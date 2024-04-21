« previous next »
MATCH PREVIEW - Fulham v Liverpool, 21st April 2024, 16:30

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Fulham v Liverpool, 21st April 2024, 16:30
Reply #120 on: Today at 12:26:16 pm
That team is bat shit - hopefully not true
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Fulham v Liverpool, 21st April 2024, 16:30
Reply #121 on: Today at 12:30:12 pm
I just dont understand the use of Elliot. I and quite a few others have been calling out for the inclusion of Elliot in midfield for a while now but he hasnt been played there alongside our other best midfielders. Instead he gets a chance today playing alongside Endo (who we know isnt really good enough to be a starter for us) and Gravenberch who the jurys out on.. I dont get it. Elliot doesnt get played alongside our best midfielders but gets thrown in here at Fulham away with a makeshift midfield where all of the individuals have question marks over how much ground theyre able to cover. The same applies to Gravenberch as well in fairness. Its just really baffling.

I know people have concerns over Nunez but without him there life is a lot easier for opposition defences because no one else has the pace and direct running he has. Salah being rested is the right call but Nunez had to start today I think.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Fulham v Liverpool, 21st April 2024, 16:30
Reply #122 on: Today at 12:31:46 pm
If thats the team, the bench will still have a big part to play. The headlines might scream about Salah being dropped but its not like hes been bombed out and wont feature. Hell probably have half an hour here, and probably start midweek.

If we click and score goals without him and Darwin well thats a nice problem all round.

Get the concern about the midfield but Mac needs a breather. Gravenberch and Harvey are both fit and fresh and it feels like thats half the battle at the moment.

With Trent back, hes so good at finding Diaz and Jota when we win the ball back anywhere within 70 yards of their goals so that still gives us a good outlet.

Had we picked the same side again there would still be cause for concern/people to moan. Fingers crossed it pans out well. Im expecting a tight game. Hoping with Alisson back, and most of the usual back four (and a rested Quansah) we can keep things solid. Doesnt have to be anything dazzling. Any kind of win here woukd be great.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Fulham v Liverpool, 21st April 2024, 16:30
Reply #123 on: Today at 12:32:58 pm
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Today at 12:03:59 pm
Rumoured Team

Alisson
Trent
Quansah
Van Dijk
Robertson
Endo
Elliott
Gravenberch
Diaz
Gakpo
Jota

Did that midfield play there in the League Cup semi? Feel like they were okay that night, and nothing much is working there at the minute, even Mac Allister has struggled the last few. Some will obviously get rests ahead of two more away games coming up.

As for that front three ... they'll all work hard, I don't doubt that, but I can't say I'm massively confident in it for a must win away game. I'm back to thinking now that if we want to compete at the top level going forward we'll probably need a couple of forwards to join under the new manager. There's serious doubts about all of them for their own multiple reasons. Longer discussion for another thread maybe.

Think we'll need Elliott on his game here to create something, not an abundance of pace going forward. Gravenberch showing a bit of drive would be nice, feels a big opportunity for him to show he can get more minutes on this run in. Jota has looked off the pace and whilst I'd obviously start him I'd have been tempted to go with Danns.

Anyway ... just win, obviously. Fail to do so and might as well experiment in the last five, get the likes of Danns/Bajcetic in.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Fulham v Liverpool, 21st April 2024, 16:30
Reply #124 on: Today at 12:33:32 pm
Quote from: JRed on Today at 12:06:42 pm
Do I not like that midfield. Would get totally overrun.

You're coming through loud Graham, Graham is that you?
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Fulham v Liverpool, 21st April 2024, 16:30
Reply #125 on: Today at 12:34:59 pm
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Today at 12:03:59 pm
Rumoured Team

Alisson
Trent
Quansah
Van Dijk
Robertson
Endo
Elliott
Gravenberch
Diaz
Gakpo
Jota

I can see the logic because we played Thursday and we need fresh legs. However that team does not fill me with confidence, but again we dont have choice. Problem was we played first choice midfield midweek in the hope of turning it around.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Fulham v Liverpool, 21st April 2024, 16:30
Reply #126 on: Today at 12:35:21 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 12:31:46 pm
If thats the team, the bench will still have a big part to play. The headlines might scream about Salah being dropped but its not like hes been bombed out and wont feature. Hell probably have half an hour here, and probably start midweek.

If we click and score goals without him and Darwin well thats a nice problem all round.

Get the concern about the midfield but Mac needs a breather. Gravenberch and Harvey are both fit and fresh and it feels like thats half the battle at the moment.

With Trent back, hes so good at finding Diaz and Jota when we win the ball back anywhere within 70 yards of their goals so that still gives us a good outlet.

