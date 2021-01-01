« previous next »
Online Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
Re: Premier League / FA Cup SF Fixtures 20th - 25th April
« Reply #1440 on: Today at 08:54:16 pm »
Quote from: darragh85 on Today at 08:49:02 pm
Except at anfield when he set them up like mourinho 2.0. Prick

Hardly. We created plenty. Should have won by more.

Fair play to anyone watching. Stupid sport. :D
Online Legs

Re: Premier League / FA Cup SF Fixtures 20th - 25th April
« Reply #1441 on: Today at 08:54:25 pm »
De Zerbi is over rated isnt he these always slack off end of season didnt he get slapped by 5 at home by bitters?
Online smicer07

Re: Premier League / FA Cup SF Fixtures 20th - 25th April
« Reply #1442 on: Today at 08:54:37 pm »
Surely even City fans are bored at this point?
Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
Re: Premier League / FA Cup SF Fixtures 20th - 25th April
« Reply #1443 on: Today at 08:55:19 pm »
Slot's going to headbutt De Zerbi's and his hair isn;t he?
Online bird_lfc

Re: Premier League / FA Cup SF Fixtures 20th - 25th April
« Reply #1444 on: Today at 08:55:26 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 08:51:58 pm
Probably both.

I hope youre proven wrong mate but it certainly looks that way. Welcome to our pain.
Online JRed

Re: Premier League / FA Cup SF Fixtures 20th - 25th April
« Reply #1445 on: Today at 08:55:44 pm »
Quote from: smicer07 on Today at 08:54:37 pm
Surely even City fans are bored at this point?
Well yes, they cant even be arsed going to Wembley for an fa cup semi final.
Online Mister Flip Flop

Re: Premier League / FA Cup SF Fixtures 20th - 25th April
« Reply #1446 on: Today at 08:58:05 pm »
Hadn't even realised this match was on. Iv'e switched off from the inevitable at this stage now. Arsenal are just fooling themselves also if they think 115 are going to drop a single point.
Online Working Class Hen-Pecked Hero

Re: Premier League / FA Cup SF Fixtures 20th - 25th April
« Reply #1447 on: Today at 08:58:39 pm »
It's mad cos we've been where Arsenal are watching and hoping City stumble a little. They don't

And Arsenal have been where we are watching on and laughing at us. But I just can't stand myself, wanting City to win
Online Fromola

Re: Premier League / FA Cup SF Fixtures 20th - 25th April
« Reply #1448 on: Today at 09:01:26 pm »
Quote from: Legs on Today at 08:54:25 pm
De Zerbi is over rated isnt he these always slack off end of season didnt he get slapped by 5 at home by bitters?

Got that muppet to blame for them still being in the league. One of the most pathetic performances you'll ever see at this level (particularly factoring in the league table).
Online Mister Flip Flop

Re: Premier League / FA Cup SF Fixtures 20th - 25th April
« Reply #1449 on: Today at 09:01:51 pm »
Quote from: smicer07 on Today at 08:40:42 pm
It just frustrates me that the media never mention the charges, it's all hush hush, whereas with Everton and Forest it was all over the news.

Unreal isn't it. A complete wankaton from a bought and paid for media.
Online The North Bank

Re: Premier League / FA Cup SF Fixtures 20th - 25th April
« Reply #1450 on: Today at 09:05:54 pm »
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Today at 08:58:05 pm
Hadn't even realised this match was on. Iv'e switched off from the inevitable at this stage now. Arsenal are just fooling themselves also if they think 115 are going to drop a single point.

This, theyll win them all in second gear and the opposition seem as happy as them when they score.
Online In the Name of Klopp

Re: Premier League / FA Cup SF Fixtures 20th - 25th April
« Reply #1451 on: Today at 09:05:57 pm »
The most competitive league in the world 🙃
City are about to win fourth in a row - will be their 7th in the last 10.

