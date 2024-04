Not true there are exceptions as you well know.



That's true. By "media" I meant Sky/TNT and to a lesser extent BBC with MOTD.Carra loves a bit of "115 charges" banter when he's on American telly and then tows the "greatest team and coach of all time" line when he's on Sky. Bought and Paid for.If we had more people like Miguel Delaney things would be totally different around tribalism etc IMO.