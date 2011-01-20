Like we did the other night you mean?



When was the time before that?It wasn't a 1-nil win. It was a 3-1 loss. They didn't need to attack. It was 3-0 at half time.I'm sick of this Arsenal side being so lucky. They score out of nothing all the time. Balls bounce around in the box and go in off a deflection. We can't get one to go in off of anything.