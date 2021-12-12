Crazy how many Chelsea players very clearly dont care. Who couldve foreseen that
Arsenal always seem to score early, it doesn't half make it easier.
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT
That Mudryk is the worst signing in PL history.
The Chelsea midfield offer zero protection
Could give them a pen with no keeper and they'd still miss. Absolute shite
Saka might have met his match in the diving stakes tonight
Nah, you underestimate Saka
Cucurellas hair gives him a bit more drama as he flings himself to the ground
Page created in 0.022 seconds with 25 queries.
[Server Load: 0.6]