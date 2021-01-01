« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 4 5 6 7 8 [9]   Go Down

Author Topic: PL: Fulham 1 vs 3 Liverpool 33 TAA 45+2Castagne Grav 53 Jota 73  (Read 10059 times)

Offline Red_Mist

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,661
  • CORGI registered friend (but not a gas engineer)
Re: PL: Fulham 1 vs 3 Liverpool 33 TAA 45+2Castagne Grav 53 Jota 73
« Reply #320 on: Yesterday at 08:16:10 pm »
A peach is right. The perfect free kick. Something that good can rekindle things all by itself.
Logged

Offline stockdam

  • The sheer loftus-cheek of the man.....
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,512
  • Walk on through the wind, Walk on through the rain
Re: PL: Fulham 1 vs 3 Liverpool 33 TAA 45+2Castagne Grav 53 Jota 73
« Reply #321 on: Yesterday at 08:22:23 pm »
I didnt catch all of the match but was Wataru sitting further back in the 2nd half? At times he was like a third centre back.

Great to see Gravenberch score as it will do his confidence good. Trent is getting back to full match fitness.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 08:25:00 pm by stockdam »
Logged
#JFT97

Offline William Regal

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 785
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Fulham 1 vs 3 Liverpool 33 TAA 45+2Castagne Grav 53 Jota 73
« Reply #322 on: Yesterday at 08:33:36 pm »
Quote from: RedG13 on Yesterday at 08:15:49 pm
Good to get the result with a very rotated side. Not the best performance in terms of creating chances but got the goals
Commentators said this was most rotated PL to PL game under klopp is that actually true that Southamption game in 2022 i thought was.

I thought the same about that Southampton game but can't be arsed to look it up
Logged

Offline redk84

  • (and nothing else!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,127
  • why must we always do things the hard way?
Re: PL: Fulham 1 vs 3 Liverpool 33 TAA 45+2Castagne Grav 53 Jota 73
« Reply #323 on: Yesterday at 08:36:16 pm »
I was impressed with that

Everything but a clean sheet...Nice win with some great goals. A fair few opportunities missed but thankfully it didn't matter today, we shut them out well in the 2nd half

Hope that gives the lads some confidence back....
Was quite a different lineup and brave of klopp to do that but it paid off. Its not a shock that the 3 goalscorers were not players weighed down by recent poor matches
Logged
All Those Who Have A Red Heart Can Rejoice.
For They Have Seen GOD.

Offline Zlen

  • Suspicious of systems. But getting lots.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,939
Re: PL: Fulham 1 vs 3 Liverpool 33 TAA 45+2Castagne Grav 53 Jota 73
« Reply #324 on: Yesterday at 08:36:22 pm »
Pretty much a perfect game. Lovely goals, plenty of energy and some good open play chances created. Some iffy moments at the back but nothing major. Looks good ahead of Everton.
Logged

Offline kezzy

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 946
Re: PL: Fulham 1 vs 3 Liverpool 33 TAA 45+2Castagne Grav 53 Jota 73
« Reply #325 on: Yesterday at 08:36:24 pm »
Solid performance today.  Gakpo and Trent the best two players on the pitch today.  Bring on the Bitters and lets give them a good pasting and put pressure on the cheats to get a result.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 66,424
Re: PL: Fulham 1 vs 3 Liverpool 33 TAA 45+2Castagne Grav 53 Jota 73
« Reply #326 on: Yesterday at 08:43:30 pm »
Quote from: Zlen on Yesterday at 08:36:22 pm
Pretty much a perfect game. Lovely goals, plenty of energy and some good open play chances created. Some iffy moments at the back but nothing major. Looks good ahead of Everton.

