

The hope is that as Trent, Jota, Mo and others get fully up to speed, we could start to pick up momentum. Rotation should help players stay fresh rather than overworked. No reason we shouldnt beat Everton and a West Ham team that got pasted today.



Chances are City dont slip (Arsenal will) but we have to make them hole out and I want to be there on the final day with at least a shot at winning the title.



PS Who else just knew Jota would score that goal. Weve really missed that finishing.