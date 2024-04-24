Yes we are the better side by a distance and they are more or less safe now but i expect them to go full dogs of war against us. If we are on top they will be trying their best to injure some of our players for the final few games if they can. This is their cup final (because they will never be in an actual cup final) the game that's everything to them. I'd say they'd take a defeat right now if offered to them if it meant a few of our lads got seriously injured in the process that's how small time they are.