And you said we'd not win another game after last week. That's 2 wins in a row now.   ;D
Logged

Offline johnathank

  • youverymuch
  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 129
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Fulham 1 vs 3 Liverpool 33 TAA 45+2Castagne Grav 53 Jota 73
« Reply #327 on: Yesterday at 08:49:27 pm »
The best Ive seen Gravenberch play for us. I really enjoyed his willingness to run with the ball.
Logged

Offline jason42

  • .....aka jason23
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,718
  • THE REAL TRUTH- "Liverpool fans were not to blame"
Re: PL: Fulham 1 vs 3 Liverpool 33 TAA 45+2Castagne Grav 53 Jota 73
« Reply #328 on: Yesterday at 09:05:33 pm »
A great win that was very much needed to keep up the pressure on the other 2 teams.

Logged
Quote from: macca888 link=topic=276522
Came to this thread a bit late, but from what I've read, the real relationship trouble is not between you and your girl, but between you and a small box of Tampax. You obviously need something more substantial in your life like a huge Costco sized box of jam rags, seeing as you're such a massive fucking quim

Offline Mister Flip Flop

  • More flop than flip.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,707
Re: PL: Fulham 1 vs 3 Liverpool 33 TAA 45+2Castagne Grav 53 Jota 73
« Reply #329 on: Yesterday at 09:07:33 pm »
Quote from: johnathank on Yesterday at 08:49:27 pm
The best Ive seen Gravenberch play for us. I really enjoyed his willingness to run with the ball.

He was utter shite until he scored in fairness.
Logged
Soccer - let's face it, its not really about a game of ball anymore is it?

Offline Schmarn

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,428
Re: PL: Fulham 1 vs 3 Liverpool 33 TAA 45+2Castagne Grav 53 Jota 73
« Reply #330 on: Yesterday at 09:11:09 pm »

The hope is that as Trent, Jota, Mo and others get fully up to speed, we could start to pick up momentum. Rotation should help players stay fresh rather than overworked.  No reason we shouldnt beat Everton and a West Ham team that got pasted today.

Chances are City dont slip (Arsenal will) but we have to make them hole out and I want to be there on the final day with at least a shot at winning the title.

PS Who else just knew Jota would score that goal. Weve really missed that finishing.
Logged

Offline kasperoff

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,495
  • What happened to Sabu?
Re: PL: Fulham 1 vs 3 Liverpool 33 TAA 45+2Castagne Grav 53 Jota 73
« Reply #331 on: Yesterday at 09:11:17 pm »
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Yesterday at 09:07:33 pm
He was utter shite until he scored in fairness.

I think him and Gakpo are players that need to build some confidence. I have to say, Gravenberch particularly has looked a bit lost recenly. But technically, they both look like very good footballers. I'd like to see them player more games. Gravenberch particularly is still likely to be coming to terms with the speed of the PL. Both need a run in the team and some patience.
Logged
Quote from: jaybeezay on June  6, 2011, 09:18:42 pm
I think the same, can't stand him, but if you could have a £1million pound cheque or steve bruces head hollowed out and filled with pound coins which would you have?

Online Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 111,791
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: PL: Fulham 1 vs 3 Liverpool 33 TAA 45+2Castagne Grav 53 Jota 73
« Reply #332 on: Yesterday at 09:15:36 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 08:15:37 pm
In contrast, there was this post from Zizou.

"Better than Thursday, I'd say. Don't think Fulham are great, and we'll win 3-1."




I liked the whats Gravenberch expected to do hes played x minutes since March. Delighted for him to score such a crucial goal. Bell fee a real sort of things now, if he didnt before.
Logged

Offline LiverBirdKop

  • A moron. Twice. No flies on their nullshit
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,389
  • 51,077 Deleted
Re: PL: Fulham 1 vs 3 Liverpool 33 TAA 45+2Castagne Grav 53 Jota 73
« Reply #333 on: Yesterday at 09:20:15 pm »
Beautiful 3 points. Much better second half, 2 great goals and Jota back scoring = happy.
Logged

Offline kasperoff

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,495
  • What happened to Sabu?
Re: PL: Fulham 1 vs 3 Liverpool 33 TAA 45+2Castagne Grav 53 Jota 73
« Reply #334 on: Yesterday at 09:21:35 pm »
Quote from: meady1981 on Yesterday at 08:08:23 pm
A good method for posting in there is thinking would Jurgen think Im a complete bellend if I said this to his face before committing to the comment.

