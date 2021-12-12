It's not ideal but VAR has been a complete mess on penalty calls ever since it came in and even with countless replays still gets it wrong half the time. Go with the ref decision and that's that.



The game managed for 150 years without it. There's more controversy now than ever since VAR. Plus diving has only got worse, as if you go down if the ref doesn't give it then VAR might (i.e. Gordon the other week).



But while VAR is there then yes you should send the ref to the screen when they've clearly missed something (i.e. Taylor thinking the defender got the ball).



VAR isn't going anywhere. Whilst I agree with you that it should be binned off, it's not going to be so a waste of time calling for it.What they do need to bin off is the nonsense of clear and obvious error, an imaginary high bar for overturning decisions and super slow mo replays.2 of Forest's claims yesterday were due to the ref thinking Young got the ball. Replays showed he didn't on either occasion. There's no debate there, he didn't get the ball. That's a factual error and there should be no need for a dispute.The exact same as van de Ven challenging Gomez at Spurs. The ref thought he got the ball and awarded a corner. Replay's show he didn't, yet the decision to award a corner still stood.