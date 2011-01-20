« previous next »
Premier League / FA Cup SF Fixtures 20th - 25th April

jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 77,437
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Premier League / FA Cup SF Fixtures 20th - 25th April
Today at 09:23:12 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 09:21:30 pm
Imagine actually being able to win games 1-0.

Like we did the other night you mean?  ::)
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 76,809
Re: Premier League / FA Cup SF Fixtures 20th - 25th April
Today at 09:23:43 pm
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,082
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Premier League / FA Cup SF Fixtures 20th - 25th April
Today at 09:24:04 pm
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 09:22:06 pm
Imagine not being miserable

Imagine being able to manage games of football and not sat hopelessly behind this Arsenal team because we can't.
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

danm77

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 86
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League / FA Cup SF Fixtures 20th - 25th April
Today at 09:24:25 pm
Quote from: Caps4444 on Today at 09:18:24 pm
Chance to improve our GD tomorrow?

Ill take any win.
oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,839
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Premier League / FA Cup SF Fixtures 20th - 25th April
Today at 09:24:29 pm

Wolves 0 - [2] Arsenal; Martin Ødegaard 90+4' - https://dubz.link/v/752xm1
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video Thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 77,437
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Premier League / FA Cup SF Fixtures 20th - 25th April
Today at 09:24:52 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 09:24:04 pm
Imagine being able to manage games of football and not sat hopelessly behind this Arsenal team because we can't.

Why don't you just grow up? After everything this manager has done and you are still moaning.
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

smicer07

  • Negative, miserable sod!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,557
Re: Premier League / FA Cup SF Fixtures 20th - 25th April
Today at 09:25:12 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 09:24:04 pm
Imagine being able to manage games of football and not sat hopelessly behind this Arsenal team because we can't.

Aren't we level with them if we win tomorrow?
QC

  • rawks Lionel Hutz, ambulance chaser.Sucks up to the wrong type of Mod.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,290
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League / FA Cup SF Fixtures 20th - 25th April
Today at 09:25:27 pm
Nah, rather City win it over this lot. Worse than Mourinho's Chelsea.
Redley

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,657
  • Turned doubters to believers
Re: Premier League / FA Cup SF Fixtures 20th - 25th April
Today at 09:25:29 pm
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 09:22:06 pm
Imagine not being miserable

Fromola? Hes famously optimistic no?
Cruiser

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,192
Re: Premier League / FA Cup SF Fixtures 20th - 25th April
Today at 09:25:46 pm
Now watch Wolves play the game of their lives on the final day of the season.
Quote from: SFiasco on May  7, 2013, 10:13:25 pm
If he retires I'll eat my fucking cock.

Quote from: Tepid water on August 31, 2012, 05:38:06 pm
Great anti climax for those expecting jizzihno....

Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,404
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Premier League / FA Cup SF Fixtures 20th - 25th April
Today at 09:25:48 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 09:24:04 pm
Imagine being able to manage games of football and not sat hopelessly behind this Arsenal team because we can't.
Andy-oh-six

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,849
  • Mr Susan in 'the world of mirrors'...
Re: Premier League / FA Cup SF Fixtures 20th - 25th April
Today at 09:25:53 pm
Wolves with absolutely zero threat all night. Nothing up front at all.
Internet terrorist

smicer07

  • Negative, miserable sod!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,557
Re: Premier League / FA Cup SF Fixtures 20th - 25th April
Today at 09:26:16 pm
Quote from: Andy-oh-six on Today at 09:25:53 pm
Wolves with absolutely zero threat all night. Nothing up front at all.

Half their first team are out.
jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 77,437
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Premier League / FA Cup SF Fixtures 20th - 25th April
Today at 09:26:23 pm
Quote from: QC on Today at 09:25:27 pm
Nah, rather City win it over this lot. Worse than Mourinho's Chelsea.

Worse than sports washers? I give up.
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Legs

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,023
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League / FA Cup SF Fixtures 20th - 25th April
Today at 09:26:37 pm
At least Wolves dug in and stayed in the game.

Too many key players out meant they only had this option.
Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,111
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League / FA Cup SF Fixtures 20th - 25th April
Today at 09:26:51 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 09:24:04 pm
Imagine being able to manage games of football and not sat hopelessly behind this Arsenal team because we can't.

I know you are default miserable Form but you are taking the biscuit tonight.

Go away, have some ice cream, watch some telly, have a wank if it so pleases you. Come back with a clearer mind and just the regular amount of miserable.

