Rumoured Team



Alisson

Trent

Quansah

Van Dijk

Robertson

Endo

Elliott

Gravenberch

Diaz

Gakpo

Jota



Did that midfield play there in the League Cup semi? Feel like they were okay that night, and nothing much is working there at the minute, even Mac Allister has struggled the last few. Some will obviously get rests ahead of two more away games coming up.As for that front three ... they'll all work hard, I don't doubt that, but I can't say I'm massively confident in it for a must win away game. I'm back to thinking now that if we want to compete at the top level going forward we'll probably need a couple of forwards to join under the new manager. There's serious doubts about all of them for their own multiple reasons. Longer discussion for another thread maybe.Think we'll need Elliott on his game here to create something, not an abundance of pace going forward. Gravenberch showing a bit of drive would be nice, feels a big opportunity for him to show he can get more minutes on this run in. Jota has looked off the pace and whilst I'd obviously start him I'd have been tempted to go with Danns.Anyway ... just win, obviously. Fail to do so and might as well experiment in the last five, get the likes of Danns/Bajcetic in.