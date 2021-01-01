Hard to know how to do it better in the VAR era. Increase the tolerance even more to account for the physical limitations of the software maybe? Clearly VAR tech and offside rule are somewhat incompatible as offside was never designed for mm decisions, and VAR tech cannot be 100% accurate at delivering such decisions.
Just bin it. VAR is like eating chocolate with the wrapping on. Puts a wet blanket on the emotions.
Football is about drama and entertainment, its not a court
VAR hasnt made the games more fair, and it certainly hasnt eliminated the endless referee discussions.
We still dont have it here in the Swedish league, because the fans have united against it
Its great to be able to celebrate goals properly