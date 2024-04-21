From those i've watched myself
Ronaldinho - who wouldn't, pure entertainer
Henry - he more like a horse, the sheer pace he had coupled with a phenomenal touch and technique
Batistuta - Just to watch him power in 30 yarders into the top corner.
Ronaldo - The original of course, combination of power, skill and composure - without his injuries, i'm sure he'd have posted some crazy numbers.
Keane - The most natural leader i've seen play the game
Xavi - he made keeping the ball and circulating it look like childs play.
Iniesta - again a phenomenally talented player with the ball at his feet.
Zidane - just oozed class, graceful with the ball - just seemed to stick to his boot, big game player.
Gazza - Early 90's he was such an exciting player, he was an exceptional dribbler of the ball.
Maldini - Was the best defender i'd seen play until VVD. However, Maldini's career was much much longer at the highest level.
And of course Messi.