The rumoured team, plus what we have on the bench, is more than good enough to beat Fulham if we take our chances. Tough away game of course, but why even worry about being champions if you're worried about beating Fulham. Don't concede early, take chances, use the bench, we'll get the 3 points.
I'd agree however on Gravenberch, it's a risk throwing him in given his overall form this season, but if it means we can ride out the last 5 with Mac, Szo and Jones it's worth it to give them all a break.