Re: Premier League / FA Cup SF Fixtures 20th - 25th April
« Reply #1320 on: Today at 09:47:05 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 09:43:46 pm
They wont let City win.

100% they will let City win if they are more than 6 points behind Villa. 100%.
Re: Premier League / FA Cup SF Fixtures 20th - 25th April
« Reply #1321 on: Today at 09:47:31 pm »
Surely the manager has to go after this absokute shambles?
Re: Premier League / FA Cup SF Fixtures 20th - 25th April
« Reply #1322 on: Today at 09:49:25 pm »
Cant a team score first against these..Villa scored and won twice, West Ham scored and won.

They dont do well when teams score first.
Re: Premier League / FA Cup SF Fixtures 20th - 25th April
« Reply #1323 on: Today at 09:49:38 pm »
when Did  Chelsea Even Touched The Ball last
Re: Premier League / FA Cup SF Fixtures 20th - 25th April
« Reply #1324 on: Today at 09:49:40 pm »
Quote from: Legs on Today at 09:46:27 pm
They probably will as that is how the game is now.

You had fans of Utd/Everton actually going to games and saying when interviewed I hope City beat us

Imagine making the effort to go to a game and saying that, obviously not all fans think like that but if a fair number do its a get out of jail card for players to not give a s**t

To be fair I remember some of our fans wanting to lose to Blackburn as they didn't want United to win the league. Some fans are like that.
Re: Premier League / FA Cup SF Fixtures 20th - 25th April
« Reply #1325 on: Today at 09:50:06 pm »
Arsenal treating Chelsea like theyre Sheffield Utd
Re: Premier League / FA Cup SF Fixtures 20th - 25th April
« Reply #1326 on: Today at 09:51:05 pm »
If either of them are to drop points be probably when you least expect it
Re: Premier League / FA Cup SF Fixtures 20th - 25th April
« Reply #1327 on: Today at 09:51:18 pm »
Shit players
Shit attitude
Shit manager
Shit fans
Shit chanting
Shit owner.

Chelsea are a bit shit
Re: Premier League / FA Cup SF Fixtures 20th - 25th April
« Reply #1328 on: Today at 09:51:23 pm »
I reckon it's time to spend another bill Chelsea
Re: Premier League / FA Cup SF Fixtures 20th - 25th April
« Reply #1329 on: Today at 09:51:37 pm »
Theyve the best defence and Attack in the league. They really should have tried to win at the Etihad last month.
Re: Premier League / FA Cup SF Fixtures 20th - 25th April
« Reply #1330 on: Today at 09:52:23 pm »
Quote from: elsewhere on Today at 09:45:11 pm
I think us, Arsenal and City will all drop points and 115 frauds wins it by 3-4 points

How many points are Arsenal dropping? They are currently four points ahead of City
Re: Premier League / FA Cup SF Fixtures 20th - 25th April
« Reply #1331 on: Today at 09:52:28 pm »
Quote from: Caps4444 on Today at 09:51:37 pm
Theyve the best defence and Attack in the league. They really should have tried to win at the Etihad last month.

Was thinking that recently.  Might be their undoing
Re: Premier League / FA Cup SF Fixtures 20th - 25th April
« Reply #1332 on: Today at 09:53:06 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 09:49:40 pm
To be fair I remember some of our fans wanting to lose to Blackburn as they didn't want United to win the league. Some fans are like that.

We didnt though we won and you can be sure as shit Everton/Utd wouldnt do that especially not to an ex legend either.

Levels in class.
Re: Premier League / FA Cup SF Fixtures 20th - 25th April
« Reply #1333 on: Today at 09:54:04 pm »
Quote from: Legs on Today at 09:53:06 pm
We didnt though we won and you can be sure as shit Everton/Utd wouldnt do that especially not to an ex legend either.

Levels in class.