To be fair, he's dropped players who were getting flack on here this week. It's not always that difficult to see where changes need to be made, and it doesn't make folk bellends for trying to point it out.
Logged
Quote from: jaybeezay on June  6, 2011, 09:18:42 pm
I think the same, can't stand him, but if you could have a £1million pound cheque or steve bruces head hollowed out and filled with pound coins which would you have?

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 94,153
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: PL: Fulham 1 vs 3 Liverpool 33 TAA 45+2Castagne Grav 53 Jota 73
« Reply #335 on: Yesterday at 09:23:53 pm »
Quote from: kasperoff on Yesterday at 09:21:35 pm
To be fair, he's dropped players who were getting flack on here this week. It's not always that difficult to see where changes need to be made, and it doesn't make folk bellends for trying to point it out.
I dont think hes dropped anyone.

We play Thursday (away in Italy)  Sunday (away in London) Wednesday (derby match)Saturday (12-30!!] away in London.


You have to rotate.  And it went like its fine for most of the Sloan, a bit lethargic at first, but ultimately well
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline wampa1

  • Should probably leg it while he can......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,020
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Fulham 1 vs 3 Liverpool 33 TAA 45+2Castagne Grav 53 Jota 73
« Reply #336 on: Yesterday at 09:26:29 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Yesterday at 07:20:28 pm
Not quite sure.

He was also very critical of us after the Spurs fiasco.
Not initially. I remember him (and others) being as outraged as we are and then 24hrs later they'd all changed their tune.
Logged

Online meady1981

  • Confuses Scottish with Scotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,169
  • LEGACY FAN
Re: PL: Fulham 1 vs 3 Liverpool 33 TAA 45+2Castagne Grav 53 Jota 73
« Reply #337 on: Yesterday at 09:39:59 pm »
Quote from: kasperoff on Yesterday at 09:21:35 pm
To be fair, he's dropped players who were getting flack on here this week. It's not always that difficult to see where changes need to be made, and it doesn't make folk bellends for trying to point it out.

If you think people just flagrantly saying player x is shit and were shit is constructive and akin to how Jurgen communicates with his underperforming players, then fair enough.
Logged

Offline Mighty_Red

  • Rojo Poderoso!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,903
  • All hail the King...
    • Join the fight - SOS
Re: PL: Fulham 1 vs 3 Liverpool 33 TAA 45+2Castagne Grav 53 Jota 73
« Reply #338 on: Yesterday at 09:40:54 pm »
Much better 2nd half. On top of the better play, much such a difference when you score another to put daylight between you and the opposition. 2 great goals from Trent and Grav, and for once a tight offside went our way.

Perfect way to get back into the groove for Wed, shame Everton got some confidence back as well but you can't have everything.
Logged
Some clubs were always destined for greatness...

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 76,425
Re: PL: Fulham 1 vs 3 Liverpool 33 TAA 45+2Castagne Grav 53 Jota 73
« Reply #339 on: Yesterday at 09:53:53 pm »
Great to see Klopp so happy at the end there. Although I reckon he has decided to give up sleeping for the next couple of weeks just to eek out every ounce of work.
Logged

Offline jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 77,552
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: PL: Fulham 1 vs 3 Liverpool 33 TAA 45+2Castagne Grav 53 Jota 73
« Reply #340 on: Yesterday at 09:56:52 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 09:53:53 pm
Great to see Klopp so happy at the end there. Although I reckon he has decided to give up sleeping for the next couple of weeks just to eek out every ounce of work.

