Premier League / FA Cup SF Fixtures 20th - 25th April

Nick110581

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Premier League / FA Cup SF Fixtures 20th - 25th April
Reply #1040 on: Today at 08:22:57 pm
Quote from: Lynndenberries on Today at 08:21:34 pm
Crazy how many Chelsea players very clearly dont care. Who couldve foreseen that

They outplayed City at weekend.

They are trying here too but are poor defensively.
Caps4444

  
  
  
  
Re: Premier League / FA Cup SF Fixtures 20th - 25th April
Reply #1041 on: Today at 08:23:56 pm
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 08:14:55 pm
Arsenal always seem to score early, it doesn't half make it easier.

Massive to keep going ahead and know that you can keep a clean sheet. If they go behind them they dont win.
Coolie High

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Premier League / FA Cup SF Fixtures 20th - 25th April
Reply #1042 on: Today at 08:24:31 pm
Jackson has good attributes just doesnt seem to put it all together.
Claire.

  
  
  
  
Re: Premier League / FA Cup SF Fixtures 20th - 25th April
Reply #1043 on: Today at 08:25:06 pm
Come on Chelsea you gang of pricks, you lot are bitter enough to piss on their chips so show something
alonsoisared

  
  
  
  
Re: Premier League / FA Cup SF Fixtures 20th - 25th April
Reply #1044 on: Today at 08:25:09 pm
That's one thing that really frustrates me with referees. When they don't give a clear foul, but luckily the team manages to retain possession so they stick their arms out as if they were playing advantage all along.
cdav

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Premier League / FA Cup SF Fixtures 20th - 25th April
Reply #1045 on: Today at 08:25:28 pm
Mudryk is so fucking shit, just stood round offering nothing
Tonyh8su

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Premier League / FA Cup SF Fixtures 20th - 25th April
Reply #1046 on: Today at 08:27:28 pm
That Mudryk is the worst signing in PL history.
QC

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Premier League / FA Cup SF Fixtures 20th - 25th April
Reply #1047 on: Today at 08:27:50 pm
Chelsea looking terrified, they need HT...
smicer07

  
  
  
  
Re: Premier League / FA Cup SF Fixtures 20th - 25th April
Reply #1048 on: Today at 08:27:55 pm
Chelsea just not closing anyone down.
Claire.

  
  
  
  
Re: Premier League / FA Cup SF Fixtures 20th - 25th April
Reply #1049 on: Today at 08:28:03 pm
Jackson gets a load of (fair) stick for being shit but they dont fucking help him, the balls to him are always shit
Nick110581

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Premier League / FA Cup SF Fixtures 20th - 25th April
Reply #1050 on: Today at 08:28:11 pm
Mudryk is so lazy.
Coolie High

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Premier League / FA Cup SF Fixtures 20th - 25th April
Reply #1051 on: Today at 08:28:27 pm
Odegaard is a joke.
Cesar

  
  
  
Re: Premier League / FA Cup SF Fixtures 20th - 25th April
Reply #1052 on: Today at 08:29:22 pm
Arsenal should be about 4 up here. Chelsea so open amd sloppy its scandalous
Claire.

  
  
  
  
Re: Premier League / FA Cup SF Fixtures 20th - 25th April
Reply #1053 on: Today at 08:29:44 pm
Argh. Better though Chelsea
Hazell

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Premier League / FA Cup SF Fixtures 20th - 25th April
Reply #1054 on: Today at 08:29:56 pm
Chelsea can score here. They're creating chances. Depends on whether they can put one away and keep a clean sheet at the other end.
Boston Bosox

  
  
  
  
Re: Premier League / FA Cup SF Fixtures 20th - 25th April
Reply #1055 on: Today at 08:29:58 pm
Better By Chelsea
Phineus

  
  
  
  
Re: Premier League / FA Cup SF Fixtures 20th - 25th April
Reply #1056 on: Today at 08:30:09 pm
Useless.
Nick110581

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Premier League / FA Cup SF Fixtures 20th - 25th April
Reply #1057 on: Today at 08:30:12 pm
The Chelsea midfield offer zero protection
deano2727

  
  
  
Re: Premier League / FA Cup SF Fixtures 20th - 25th April
Reply #1058 on: Today at 08:30:19 pm
These c*nts wont score. Arsenal will need to drop points at the weekend if we want to finish ahead
of even them. Fortunately, I think they will.
Yorkykopite