We did throw in a shocker to let Chelsea win at Anfield in 2010 in the penultimate game.
Re: Premier League / FA Cup SF Fixtures 20th - 25th April
« Reply #1334 on: Today at 09:54:45 pm »
Ah well, Arsenal are most definitely a point ahead of us even if we win tomorrow considering the GD now.
Re: Premier League / FA Cup SF Fixtures 20th - 25th April
« Reply #1335 on: Today at 09:54:58 pm »
Well That Game Done
Re: Premier League / FA Cup SF Fixtures 20th - 25th April
« Reply #1336 on: Today at 09:55:41 pm »
Quote from: danm77 on Today at 09:54:45 pm
Ah well, Arsenal are most definitely a point ahead of us even if we win tomorrow considering the GD now.

That was always the case.
Re: Premier League / FA Cup SF Fixtures 20th - 25th April
« Reply #1337 on: Today at 09:55:47 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 09:52:23 pm
How many points are Arsenal dropping? They are currently four points ahead of City

Spurs havent played in 2 weeks. Arsenal have been playing cup finals every 3/4 days.
I have a bad feeling they will blow Spurs away in the first half.
Re: Premier League / FA Cup SF Fixtures 20th - 25th April
« Reply #1338 on: Today at 09:55:49 pm »
Quote from: danm77 on Today at 09:54:45 pm
Ah well, Arsenal are most definitely a point ahead of us even if we win tomorrow considering the GD now.

Let's just win tomorrow.

Puts more pressure on City then we play first Saturday!
Re: Premier League / FA Cup SF Fixtures 20th - 25th April
« Reply #1339 on: Today at 09:56:55 pm »
Quote from: Caps4444 on Today at 09:55:47 pm
Spurs havent played in 2 weeks. Arsenal have been playing cup finals every 3/4 days.
I have a bad feeling they will blow Spurs away in the first half.

We will see.

Pressure does funny things to Teams (see them against Villa) and we could be above them before they play that.
Re: Premier League / FA Cup SF Fixtures 20th - 25th April
« Reply #1340 on: Today at 09:58:38 pm »
Just do our job tomorrow.
Re: Premier League / FA Cup SF Fixtures 20th - 25th April
« Reply #1341 on: Today at 09:58:52 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 09:54:04 pm
We did throw in a shocker to let Chelsea win at Anfield in 2010 in the penultimate game.
I was at that game. What a grim atmosphere that was. People putting up Rafa Out placards in the exec boxes in the Centenary. Pricks.
Re: Premier League / FA Cup SF Fixtures 20th - 25th April
« Reply #1342 on: Today at 09:59:33 pm »
Just need a 13-0 win tomorrow now.
Re: Premier League / FA Cup SF Fixtures 20th - 25th April
« Reply #1343 on: Today at 10:00:57 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 09:59:33 pm
Just need a 13-0 win tomorrow now.
Re: Premier League / FA Cup SF Fixtures 20th - 25th April
« Reply #1344 on: Today at 10:01:15 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 09:59:33 pm
Just need a 13-0 win tomorrow now.

We just need to win our next two games and put maximum pressure on them. They have never managed to get over the line, so we need to keep putting the pressure on them.
Re: Premier League / FA Cup SF Fixtures 20th - 25th April
« Reply #1345 on: Today at 10:04:31 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 09:54:04 pm
We did throw in a shocker to let Chelsea win at Anfield in 2010 in the penultimate game.

We werent good granted but take a look at the sides on the day and it is always horrible to lose.

Losing breds losing Im a believer of that once you decide to not try its hard to shift that mentality.

Re: Premier League / FA Cup SF Fixtures 20th - 25th April
« Reply #1346 on: Today at 10:05:19 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 09:52:23 pm
How many points are Arsenal dropping? They are currently four points ahead of City
And City has played two games less. Its the hope that kills you. No matter what we did the last years City always won every match and i think sadly they will do that again.
Re: Premier League / FA Cup SF Fixtures 20th - 25th April
« Reply #1347 on: Today at 10:06:03 pm »
Quote from: Caps4444 on Today at 09:55:47 pm
Spurs havent played in 2 weeks. Arsenal have been playing cup finals every 3/4 days.
I have a bad feeling they will blow Spurs away in the first half.
That crowd is going to be mental on Sunday, if Arsenal win there then fair play to them.
