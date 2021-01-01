A simple twist and turn of faith - for the first time in awhile we received the ball in midfield, turned and took the ball forward and towards the opposition - far to often of late, we have been a wall pass team, progressively cornering ourselves and allowing teams to press us, into the edge of our own box. That twist and turn and the faith to do it, made all the difference today. You may say the playing 10 yards higher up in the second half or the pushing more men into attack - but for me, its the fine detail that wins games - small margins and an all that.