Author Topic: Premier League / FA Cup SF Fixtures 20th - 25th April  (Read 14366 times)

Re: Premier League / FA Cup SF Fixtures 20th - 25th April
« Reply #840 on: Today at 06:43:02 pm »
would never do if Coventry came from 3 nil down to beat united with a last minute winner in a cup semi final.  It really is a pile of shite of a sport now.
Re: Premier League / FA Cup SF Fixtures 20th - 25th April
« Reply #841 on: Today at 06:46:06 pm »
One of those rarely seen 'magic of the cup' moments and you rule it out for a millimetre offside decision?

Jobsworths.
Re: Premier League / FA Cup SF Fixtures 20th - 25th April
« Reply #842 on: Today at 06:48:17 pm »
I thought they didnt have VaR on the cups or have I imagined that?
Re: Premier League / FA Cup SF Fixtures 20th - 25th April
« Reply #843 on: Today at 06:49:40 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 06:48:17 pm
I thought they didnt have VaR on the cups or have I imagined that?

At PL grounds, and Wembley. Not at Championship and below.
Re: Premier League / FA Cup SF Fixtures 20th - 25th April
« Reply #844 on: Today at 06:49:51 pm »
Mad decision to rule that out
Re: Premier League / FA Cup SF Fixtures 20th - 25th April
« Reply #845 on: Today at 06:55:03 pm »
Quote from: oojason on Today at 06:11:36 pm
Victor Torp disallowed goal on 120‎+‎1‎'‎ (VAR) - https://dubz.link/v/f61b6m & https://twitter.com/FootColic/status/1782094458114220137





3-3; full-time. Penalties it is...
Offsides don't need to be microscopic.  This is a joke.
Re: Premier League / FA Cup SF Fixtures 20th - 25th April
« Reply #846 on: Today at 06:58:54 pm »
Quote from: Father Ted on Today at 06:46:06 pm
One of those rarely seen 'magic of the cup' moments and you rule it out for a millimetre offside decision?

Jobsworths.

Yet everyone goes nuclear over the scrapping of replays, which are generally considered a nuisance anyway.

VAR the far bigger problem in terms of killing the magic of the game.

Why does the FA Cup have to have VAR anyway? If they can't have it in some games, they shouldn't have it in any.

Same with the League Cup, where we've been robbed twice in the final by VAR bullshit.
Re: Premier League / FA Cup SF Fixtures 20th - 25th April
« Reply #847 on: Today at 06:59:40 pm »
Quote from: oojason on Today at 06:11:36 pm
Victor Torp disallowed goal on 120‎+‎1‎'‎ (VAR) - https://dubz.link/v/f61b6m & https://twitter.com/FootColic/status/1782094458114220137





3-3; full-time. Penalties it is...



Is that frame frozen before or after he strikes the ball because AWB definitely has the momentum towards goal.  If they've frozen it too soon there's no way he'd be offside.
Re: Premier League / FA Cup SF Fixtures 20th - 25th April
« Reply #848 on: Today at 07:01:17 pm »
I'm putting myself in the shoes of a Coventry City fan who has seen their team fight back from 3-0 against one of the most expensive assembled squads in the world, to celebrate what they thought was a winning goal at the death, only then to have that offside decision go against them.

I really couldn't fathom that feeling of being in the ground only for that to happen. Live football with VAR is not football when it's stealing moments like that away, all for the sake of the most granular and pathetic offside decision.

Football is broken in so many ways.
Re: Premier League / FA Cup SF Fixtures 20th - 25th April
« Reply #849 on: Today at 07:02:39 pm »
Quote from: GinKop on Today at 07:01:17 pm
I'm putting myself in the shoes of a Coventry City fan who has seen their team fight back from 3-0 against one of the most expensive assembled squads in the world, to celebrate what they thought was a winning goal at the death, only then to have that offside decision go against them.

I really couldn't fathom that feeling of being in the ground only for that to happen. Live football with VAR is not football when it's stealing moments like that away, all for the sake of the most granular and pathetic offside decision.

Football is broken in so many ways.

Makes you want to give it all up. Imagine having to explain that to a young Coventry fan. A massive moment that a kid would have remembered for the rest of their life, taking away by someone in a studio.
Re: Premier League / FA Cup SF Fixtures 20th - 25th April
« Reply #850 on: Today at 07:03:48 pm »
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Today at 06:31:44 pm
It's done what it was introduced to do.

Certainly looks that way a lot of the time.
Re: Premier League / FA Cup SF Fixtures 20th - 25th April
« Reply #851 on: Today at 07:06:18 pm »
Quote from: GinKop on Today at 07:01:17 pm
I'm putting myself in the shoes of a Coventry City fan who has seen their team fight back from 3-0 against one of the most expensive assembled squads in the world, to celebrate what they thought was a winning goal at the death, only then to have that offside decision go against them.

I really couldn't fathom that feeling of being in the ground only for that to happen. Live football with VAR is not football when it's stealing moments like that away, all for the sake of the most granular and pathetic offside decision.

Football is broken in so many ways.

Just utterly horrible. Football is done for.
Re: Premier League / FA Cup SF Fixtures 20th - 25th April
« Reply #852 on: Today at 07:08:48 pm »
Quote from: smicer07 on Today at 07:02:39 pm
Makes you want to give it all up. Imagine having to explain that to a young Coventry fan. A massive moment that a kid would have remembered for the rest of their life, taking away by someone in a studio.

