Boro, was absolutely gutted when we didnt sign him that summer.



Is that just because you saw more of him - Juninho Pernabucano was, for me, a much better player at his peak for Lyons, not just because he is the best free kick taker in history, but because his play making was brilliant. But we didn't see him as much as Paulista.There is a reason why Juninho Paulista, after 2 years at the Boro, never played consistently for a top team in another country (he went to Atletico and his 2 seasons there they finished 7th (when he didn't play much) and 13th (when he was a starter) before they got relagated) - and whilst part of that was because he had an injury in the lead up to the '98 WC, it wasn't the full reason. Meanwhile, Juninho Perm was the best player in the best team in France for 7 straight seasons - taking a team that had never won Ligue 1 to 7 straight titles and reaching 3 QFs of the CL (knocking out Real Madrid twice). They both had a similar number of caps for Brazil - but that was more a factor of era - Boro's Juninho was largely battling Zinho and Giovanni for the 2nd AM spot (alongside Rivaldo), whereas the mid 2000s Brazil had Kaka and Ronaldinho, so it was a lot harder to start the games.