Point Im trying to make is that if he was expecting Gravenberch to be contributing in the business end, he could have done with some minutes in his legs before today. Chucking him in straight when hes already having an underwhelming season is just asking for more criticism coming his way if he doesnt perform here.



There is no reason why he can't play better though. He should be improving with each game he plays, especially with regards to rhythm. The fact is all players need to contribute, he just has to do more than he's done at the moment. No one is asking him to be the absolute star here, but he needs to play a part like the kids were doing beforehand. They hadn't played games before they were chosen but they went on there and threw themselves into the challenge. That is also what players like Grav have to do.