When I watch with my 8-year-old, she genuinely doesn't celebrate goals. Waits until it's been confirmed that it's definitely a goal (sometimes minutes after the ball goes into the net) and then just kind of looks at me like "that's great, we've scored a goal".

What even is football when you've killed the joy of celebrating a goal?
Re: Premier League / FA Cup SF Fixtures 20th - 25th April
« Reply #853 on: Today at 07:12:39 pm »
Quote from: GinKop on Today at 07:08:48 pm
When I watch with my 8-year-old, she genuinely doesn't celebrate goals. Waits until it's been confirmed that it's definitely a goal (sometimes minutes after the ball goes into the net) and then just kind of looks at me like "that's great, we've scored a goal".
That so sad :( and yet completely understandable.
Re: Premier League / FA Cup SF Fixtures 20th - 25th April
« Reply #854 on: Today at 07:13:08 pm »
Hard to know how to do it better in the VAR era. Increase the tolerance even more to account for the physical limitations of the software maybe?  Clearly VAR tech and offside rule are somewhat incompatible as offside was never designed for mm decisions, and VAR tech cannot be 100% accurate at delivering such decisions.
Re: Premier League / FA Cup SF Fixtures 20th - 25th April
« Reply #855 on: Today at 07:14:00 pm »
Quote from: GinKop on Today at 07:08:48 pm
When I watch with my 8-year-old, she genuinely doesn't celebrate goals. Waits until it's been confirmed that it's definitely a goal (sometimes minutes after the ball goes into the net) and then just kind of looks at me like "that's great, we've scored a goal".

What even is football when you've killed the joy of celebrating a goal?

I was watching the end of the game, when Coventry scored I didn't bother cheering, waited for the replay, seen the replay and knew they'd chalk it off.

Same with most Liverpool goals, although at least the first two today I was confident would be left alone. Jota the usual VAR killjoys trying to find a toenail.
Re: Premier League / FA Cup SF Fixtures 20th - 25th April
« Reply #856 on: Today at 07:17:22 pm »
Quote from: thejbs on Today at 07:13:08 pm
Hard to know how to do it better in the VAR era. Increase the tolerance even more to account for the physical limitations of the software maybe?  Clearly VAR tech and offside rule are somewhat incompatible as offside was never designed for mm decisions, and VAR tech cannot be 100% accurate at delivering such decisions.

Bin VAR altogether - number 1. It was a bad idea that's been terribly implemented. Thrown at the top levels of the game without even been trialed properly to see if it works.

Goal-line tech - keep.

Offsides. Simply the offside rule and look at using automated technology when it's there IF it can make the decision more instantaneously. If the goal today is ruled out more straight away (as goal-line tech is, or the lino's flag is) then so be it. But not after a goal has been celebrated.

Off-the-ball incidents - allow refs to look at on a screen, if drawn attention to something by the 4th official.

Penalty decisions - the ref makes the call and that's that
Re: Premier League / FA Cup SF Fixtures 20th - 25th April
« Reply #857 on: Today at 07:17:36 pm »
Quote from: GinKop on Today at 07:01:17 pm
I'm putting myself in the shoes of a Coventry City fan who has seen their team fight back from 3-0 against one of the most expensive assembled squads in the world, to celebrate what they thought was a winning goal at the death, only then to have that offside decision go against them.

I really couldn't fathom that feeling of being in the ground only for that to happen. Live football with VAR is not football when it's stealing moments like that away, all for the sake of the most granular and pathetic offside decision.

Football is broken in so many ways.

Agreed.  Imagine being at the ground and seeing that.
Re: Premier League / FA Cup SF Fixtures 20th - 25th April
« Reply #858 on: Today at 07:26:21 pm »
Why is John Denver blasting out across Wembley

Completely hi jacked any old song just to have one
Re: Premier League / FA Cup SF Fixtures 20th - 25th April
« Reply #859 on: Today at 07:33:18 pm »
Offside check ....

Do we want a City v Coventry final?

Good point, off
Re: Premier League / FA Cup SF Fixtures 20th - 25th April
« Reply #860 on: Today at 07:36:32 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 07:14:00 pm
I was watching the end of the game, when Coventry scored I didn't bother cheering, waited for the replay, seen the replay and knew they'd chalk it off.

Same with most Liverpool goals, although at least the first two today I was confident would be left alone. Jota the usual VAR killjoys trying to find a toenail.

I haven't celebrated a goal like i used to in a coupe of years now. It's always in the back of your mind that they will find a reason to rule it out. They actively look for reasons now to disallow goals if it fits an agenda.
Re: Premier League / FA Cup SF Fixtures 20th - 25th April
« Reply #861 on: Today at 07:39:38 pm »
Quote from: Elzar on Today at 03:41:40 pm
Three extremely poor decisions - three penalties not given - which we simply cannot accept. 

We warned the PGMOL that the VAR is a Luton fan before the game but they didnt change him. Our patience has been tested multiple times.

NFFC will now consider its options.



Thats from the official Forest twitter account
https://x.com/nffc/status/1782056187652960764?s=46&t=jCPbk4G147VnXk0LjMfysg




Fucking awful decisions though, might be the peak of shitness this season under Webb's trustful watch.
Re: Premier League / FA Cup SF Fixtures 20th - 25th April
« Reply #862 on: Today at 07:46:16 pm »
Quote
Erik Ten Hag on Manchester United surviving a huge scare to beat Coventry and reach the FA Cup final
"It's not an embarrassment, it's an achievement!"

Re: Premier League / FA Cup SF Fixtures 20th - 25th April
« Reply #863 on: Today at 07:50:16 pm »
