance of winning. Because they really aren't that good. Our best way forward is to play our football, control the tempo and keep it high and avoid falling into their trap of dragging us down to their level. This is easier said, because it depends a lot on how the referee approaches the game and what he deems as allowed. But in any case, stay cool, stay sharp and just drag them around until they crack.