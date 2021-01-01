Hard to know how to do it better in the VAR era. Increase the tolerance even more to account for the physical limitations of the software maybe? Clearly VAR tech and offside rule are somewhat incompatible as offside was never designed for mm decisions, and VAR tech cannot be 100% accurate at delivering such decisions.



Bin VAR altogether - number 1. It was a bad idea that's been terribly implemented. Thrown at the top levels of the game without even been trialed properly to see if it works.Goal-line tech - keep.Offsides. Simply the offside rule and look at using automated technology when it's there IF it can make the decision more instantaneously. If the goal today is ruled out more straight away (as goal-line tech is, or the lino's flag is) then so be it. But not after a goal has been celebrated.Off-the-ball incidents - allow refs to look at on a screen, if drawn attention to something by the 4th official.Penalty decisions - the ref makes the call and that's that