It feels like a long time since we've seen him smile. 
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline kop306

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 413
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Fulham 1 vs 3 Liverpool 33 TAA 45+2Castagne Grav 53 Jota 73
« Reply #341 on: Yesterday at 10:04:17 pm »
massive 3 points

another tricky away game ticked off
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 111,791
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: PL: Fulham 1 vs 3 Liverpool 33 TAA 45+2Castagne Grav 53 Jota 73
« Reply #342 on: Yesterday at 10:08:57 pm »
Quote from: kop306 on Yesterday at 10:04:17 pm
massive 3 points

another tricky away game ticked off

Kind of with wed played West Ham today, theyre record post European games feels like its been woeful. But thats a real confidence boost today.
Logged

Offline Heritage

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 197
  • Boot Room Fanatic
Re: PL: Fulham 1 vs 3 Liverpool 33 TAA 45+2Castagne Grav 53 Jota 73
« Reply #343 on: Yesterday at 10:29:31 pm »
Back to normal. Good win. Keep 'em coming. Let's try to get some clean sheets too.
Logged
🔥97🔥

🏆 x 42

Offline latortuga

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,140
Re: PL: Fulham 1 vs 3 Liverpool 33 TAA 45+2Castagne Grav 53 Jota 73
« Reply #344 on: Yesterday at 10:44:17 pm »
Was very confident of the win pre-game and the team delivered.

Fitness/rest/rotation within the side approaching the sweet spot. 

Whether that will be enough for the title, no idea.
Logged

Offline CHOPPER

  • Bad Tranny with a Chopper. Hello John gotta new Mitre? I'm Jim Davidson in disguise. Undercover Cop (Grammar Division). Does Louis Spence. Well. A giga-c*nt worth of nothing in particular. Hodgson apologist. Astronomical cock. Hug Jacket Distributor
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,561
  • Super Title: Not Arsed
Re: PL: Fulham 1 vs 3 Liverpool 33 TAA 45+2Castagne Grav 53 Jota 73
« Reply #345 on: Today at 12:01:34 am »
A simple twist and turn of faith -  for the first time in awhile we received the ball in midfield, turned and took the ball forward and towards the opposition - far to often of late, we have been a wall pass team, progressively cornering ourselves and allowing teams to press us,  into the edge of our own box. That twist and turn and the faith to do it, made all the difference today. You may say the playing 10 yards higher up in the second half or the pushing more men into attack - but for me, its the fine detail that wins games - small margins and an all that. 
Logged
Quote from: Saul Goodman on February 10, 2013, 09:26:15 pm
@ Veinticinco de Mayo The way you talk to other users on this forum is something you should be ashamed of as someone who is suppose to be representing the site.
Martin Kenneth Wild - Part of a family

Offline Dougle

  • and the bleu cat!
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,172
Re: PL: Fulham 1 vs 3 Liverpool 33 TAA 45+2Castagne Grav 53 Jota 73
« Reply #346 on: Today at 12:18:08 am »
Well in Reds, Travelling Kop fantastic. Lots of positive comments about players and rightly so. For what it's worth I thought Quansah had another very good game as well as all the rest of the back 5. Delighted with the win. We worked hard and deserved it. Onwards to another scrap now.
Logged

Offline Gifted Right Foot

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,388
Re: PL: Fulham 1 vs 3 Liverpool 33 TAA 45+2Castagne Grav 53 Jota 73
« Reply #347 on: Today at 02:01:53 am »
We scored 3 goals with harder chances than in the previous 4 games.  Football is maddening at times isn't it.  Great start to a brutal set of away league fixtures.  Keep it going. 
Logged

Offline Passmaster Molby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,118
Re: PL: Fulham 1 vs 3 Liverpool 33 TAA 45+2Castagne Grav 53 Jota 73
« Reply #348 on: Today at 03:14:46 am »
The changes made a world of difference. We looked fresher, more energetic and hungrier than we have for a while and it showed in our performance. Onto the next one, but thats more like it lads, keep it up.
Logged