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Premier League / FA Cup SF Fixtures 20th - 25th April
Reply #1059 on: Today at 08:30:24 pm
Imagine having to pin your hopes on Nigel Jackson.
Barneylfc∗

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Premier League / FA Cup SF Fixtures 20th - 25th April
Reply #1060 on: Today at 08:31:00 pm
Could give them a pen with no keeper and they'd still miss. Absolute shite
davidlpool1982

  
  
  
  
Re: Premier League / FA Cup SF Fixtures 20th - 25th April
Reply #1061 on: Today at 08:31:36 pm
Quote from: Tonyh8su on Today at 08:27:28 pm
That Mudryk is the worst signing in PL history.

Enzo hasn't exactly been pulling up trees. He might be worse given his reputation when he arrived.
QC

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Premier League / FA Cup SF Fixtures 20th - 25th April
Reply #1062 on: Today at 08:31:42 pm
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 08:30:12 pm
The Chelsea midfield offer zero protection

It's because they play with a DM who doesn't do his job.
Claire.

  
  
  
  
Re: Premier League / FA Cup SF Fixtures 20th - 25th April
Reply #1063 on: Today at 08:32:25 pm
Saka might have met his match in the diving stakes tonight
Ray K

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Premier League / FA Cup SF Fixtures 20th - 25th April
Reply #1064 on: Today at 08:32:35 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 08:31:00 pm
Could give them a pen with no keeper and they'd still miss. Absolute shite
Miss it? They'd fight so much among themselves that the referee would send off half the team and blow for full time.
Robinred

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Premier League / FA Cup SF Fixtures 20th - 25th April
Reply #1065 on: Today at 08:32:56 pm
McCoist with fantastic save shouts - the ball hit him on the head from close range ffs.
JRed

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Premier League / FA Cup SF Fixtures 20th - 25th April
Reply #1066 on: Today at 08:33:14 pm
Quote from: Claire. on Today at 08:32:25 pm
Saka might have met his match in the diving stakes tonight
Nah, you underestimate Saka
Bob Harris

  
  
  
  
Re: Premier League / FA Cup SF Fixtures 20th - 25th April
Reply #1067 on: Today at 08:35:00 pm
Quote from: Tonyh8su on Today at 08:27:28 pm
That Mudryk is the worst signing in PL history.

Outpaced Milner .....don't forget.     

Peasant!  :D
smicer07

  
  
  
  
Re: Premier League / FA Cup SF Fixtures 20th - 25th April
Reply #1068 on: Today at 08:36:08 pm
Ally McCoist has verbal diarrhoea.
Claire.

  
  
  
  
Re: Premier League / FA Cup SF Fixtures 20th - 25th April
Reply #1069 on: Today at 08:36:18 pm
Quote from: JRed on Today at 08:33:14 pm
Nah, you underestimate Saka

Cucurellas hair gives him a bit more drama as he flings himself to the ground
Gerry83

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Premier League / FA Cup SF Fixtures 20th - 25th April
Reply #1070 on: Today at 08:36:25 pm
Id be surprised Chelsea make it to HT 1 down. Getting in too easily and something will drop soon.

If Chelsea could somehow ride it out to 70 mins things could get interesting
duvva 💅

  
  
  
  
  • Posts: 18,322
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Premier League / FA Cup SF Fixtures 20th - 25th April
« Reply #1071 on: Today at 08:36:51 pm »
Well at least Ally knows his music
Online btroom

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 283
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League / FA Cup SF Fixtures 20th - 25th April
« Reply #1072 on: Today at 08:37:03 pm »
This arsenal team only lose points after we do. clowns
Online jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 77,620
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Premier League / FA Cup SF Fixtures 20th - 25th April
« Reply #1073 on: Today at 08:37:51 pm »
Quote from: Claire. on Today at 08:36:18 pm
Cucurellas hair gives him a bit more drama as he flings himself to the ground

Imagine what he's like when he's walking down the high street in a full gale!
Online JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,279
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League / FA Cup SF Fixtures 20th - 25th April
« Reply #1074 on: Today at 08:37:58 pm »
No way are Chelsea getting back into this
