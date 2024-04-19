« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: PL: Fulham vs Liverpool  (Read 405 times)

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 94,125
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
PL: Fulham vs Liverpool
« on: Today at 03:27:51 pm »
Quote from: Zlen on April 19, 2024, 09:48:33 am
Fulham v Liverpool
21st April 2024, 16:30h
Craven Cottage

Referee: Craig Pawson
Assistants: Marc Perry, Wade Smith, Fourth official: Sam Allison
VAR: Tony Harrington, Assistant VAR: Richard West


Hope was the Atalanta game will deliver a response to the game against United.
Then the hope was the Palace game will bring that reply to the loss against Atalanta.
After that we hoped Atalanta game last night will be the reply to the loss against Palace.

It wasn't. None of them. Not in terms of results at least. Against Palace we played the best game - but were desperately unlucky not to score. Which seems to have further dented our confidence. There are some positives to pick from what looks like a desperate mess, but I think we can safely say now there will be no instant turnaround of form. Cavalry is back, but they rode for weeks and are in no state to fully join the charge just yet. The rest of the team looks appropriately tired and things are about to get harder. Lot harder.

We continue this week from hell with a trip to Craven Cottage. First in a quickfire series of three away PL games. Forget about United and Palace. This was always going to be the week to determine where we end up. If we were playing out of our skin and scoring for fun - this would still be the week where we could lose points, lot of them. The fact we aren't scoring at all makes it much harder, but really, it was always going to be hard. Weeks like these are all about building up steam. Find a way to win the first and you get that bit of confidence for the second, and so on. But it all starts with Fulham and it can all be over there too.

Safely in the middle of the table, Fulham are now mostly playing to impress the manager. They are very much in the 'on the beach' part of the season, only for us this beach will probably feel more like shores of Normandy in 1940's, than the soft sands of exotic islands. They are rested, unburdened by expectations or table pressure and will look to entertain the home crowd. Marco Silva has demonstrated this season that he is no mug. He will have a plan to both frustrate us and exploit our weaknesses. And yes, we have better players who should be able to match anything they do, but boy-oh-boy does that not count for much right now. Our biggest enemy at the moment is living in our heads. It's the burden of expectation not to let this slip, not to let Klopp's time fizzle out, not to lose it all in such ordinary way. We're playing all upcoming games at once every time we step out on to the pitch.

So for this game, if we could maybe just reduce the scope of our ambition, that would be nice. I don't want Liverpool to go out there and mount a rousing defence of Klopp's legacy, or look to right all the wrongs from previous games. Just play a simple game of football, play only for each other, look after your teammates, support them and try to have some fun. Leave the burden of expectation in the dressing room. It isn't going anywhere because you play for Liverpool. Yo might as well ignore it for now, take a rest from carrying it all the time.

It's just one game, against Fulham.
Play this game, minute by minute.
Be in it, not in it's aftermath. 




Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 94,125
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: PL: Fulham vs Liverpool
« Reply #1 on: Today at 03:31:55 pm »

Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 94,125
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: PL: Fulham vs Liverpool
« Reply #2 on: Today at 03:32:30 pm »
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 94,125
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: PL: Fulham vs Liverpool
« Reply #3 on: Today at 04:30:31 pm »
0 under way at the cottage.
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 94,125
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: PL: Fulham vs Liverpool
« Reply #4 on: Today at 04:32:49 pm »
2 lots of early possession for the reds, the army long diagonal to Diaz on the right is clearly a tactic

Jota wins a corner
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 94,125
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: PL: Fulham vs Liverpool
« Reply #5 on: Today at 04:33:42 pm »
3. Short, to Elliot. Then player out to TAA and what a fucking cross that is.
.

Diaz just puts his header wide.
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online BobPaisley3

  • SirAlexFerguson2, the bad manc twat :)
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,160
  • PGMOL fanboy
Re: PL: Fulham vs Liverpool
« Reply #6 on: Today at 04:34:08 pm »
Has to score
Logged
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on May 16, 2021, 06:25:08 pm
94 Corner to us. Last kick. Ali in the box and hes scored

Online duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,256
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: PL: Fulham vs Liverpool
« Reply #7 on: Today at 04:34:37 pm »
A good start, on the front foot, looking dangerous. Lets build on it reds
Logged
"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp

Online jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 77,496
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: PL: Fulham vs Liverpool
« Reply #8 on: Today at 04:34:39 pm »
We've started okay, keep this up Reds.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,587
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: PL: Fulham vs Liverpool
« Reply #9 on: Today at 04:34:52 pm »
Might have been stretching a bit but should have scored
Logged
Quote from: trinityroad on February  6, 2023, 05:32:09 pm
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.


Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 94,125
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: PL: Fulham vs Liverpool
« Reply #10 on: Today at 04:38:24 pm »
8 long ball into the area, Diaz brings it down and they manage to clear it. We win a corner in the follow up

Cleared
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 94,125
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: PL: Fulham vs Liverpool
« Reply #11 on: Today at 04:41:31 pm »
11 Gravenberch with a lovely blind side turn to beat his man without the ball, plays a diagonal to the right which is just ahead of of Diaz.
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 94,125
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: PL: Fulham vs Liverpool
« Reply #12 on: Today at 04:42:09 pm »
12 comer to them.

Endo heads clear
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 77,496
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: PL: Fulham vs Liverpool
« Reply #13 on: Today at 04:42:44 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 04:41:31 pm
11 Gravenberch with a lovely blind side turn to beat his man without the ball, plays a diagonal to the right which is just ahead of of Diaz.

Lovely bit of play from Grav, need a bit more of that.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 94,125
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: PL: Fulham vs Liverpool
« Reply #14 on: Today at 04:43:29 pm »
13 wide freekick to them

A Fulham foot meets it, I think they block their own shot
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 94,125
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: PL: Fulham vs Liverpool
« Reply #15 on: Today at 04:45:57 pm »
Over to Jill
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 77,496
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: PL: Fulham vs Liverpool
« Reply #16 on: Today at 04:46:59 pm »
16 We have moved the ball noticeably better today, the likes of Trent really coming into his passing and I think Grav has looked good so far.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 77,496
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: PL: Fulham vs Liverpool
« Reply #17 on: Today at 04:48:35 pm »
17 Trent pinched the ball really well there, sent a fast knock on towards Diaz who crossed it and as Gakpo went to head it, he got a nudge in the box.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 