Online CS111

Re: Premier League / FA Cup SF Fixtures 20th - 25th April
« Reply #1452 on: Today at 09:08:31 pm »
Wonder how the arsenal forums are sounding
Online Buster Gonad

Re: Premier League / FA Cup SF Fixtures 20th - 25th April
« Reply #1453 on: Today at 09:08:45 pm »
Quote from: In the Name of Klopp on Today at 09:05:57 pm
The most competitive league in the world 🙃
City are about to win fourth in a row - will be their 7th in the last 10.



Wonder what their secret is?
Online smicer07

Re: Premier League / FA Cup SF Fixtures 20th - 25th April
« Reply #1454 on: Today at 09:08:47 pm »
City get away with another penalty decision
Online kiwiscouser

Re: Premier League / FA Cup SF Fixtures 20th - 25th April
« Reply #1455 on: Today at 09:13:23 pm »
Alan smith defending Foden for the free kick saying he definitely slipped it wasnt a dive.

Failing to point out that you shouldnt get a free kick for when you slip over.

Online rob1966

Re: Premier League / FA Cup SF Fixtures 20th - 25th April
« Reply #1456 on: Today at 09:13:57 pm »
Quote from: smicer07 on Today at 08:54:37 pm
Surely even City fans are bored at this point?

I never got bored in the 70's and 80's with winning, complacent yes, bored? Never.

They're 5 CL's behind us, 10/11?  leagues behind Utd, they will want to eclipse both clubs
Online smicer07

Re: Premier League / FA Cup SF Fixtures 20th - 25th April
« Reply #1457 on: Today at 09:16:56 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 09:13:57 pm
I never got bored in the 70's and 80's with winning, complacent yes, bored? Never.

They're 5 CL's behind us, 10/11?  leagues behind Utd, they will want to eclipse both clubs

Yeah but we played open football, lost plenty of games but still won stuff. This is just turgid.
Online Fromola

Re: Premier League / FA Cup SF Fixtures 20th - 25th April
« Reply #1458 on: Today at 09:19:43 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 09:13:57 pm
I never got bored in the 70's and 80's with winning, complacent yes, bored? Never.

They're 5 CL's behind us, 10/11?  leagues behind Utd, they will want to eclipse both clubs

Comes down to Guardiola being a perfectionist and demanding the highest standards as well, like Ferguson used to. When City won the league under Mancini and Pellegrini they had no drive the season after. Similar with Chelsea when they've won the league bar the time they retained it with Mourinho first time. Wenger never retained it either.

Quote from: smicer07 on Today at 09:16:56 pm
Yeah but we played open football, lost plenty of games but still won stuff. This is just turgid.

That's how they do it though, it's not as tiring.  They just dominate every game (when they don't like at Anfield it throws them massively). The league was more open as well, there wasn't the same gaps in quality from oil clubs buying up all the talent.
Online rob1966

Re: Premier League / FA Cup SF Fixtures 20th - 25th April
« Reply #1459 on: Today at 09:24:02 pm »
Quote from: smicer07 on Today at 09:16:56 pm
Yeah but we played open football, lost plenty of games but still won stuff. This is just turgid.

They've been no marks all their lives, they've been the butt of the jokes, they've had the red mancs ramming it down their throats, they had that clock at O/T to deal with, they hate the red mancs with a passion, it's that bad for them they'll put up with being the toy of a despot. I doubt they give a shit that its, to us, boring, when they were getting rimmed week in week out for decades. They're top dogs and they love it. I know Manc City fans, from my lads mates, to their Dads, lads in the pub and they are all buzzing off it. Not one of them will say they hate the football.
Online Boston Bosox

Re: Premier League / FA Cup SF Fixtures 20th - 25th April
« Reply #1460 on: Today at 09:24:05 pm »
4-0 now
Online oojason

Re: Premier League / FA Cup SF Fixtures 20th - 25th April
« Reply #1461 on: Today at 09:25:25 pm »
Online Phineus

Re: Premier League / FA Cup SF Fixtures 20th - 25th April
« Reply #1462 on: Today at 09:25:59 pm »
Its the constant chopping and changing of teams that put me off De Zerbi.

He pretty much picked the slowest team he could, vs City. Left all the players with pace and power on bench.

Galaxy brain shite.