Offline Bastion Of Invincibility

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 462
Re: PL: Fulham 1 vs 3 Liverpool 33 TAA 45+2Castagne Grav 53 Jota 73
« Reply #349 on: Today at 06:26:41 am »
My word, Trent is absolutely top-drawer these days. That mad decision by Klopp to risk him against Arsenal away in the FA Cup is going to haunt us for years. It's wonderful to get shots on target and score goals and look like a Klopp team again. Have a feeling Everton are in for a battering if we go with Jota and Gako again, their link up was very impressive.
Logged

Online MD1990

  • Makes your eyes bleed and your brain hurt.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,921
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Fulham 1 vs 3 Liverpool 33 TAA 45+2Castagne Grav 53 Jota 73
« Reply #350 on: Today at 06:29:39 am »
excellent 2nd half performance
players coming back getting into form
Logged

Offline Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,133
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: PL: Fulham 1 vs 3 Liverpool 33 TAA 45+2Castagne Grav 53 Jota 73
« Reply #351 on: Today at 08:05:57 am »
Quote from: stockdam on Yesterday at 08:22:23 pm
I didnt catch all of the match but was Wataru sitting further back in the 2nd half? At times he was like a third centre back.

Great to see Gravenberch score as it will do his confidence good. Trent is getting back to full match fitness.

We definitely seemed nice and compact second half. Far less open than usual and Fulham rarely threatened.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,218
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: PL: Fulham 1 vs 3 Liverpool 33 TAA 45+2Castagne Grav 53 Jota 73
« Reply #352 on: Today at 08:07:29 am »
That Gravenberch goal is potentially season defining because we looked lost after the equaliser.
Logged

Offline Shankly998

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,206
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Fulham 1 vs 3 Liverpool 33 TAA 45+2Castagne Grav 53 Jota 73
« Reply #353 on: Today at 08:33:36 am »
Much better we didn't looked panicked when they equalised much calmer such a shame we've missed a fully fit Jota for so many games Just thinking about how the United and Palace games could have turned out is enough to make me ill.
Logged

Online na fir dearg

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,619
Re: PL: Fulham 1 vs 3 Liverpool 33 TAA 45+2Castagne Grav 53 Jota 73
« Reply #354 on: Today at 09:04:34 am »
I think the important thing is that they haven't thrown in the towel, we need to do all we can to win our games and put pressure on the other 2

Support yesterday was amazing all game
Logged

Online thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,823
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Fulham 1 vs 3 Liverpool 33 TAA 45+2Castagne Grav 53 Jota 73
« Reply #355 on: Today at 09:27:17 am »
The Gravenberch goal came at a great time for us.  After getting knocked about a bit at the end of the first half, culminating in conceding, I was worried Fulham would carry that on in the second half or we'd fall into the rut of safety first football.

I watched on a US stream but presumably they all use the same footage - our away fans were excellent and the sound really carried across!  There wasn't much from the Fulham fans beyond booing and chanting about Harvey.

A couple of negatives; our lack of game management at the end of the first half and underwhelming performances again from Darwin and Mo when they came on.  A very welcome win though and by no means a simple fixture for us!
Logged

Online meady1981

  • Confuses Scottish with Scotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,169
  • LEGACY FAN
Re: PL: Fulham 1 vs 3 Liverpool 33 TAA 45+2Castagne Grav 53 Jota 73
« Reply #356 on: Today at 09:34:02 am »
We've lost out in the last month because we haven't been clinical when we've played poorly.
So many of the games we've dropped points has featured a perfect change to change the game before it was surrendered.
It's ok to play poorly but you have to find a way. Man City have been poor by their standards.
I think the 3rd goal was out most important as it was us being clinical (thank god for Jota) he forced that in through sheer will.
I genuinely think if we didn't get the third it would have been 2-2 at some point.
So I'm really chuffed with that performance. It wasn't perfect, but we scored that vital goal and I feel confident we'll take that into Everton.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 4 5 6 7 8 [9]   Go Up
« previous next »
 