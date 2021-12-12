« previous next »
Crosby Nick

  Reply #920
Re: Premier League / FA Cup SF Fixtures 20th - 25th April
Today at 12:38:47 pm
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 12:29:09 pm
Not yet.

The VVD one at Newcastle, the Doku challenge and Diaz goal just makes them sound even more incompetent.

The VAR Officials should be clear with their instructions but its all mate this, mate that delivered at 110mph.


Ah I get you. Yeah, all talking over each other. Been said so many times but I know that rugby refs work together, listen to each other and kind of get to a point that you can at least understand how they get to the decision they did.
jillcwhomever

  Reply #921
Re: Premier League / FA Cup SF Fixtures 20th - 25th April
Today at 12:42:02 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 08:56:03 am
Nonsense. Fans and clubs have been putting up with this shit for years with no one doing anything about it. It's about time a club threw their toys out of the pram.
We lay down over the Spurs farce and continued to get fucked by officials all season. Hopefully Forest don't lie down over this. I back them all the way, no matter what methods they use.

There is a way of doing it though and they have done themselves no favours. There is little chance of the authorities listening with much sympathy when they have just about accused him of deciding the game.
Nick110581

  Reply #922
Re: Premier League / FA Cup SF Fixtures 20th - 25th April
Today at 12:53:02 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 12:38:47 pm
Ah I get you. Yeah, all talking over each other. Been said so many times but I know that rugby refs work together, listen to each other and kind of get to a point that you can at least understand how they get to the decision they did.

It just needs to be clear and concise.

Speak slowly and explain what has happened. The Doku one was rushed through in about 20 seconds and what they said happened didnt!
[new username under construction]

  Reply #923
Re: Premier League / FA Cup SF Fixtures 20th - 25th April
Today at 04:04:39 pm
Game tonight is apparently on Amazon, haven't seen a game on there for ages, thought they had given up on it
Barneylfc∗

  Reply #924
Re: Premier League / FA Cup SF Fixtures 20th - 25th April
Today at 04:07:27 pm
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Today at 04:04:39 pm
Game tonight is apparently on Amazon, haven't seen a game on there for ages, thought they had given up on it

It's on TNT.
[new username under construction]

  Reply #925
Re: Premier League / FA Cup SF Fixtures 20th - 25th April
Today at 04:08:42 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 04:07:27 pm
It's on TNT.

Well it's being advertised on Amazon website so maybe both
Peabee

  Reply #926
Re: Premier League / FA Cup SF Fixtures 20th - 25th April
Today at 04:12:36 pm
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Today at 04:08:42 pm
Well it's being advertised on Amazon website so maybe both

You can watch it on TNT via discovery+ via Amazon Prime.
Barneylfc∗

  Reply #927
Re: Premier League / FA Cup SF Fixtures 20th - 25th April
Today at 04:29:15 pm
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Today at 04:08:42 pm
Well it's being advertised on Amazon website so maybe both

If you buy a discovery+ subscription you can watch it on Amazon Prime as Peabee says above.
[new username under construction]

  Reply #928
Re: Premier League / FA Cup SF Fixtures 20th - 25th April
Today at 04:34:08 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 04:29:15 pm
If you buy a discovery+ subscription you can watch it on Amazon Prime as Peabee says above.

ahhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhh, yeah never gonna happen :D streams here we come
duvva 💅

  Reply #929
Re: Premier League / FA Cup SF Fixtures 20th - 25th April
Today at 06:30:31 pm
You can watch Heartbeat for free on ITV3 while you wait for KO
Crosby Nick

  Reply #930
Re: Premier League / FA Cup SF Fixtures 20th - 25th April
Today at 06:46:55 pm
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 06:30:31 pm
You can watch Heartbeat for free on ITV3 while you wait for KO

Ah, the anticipation when you come up the steps and see the Greengrass.
duvva 💅

  Reply #931
Re: Premier League / FA Cup SF Fixtures 20th - 25th April
Today at 06:48:56 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 06:46:55 pm
Ah, the anticipation when you come up the steps and see the Greengrass.
Unfortunately hes fucked off now. Its the Vernon Scripps era
DelTrotter

Reply #932
Today at 06:53:52 pm
Gusto and Palmer werent on the coach apparently, probably their only 2 decent players this season, classic Arsenal.
Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
Reply #933
Today at 07:01:36 pm
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 06:53:52 pm
Gusto and Palmer werent on the coach apparently, probably their only 2 decent players this season, classic Arsenal.

It feels like its every week.

Brighton had about 7 injuries and Wolves played their reserves.
smicer07

Reply #934
Today at 07:01:51 pm
Bloody annoying that Palmer is out.
naka

  Reply #935
Re: Premier League / FA Cup SF Fixtures 20th - 25th April
Today at 07:02:11 pm
Jackson to score the winner
You heard it first here
Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
Reply #936
Today at 07:03:56 pm
Quote from: naka on Today at 07:02:11 pm
Jackson to score the winner
You heard it first here

Chelsea are shite defensively.

Palmer gave them hope as he is clinical.
DelTrotter

Reply #937
Today at 07:04:12 pm
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 07:01:36 pm
It feels like its every week.

Brighton had about 7 injuries and Wolves played their reserves.

City had Rodri and De Bruyne out at the Emirates, no defenders or keeper at City, West Ham no Paqueta or Antonio, we were missing loads at Arsenal and a few at home, its fucking insane. No wonder theyre in a title race, wed probably win 35 or 36 games if we played b teams each week.
gerrardisgod

Reply #938
Today at 07:06:03 pm
That Gilchrist lad is gonna get ripped apart.