Because the way you are acting now is fun for nobody
duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,243
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Premier League / FA Cup SF Fixtures 20th - 25th April
Today at 09:27:16 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 09:24:04 pm
Imagine being able to manage games of football and not sat hopelessly behind this Arsenal team because we can't.
The two teams were behind are very good. Were not yet a season into a much changed squad and half way through found out were losing our leader. Weve done well, but are showing signs of having run out of steam/ideas. Yet weve still got a chance as things stand.
 
Imagine that
« Last Edit: Today at 09:31:39 pm by duvva 💅 »
"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp

Legs

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,023
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League / FA Cup SF Fixtures 20th - 25th April
Today at 09:27:26 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 09:26:18 pm
Leave these to battle it out then and concentrate on getting top 4. Bunch of bottle jobs aren't going to win out anyway.

Who are bottle jobs ?
duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,243
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Premier League / FA Cup SF Fixtures 20th - 25th April
Today at 09:28:10 pm
"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp

Schmarn

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,424
Re: Premier League / FA Cup SF Fixtures 20th - 25th April
Today at 09:28:20 pm

Arsenal are irrelevant. Theyre running on fumes and will drop points. Fair enough they ground out a win despite playing poorly which is what we needed to do against Palace and what we have to do tomorrow.

Beat City, we win the league.
Andy-oh-six

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,849
  • Mr Susan in 'the world of mirrors'...
Re: Premier League / FA Cup SF Fixtures 20th - 25th April
Today at 09:28:21 pm
Quote from: smicer07 on Today at 09:26:16 pm
Half their first team are out.

And it showed.
Internet terrorist

Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,404
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Premier League / FA Cup SF Fixtures 20th - 25th April
Today at 09:28:39 pm
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 09:26:51 pm
I know you are default miserable Form but you are taking the biscuit tonight.

Go away, have some ice cream, watch some telly, have a wank if it so pleases you. Come back with a clearer mind and just the regular amount of miserable.

Because the way you are acting now is fun for nobody
Agreed.
If I want to be miserable, I'll go and visit the main board.
smicer07

  • Negative, miserable sod!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,557
Re: Premier League / FA Cup SF Fixtures 20th - 25th April
Today at 09:29:27 pm
Quote from: Schmarn on Today at 09:28:20 pm
Arsenal are irrelevant. Theyre running on fumes and will drop points. Fair enough they ground out a win despite playing poorly which is what we needed to do against Palace and what we have to do tomorrow.

Beat City, we win the league.

Yeah I reckon you're right. No point worrying anyway. Just need to focus on winning our own games.
QC

  • rawks Lionel Hutz, ambulance chaser.Sucks up to the wrong type of Mod.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,290
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League / FA Cup SF Fixtures 20th - 25th April
Today at 09:34:43 pm
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 09:26:23 pm
Worse than sports washers? I give up.

What's the name of Arsenal's stadium again?
Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 111,753
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Premier League / FA Cup SF Fixtures 20th - 25th April
Today at 09:36:02 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 09:24:04 pm
Imagine being able to manage games of football and not sat hopelessly behind this Arsenal team because we can't.

Youve gone so far beyond parody youve just split up with Amber Heard.
Sangria

  • In trying to be right ends up wrong without fail
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,101
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League / FA Cup SF Fixtures 20th - 25th April
Today at 09:43:57 pm
Quote from: QC on Today at 09:25:27 pm
Nah, rather City win it over this lot. Worse than Mourinho's Chelsea.

I'd rather anyone win it rather than City.
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Caps4444

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,744
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League / FA Cup SF Fixtures 20th - 25th April
Today at 09:44:17 pm
They look tired and wont be any fresher on Tuesday.
Pressing was less obvious.
Chelsea could hurt them, as they will be fresher, having not played mid week.
Plus Spurs will have been fully rested.
OkieRedman

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,094
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League / FA Cup SF Fixtures 20th - 25th April
Today at 09:46:09 pm
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 09:23:12 pm
Like we did the other night you mean?  ::)

When was the time before that?  ::)

It wasn't a 1-nil win. It was a 3-1 loss. They didn't need to attack. It was 3-0 at half time.

I'm sick of this Arsenal side being so lucky. They score out of nothing all the time. Balls bounce around in the box and go in off a deflection. We can't get one to go in off of anything.  :no
smutchin

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,596
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League / FA Cup SF Fixtures 20th - 25th April
Today at 09:53:43 pm
Quote from: QC on Today at 09:34:43 pm
What's the name of Arsenal's stadium again?

