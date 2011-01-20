Imagine actually being able to win games 1-0.
Imagine not being miserable
Chance to improve our GD tomorrow?
Imagine being able to manage games of football and not sat hopelessly behind this Arsenal team because we can't.
If he retires I'll eat my fucking cock.
Great anti climax for those expecting jizzihno....
Wolves with absolutely zero threat all night. Nothing up front at all.
Nah, rather City win it over this lot. Worse than Mourinho's Chelsea.
Leave these to battle it out then and concentrate on getting top 4. Bunch of bottle jobs aren't going to win out anyway.
Half their first team are out.
I know you are default miserable Form but you are taking the biscuit tonight.Go away, have some ice cream, watch some telly, have a wank if it so pleases you. Come back with a clearer mind and just the regular amount of miserable. Because the way you are acting now is fun for nobody
Arsenal are irrelevant. Theyre running on fumes and will drop points. Fair enough they ground out a win despite playing poorly which is what we needed to do against Palace and what we have to do tomorrow.Beat City, we win the league.
Worse than sports washers? I give up.
Crosby Nick never fails.
Like we did the other night you mean?
What's the name of Arsenal's stadium again?
Theyre sponsored by an airline, not owned by a corrupt nation state. FFS.
They are owned by DIC, aren't they? Emirates, I mean.
When was the time before that? It wasn't a 1-nil win. It was a 3-1 loss. They didn't need to attack. It was 3-0 at half time. I'm sick of this Arsenal side being so lucky. They score out of nothing all the time. Balls bounce around in the box and go in off a deflection. We can't get one to go in off of anything.
Yes, Emirates airline is owned by DIC. Maybe theres something dodgy about their ties to Arsenal, who knows? But to put that sponsorship on the same level as Abu Dhabis ownership of City is ludicrous. I hate the way Arsenal play but if its not going to be us then Id rather they win the title than City.
Im undecided. Not really that arsed who wins if we dont, just dont want to see that prick Arteta lifting the PL trophy.
How the fuck did Chelsea not win that. Fucks sake. Another cup final loss to City.
Its only the semi final. But I reckon City, under Robins can pull this off.
