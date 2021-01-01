The Gravenberch goal came at a great time for us. After getting knocked about a bit at the end of the first half, culminating in conceding, I was worried Fulham would carry that on in the second half or we'd fall into the rut of safety first football.



I watched on a US stream but presumably they all use the same footage - our away fans were excellent and the sound really carried across! There wasn't much from the Fulham fans beyond booing and chanting about Harvey.



A couple of negatives; our lack of game management at the end of the first half and underwhelming performances again from Darwin and Mo when they came on. A very welcome win though and by no means a simple fixture for us!