Theyre sponsored by an airline, not owned by a corrupt nation state. FFS.
farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,706
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Premier League / FA Cup SF Fixtures 20th - 25th April
Today at 09:56:30 pm
Quote from: smutchin on Today at 09:53:43 pm
Theyre sponsored by an airline, not owned by a corrupt nation state. FFS.
They are owned by DIC, aren't they? Emirates, I mean.
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

smutchin

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,596
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League / FA Cup SF Fixtures 20th - 25th April
Today at 10:03:24 pm
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 09:56:30 pm
They are owned by DIC, aren't they? Emirates, I mean.

Yes, Emirates airline is owned by DIC. Maybe theres something dodgy about their ties to Arsenal, who knows? But to put that sponsorship on the same level as Abu Dhabis ownership of City is ludicrous.

I hate the way Arsenal play but if its not going to be us then Id rather they win the title than City.
Schmarn

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,424
Re: Premier League / FA Cup SF Fixtures 20th - 25th April
Today at 10:04:29 pm
Quote from: OkieRedman on Today at 09:46:09 pm
When was the time before that?  ::)

It wasn't a 1-nil win. It was a 3-1 loss. They didn't need to attack. It was 3-0 at half time.

I'm sick of this Arsenal side being so lucky. They score out of nothing all the time. Balls bounce around in the box and go in off a deflection. We can't get one to go in off of anything.  :no

Two deflected goals at OT in the cup? But I know what you mean. Feel like we just need a lucky goal to get going again.
JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,229
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League / FA Cup SF Fixtures 20th - 25th April
Today at 10:05:05 pm
Quote from: smutchin on Today at 10:03:24 pm
Yes, Emirates airline is owned by DIC. Maybe theres something dodgy about their ties to Arsenal, who knows? But to put that sponsorship on the same level as Abu Dhabis ownership of City is ludicrous.

I hate the way Arsenal play but if its not going to be us then Id rather they win the title than City.
Im undecided. Not really that arsed who wins if we dont, just dont want to see that prick Arteta lifting the PL trophy.
smutchin

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,596
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League / FA Cup SF Fixtures 20th - 25th April
Today at 10:08:11 pm
Quote from: JRed on Today at 10:05:05 pm
Im undecided. Not really that arsed who wins if we dont, just dont want to see that prick Arteta lifting the PL trophy.

Wed better make sure we win all our games then!

Fuck
tonysleft

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,496
  • A manc
Re: Premier League / FA Cup SF Fixtures 20th - 25th April
Today at 10:10:37 pm
How the fuck did Chelsea not win that. Fucks sake. Another cup final loss to City.
Great chiefs and great loves in obliterated light

Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 111,753
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Premier League / FA Cup SF Fixtures 20th - 25th April
Today at 10:12:13 pm
Quote from: tonysleft on Today at 10:10:37 pm
How the fuck did Chelsea not win that. Fucks sake. Another cup final loss to City.

Its only the semi final. But I reckon City, under Robins can pull this off.
duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,243
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Premier League / FA Cup SF Fixtures 20th - 25th April
Today at 10:14:45 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 10:12:13 pm
Its only the semi final. But I reckon City, under Robins can pull this off.
:) Youre on form today Nick
"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp

farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,706
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Premier League / FA Cup SF Fixtures 20th - 25th April
Today at 10:16:00 pm
Quote from: smutchin on Today at 10:03:24 pm
Yes, Emirates airline is owned by DIC. Maybe theres something dodgy about their ties to Arsenal, who knows? But to put that sponsorship on the same level as Abu Dhabis ownership of City is ludicrous.

I hate the way Arsenal play but if its not going to be us then Id rather they win the title than City.
Well, yeah, we're on the same page with that.
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,689
Re: Premier League / FA Cup SF Fixtures 20th - 25th April
Today at 10:21:15 pm
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 09:22:06 pm
Imagine not being miserable

Impossible for the Fro.  ;D
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,689
Re: Premier League / FA Cup SF Fixtures 20th - 25th April
Today at 10:23:48 pm
Quote from: tonysleft on Today at 10:10:37 pm
How the fuck did Chelsea not win that. Fucks sake. Another cup final loss to City.

No shame losing to Coventry City, but it's a semi-final not the final mate.
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.
