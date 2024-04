.

115+ Cheats with the big flags out again in an attempt to hide they don't actually have many fans... (despite the world record revenue streams. cough.)Even the freeloader VIPs can't be arsed...PaddyPower throwing shade as usual - https://twitter.com/paddypower/status/1781724226359070991 'Think it probably says quite a lot about both these clubs that there are so many visible empty seats for a cup semi-final'^ lots of red seats on show in the upper sections of the Chelsea end.