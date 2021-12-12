« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 18 19 20 21 22 [23]   Go Down

Author Topic: Premier League / FA Cup SF Fixtures 20th - 25th April  (Read 15413 times)

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 59,886
Re: Premier League / FA Cup SF Fixtures 20th - 25th April
« Reply #880 on: Today at 12:08:01 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 11:38:26 am
It's not ideal but VAR has been a complete mess on penalty calls ever since it came in and even with countless replays still gets it wrong half the time. Go with the ref decision and that's that.

The game managed for 150 years without it. There's more controversy now than ever since VAR. Plus diving has only got worse, as if you go down if the ref doesn't give it then VAR might (i.e. Gordon the other week).

But while VAR is there then yes you should send the ref to the screen when they've clearly missed something (i.e. Taylor thinking the defender got the ball).

VAR isn't going anywhere. Whilst I agree with you that it should be binned off, it's not going to be so a waste of time calling for it.

What they do need to bin off is the nonsense of clear and obvious error, an imaginary high bar for overturning decisions and super slow mo replays.

2 of Forest's claims yesterday were due to the ref thinking Young got the ball. Replays showed he didn't on either occasion. There's no debate there, he didn't get the ball. That's a factual error and there should be no need for a dispute.
The exact same as van de Ven challenging Gomez at Spurs. The ref thought he got the ball and awarded a corner. Replay's show he didn't, yet the decision to award a corner still stood.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Online Elzar

  • train station gate frustration - delia smith fan club founder ('ave it!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,153
  • Bam!
Re: Premier League / FA Cup SF Fixtures 20th - 25th April
« Reply #881 on: Today at 12:20:20 pm »
Watching football highlights and then Bargain Hunt made me realise that Chris Wilder looks like Phillip Serrell.
Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Online jepovic

  • Only interested in the "prestigious" games, so won't be celebrating anything less.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,799
  • Meh sd f
Re: Premier League / FA Cup SF Fixtures 20th - 25th April
« Reply #882 on: Today at 12:30:43 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 12:08:01 pm
VAR isn't going anywhere. Whilst I agree with you that it should be binned off, it's not going to be so a waste of time calling for it.

What they do need to bin off is the nonsense of clear and obvious error, an imaginary high bar for overturning decisions and super slow mo replays.

2 of Forest's claims yesterday were due to the ref thinking Young got the ball. Replays showed he didn't on either occasion. There's no debate there, he didn't get the ball. That's a factual error and there should be no need for a dispute.
The exact same as van de Ven challenging Gomez at Spurs. The ref thought he got the ball and awarded a corner. Replay's show he didn't, yet the decision to award a corner still stood.
Then we would get even more overturned calls, even more interruptions and even less real time emotions. It's such a bore.
Chasing fairness is such a waste of time.

Cant wait for the inevitable mandatory commercial breaks too.

Football is really trying hard to ruin the best game in the world.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 18 19 20 21 22 [23]   Go Up
« previous next »
 