« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 3 4 [5]   Go Down

Author Topic: MATCH PREVIEW - Fulham v Liverpool, 21st April 2024, 16:30  (Read 7670 times)

Offline Zlen

  • Suspicious of systems. But getting lots.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,933
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Fulham v Liverpool, 21st April 2024, 16:30
« Reply #160 on: Today at 02:35:57 pm »
Good lineup if true, exactly the team I want to see. Hope Diaz plays from the right.
Logged

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,069
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Fulham v Liverpool, 21st April 2024, 16:30
« Reply #161 on: Today at 02:36:12 pm »
Quote from: rocco on Today at 02:32:24 pm
Go full strength , whats the point of resting anyone now

Yeah - lets test their resolve.

3 away games in 7 days so hopefully its the same 11 for each match.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online Hestoic

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 711
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Fulham v Liverpool, 21st April 2024, 16:30
« Reply #162 on: Today at 02:36:14 pm »
Can't see Dom not starting, unless he's injured?
Logged

Online jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 77,475
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Fulham v Liverpool, 21st April 2024, 16:30
« Reply #163 on: Today at 02:38:48 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 02:34:33 pm
The negativity surrounding this Team recently is really bonkers.

I genuinely cannot get my head round any of it.

Trent, VVD and Klopp have called for us to be united and it just gets ignored.

It's always been the same sadly, hopefully the players themselves are more together. I'm sure the away crowd will be in good voice as well.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 77,475
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Fulham v Liverpool, 21st April 2024, 16:30
« Reply #164 on: Today at 02:39:51 pm »
Quote from: Hestoic on Today at 02:36:14 pm
Can't see Dom not starting, unless he's injured?

Possibly rested I would suggest three games in ten days no one is starting every single one of them, Alisson besides.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online rocco

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,273
  • ⭐️⭐️⭐️6 Times Baby ⭐️⭐️⭐️
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Fulham v Liverpool, 21st April 2024, 16:30
« Reply #165 on: Today at 02:40:38 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 02:36:12 pm
Yeah - lets test their resolve.

3 away games in 7 days so hopefully its the same 11 for each match.

Theres 6 games to go , they should be ok within reason not saying start same 11 every game but with 6 games theres more opportunity to play strongest team
Logged

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,069
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Fulham v Liverpool, 21st April 2024, 16:30
« Reply #166 on: Today at 02:42:16 pm »
Quote from: rocco on Today at 02:40:38 pm
Theres 6 games to go , they should be ok within reason

Are you actually serious ?

You realise we have had a ridiculous amount of injuries so the available have been run into the ground
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Offline terry_macss_perm

  • looking to be flogged
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 881
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Fulham v Liverpool, 21st April 2024, 16:30
« Reply #167 on: Today at 02:43:05 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 02:34:33 pm
The negativity surrounding this Team recently is really bonkers.

I genuinely cannot get my head round any of it.

Trent, VVD and Klopp have called for us to be united and it just gets ignored.

We havent scored other than from a set-piece in four games.

And its the players and fans in the ground who need to be united. Posts by a bunch of herberts on a messageboard, either positive or negative, make fuck all difference.
Logged

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,069
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Fulham v Liverpool, 21st April 2024, 16:30
« Reply #168 on: Today at 02:44:29 pm »
Quote from: terry_macss_perm on Today at 02:43:05 pm
We havent scored other than from a set-piece in four games.

And its the players and fans in the ground who need to be united. Posts by a bunch of herberts on a messageboard, either positive or negative, make fuck all difference.

And the fans at Palace / Atalanta were appalling.

I would love to know why it has become this bad in a middle of a title race.

It feels like the draw at Old Trafford derailed a whole season.
« Last Edit: Today at 02:47:22 pm by Nick110581 »
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,249
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Fulham v Liverpool, 21st April 2024, 16:30
« Reply #169 on: Today at 02:51:40 pm »
Quote from: rocco on Today at 02:40:38 pm
Theres 6 games to go , they should be ok within reason not saying start same 11 every game but with 6 games theres more opportunity to play strongest team
Do we actually know what the strongest team is right now? The form of so many is not where wed like it to be, so its hard to say what is the best XI at the moment.
Logged
"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp

Online HeartAndSoul

  • OneWillBurn
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,225
  • RedOrDead
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Fulham v Liverpool, 21st April 2024, 16:30
« Reply #170 on: Today at 02:53:36 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 02:32:10 pm
So, what would you have done? You're very good at having a go at every team selected but you never suggest alternatives do you?

