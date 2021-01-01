They wont let City win.
They probably will as that is how the game is now.You had fans of Utd/Everton actually going to games and saying when interviewed I hope City beat us Imagine making the effort to go to a game and saying that, obviously not all fans think like that but if a fair number do its a get out of jail card for players to not give a s**t
He'll win the league in the next 3 years. Quote me on that.Quote from: Draex on December 24, 2014, 08:42:37 amQuote me on this, but come next season he'll be great for us. Just needs to remove the walking headless chicken next to him
I think us, Arsenal and City will all drop points and 115 frauds wins it by 3-4 points
Theyve the best defence and Attack in the league. They really should have tried to win at the Etihad last month.
To be fair I remember some of our fans wanting to lose to Blackburn as they didn't want United to win the league. Some fans are like that.
We didnt though we won and you can be sure as shit Everton/Utd wouldnt do that especially not to an ex legend either.Levels in class.
Crosby Nick never fails.
Ah well, Arsenal are most definitely a point ahead of us even if we win tomorrow considering the GD now.
How many points are Arsenal dropping? They are currently four points ahead of City
Spurs havent played in 2 weeks. Arsenal have been playing cup finals every 3/4 days.I have a bad feeling they will blow Spurs away in the first half.
We did throw in a shocker to let Chelsea win at Anfield in 2010 in the penultimate game.
Just need a 13-0 win tomorrow now.
94 Corner to us. Last kick. Ali in the box and hes scored