We seen what it was like last week with Tsimikas coming in the team when hes barely played. Gravenbech has sat on the bench for the last 4/5 games and were just chucking him right into mix. Its not like hes even featured from the bench. Were expecting someone whos played 61 mins since the end of February to come in and make an instant impact.
Logged

Online jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 77,475
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Fulham v Liverpool, 21st April 2024, 16:30
« Reply #171 on: Today at 02:58:01 pm »
Quote from: HeartAndSoul on Today at 02:53:36 pm
We seen what it was like last week with Tsimikas coming in the team when hes barely played. Gravenbech has sat on the bench for the last 4/5 games and were just chucking him right into mix. Its not like hes even featured from the bench. Were expecting someone whos played 61 mins since the end of February to come in and make an instant impact.

We have three games in the next week. You can't possibly pick the same side each time without getting yet more injuries. Whatever team he puts out he gets it in the neck, who'd be a manager these days?
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online HeartAndSoul

  • OneWillBurn
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,225
  • RedOrDead
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Fulham v Liverpool, 21st April 2024, 16:30
« Reply #172 on: Today at 03:02:51 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 02:58:01 pm
We have three games in the next week. You can't possibly pick the same side each time without getting yet more injuries. Whatever team he puts out he gets it in the neck, who'd be a manager these days?

Point Im trying to make is that if he was expecting Gravenberch to be contributing in the business end, he could have done with some minutes in his legs before today. Chucking him in straight when hes already having an underwhelming season is just asking for more criticism coming his way if he doesnt perform here.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 66,388
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Fulham v Liverpool, 21st April 2024, 16:30
« Reply #173 on: Today at 03:04:53 pm »
You still haven't offered a solution, you're still complaining.
Logged

Online Macc77

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 402
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Fulham v Liverpool, 21st April 2024, 16:30
« Reply #174 on: Today at 03:10:13 pm »
The rumoured team, plus what we have on the bench, is more than good enough to beat Fulham if we take our chances. Tough away game of course, but why even worry about being champions if you're worried about beating Fulham. Don't concede early, take chances, use the bench, we'll get the 3 points.

I'd agree however on Gravenberch, it's a risk throwing him in given his overall form this season, but if it means we can ride out the last 5 with Mac, Szo and Jones it's worth it to give them all a break.
Logged

Online jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 77,475
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Fulham v Liverpool, 21st April 2024, 16:30
« Reply #175 on: Today at 03:11:16 pm »
Quote from: HeartAndSoul on Today at 03:02:51 pm
Point Im trying to make is that if he was expecting Gravenberch to be contributing in the business end, he could have done with some minutes in his legs before today. Chucking him in straight when hes already having an underwhelming season is just asking for more criticism coming his way if he doesnt perform here.

There is no reason why he can't play better though. He should be improving with each game he plays, especially with regards to rhythm. The fact is all players need to contribute, he just has to do more than he's done at the moment. No one is asking him to be the absolute star here, but he needs to play a part like the kids were doing beforehand. They hadn't played games before they were chosen but they went on there and threw themselves into the challenge. That is also what players like Grav have to do.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online RJH

  • doesn't know his alphabet
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,332
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Fulham v Liverpool, 21st April 2024, 16:30
« Reply #176 on: Today at 03:11:41 pm »
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 01:18:04 pm
We've pressed about as effectively as a wet sock in recent times. I can't imagine that they'd be tired after Palace and especially Atalanta seeing as they spent passing it to Alisson during the whole of the second half.


As far as arguments in favour of not changing the line up go, "they cant be tired, they didnt do anything in the last two games" isnt a particularly strong one.
Logged

Online HeartAndSoul

  • OneWillBurn
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,225
  • RedOrDead
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Fulham v Liverpool, 21st April 2024, 16:30
« Reply #177 on: Today at 03:12:09 pm »
Said he could have had minutes in his legs before today or starting one of the lads who started on Thursday and giving him 30-45 mins today then maybe 60 mins the following game.
Logged

Offline alonsoisared

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,643
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Fulham v Liverpool, 21st April 2024, 16:30
« Reply #178 on: Today at 03:13:08 pm »
Absolutely nothing wrong with that team. I said the other day actually that Jota, Diaz and Gakpo should be out starting front three based on current form. Salah has been hopeless and Nunez not much better. Elliot and Endo are in better form than Jones and Dom, plus Quansah is in much better form than Konate.

We could have persisted with players who currently aren't delivering, or pick the players who are actually doing alright. I like it personally.

Plus, it's a hectic week. Players not playing today will be called upon elsewhere. We have to rotate at some stage.
Logged
Pages: 1 2 3 4 [5]   Go Up
« previous next »
 