Had we picked the same side again there would still be cause for concern/people to moan. Fingers crossed it pans out well. Im expecting a tight game. Hoping with Alisson back, and most of the usual back four (and a rested Quansah) we can keep things solid. Doesnt have to be anything dazzling. Any kind of win here woukd be great.

That is what needs to happen, we've been too reliant at times on Salah and in situations like these when he's going through a tough patch, the others needs to rise to the challenge and deliver themselves.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Fulham v Liverpool, 21st April 2024, 16:30
Reply #127 on: Today at 12:36:04 pm
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 12:26:16 pm
That team is bat shit - hopefully not true

I think it is a case of who is fit enough to play. Our schedule has been quite frankly ridiculous.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Fulham v Liverpool, 21st April 2024, 16:30
Reply #128 on: Today at 12:37:23 pm
Quote from: Kloppage Time on Today at 12:33:32 pm
You're coming through loud Graham, Graham is that you?
;)
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Fulham v Liverpool, 21st April 2024, 16:30
Reply #129 on: Today at 12:44:32 pm
Wouldnt pick that lineup usually, but considering how were playing Im up for changes and giving a different side a go.

Gakpo, Diaz and Jota is a good front three
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Fulham v Liverpool, 21st April 2024, 16:30
Reply #130 on: Today at 12:50:07 pm
Quote from: ScubaSteve on Today at 12:44:32 pm
Wouldnt pick that lineup usually, but considering how were playing Im up for changes and giving a different side a go.

Gakpo, Diaz and Jota is a good front three

Incredibly easy front 3 to play against they all want to come back to the ball
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Fulham v Liverpool, 21st April 2024, 16:30
Reply #131 on: Today at 12:50:49 pm
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 12:50:07 pm
Incredibly easy front 3 to play against they all want to come back to the ball


Think that was proven in the away game at Wolves where we had no threat in behind.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Fulham v Liverpool, 21st April 2024, 16:30
Reply #132 on: Today at 01:08:13 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 12:50:49 pm
Think that was proven in the away game at Wolves where we had no threat in behind.

Salah started in that one didnt he? Gakpo equalised with one of those far post tap ins he popped up with for a while.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Fulham v Liverpool, 21st April 2024, 16:30
Reply #133 on: Today at 01:08:52 pm
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 12:36:04 pm
I think it is a case of who is fit enough to play. Our schedule has been quite frankly ridiculous.
yep and a tough week to come too
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Fulham v Liverpool, 21st April 2024, 16:30
Reply #134 on: Today at 01:11:46 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 01:08:13 pm
Salah started in that one didnt he? Gakpo equalised with one of those far post tap ins he popped up with for a while.

Darwin to his credit helped enormously in that game in that he came on and stretched the game. Issue is however we have three away games this week, we will have to have rotation and on paper this is the easier of the three games.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Fulham v Liverpool, 21st April 2024, 16:30
Reply #135 on: Today at 01:15:28 pm
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Today at 12:03:59 pm
Rumoured Team

Alisson
Trent
Quansah
Van Dijk
Robertson
Endo
Elliott
Gravenberch
Diaz
Gakpo
Jota

Absolute cack that. Hopefully it's not true.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Fulham v Liverpool, 21st April 2024, 16:30
Reply #136 on: Today at 01:15:53 pm
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 12:26:16 pm
That team is bat shit - hopefully not true

The players arent robots, they cant play every game without seeing their energy levels drop. Jurgens game is counter press, and you must be fully fit and energised for that to work. No good playing tired players as they wont execute the game plan.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Fulham v Liverpool, 21st April 2024, 16:30
Reply #137 on: Today at 01:16:06 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 01:11:46 pm
Darwin to his credit helped enormously in that game in that he came on and stretched the game. Issue is however we have three away games this week, we will have to have rotation and on paper this is the easier of the three games.

I think this might be our toughest one. Theyre in reasonable form, not many injuries and a week to prepare. Everton have a small squad and a huge game today. On paper West Ham might be the toughest. But they seem to have given up the league for European adventures. Probably more of a shame we dont have them today as by next week theyll want the points again with nothing else to focus on if they want to qualify for another European campaign.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Fulham v Liverpool, 21st April 2024, 16:30
Reply #138 on: Today at 01:16:52 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 01:11:46 pm
Darwin to his credit helped enormously in that game in that he came on and stretched the game. Issue is however we have three away games this week, we will have to have rotation and on paper this is the easier of the three games.

Was it him and Harvey off the bench to change things around? They both did that a bit early in the season.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Fulham v Liverpool, 21st April 2024, 16:30
Reply #139 on: Today at 01:18:04 pm
Quote from: Passmaster Molby on Today at 01:15:53 pm
The players arent robots, they cant play every game without seeing their energy levels drop. Jurgens game is counter press, and you must be fully fit and energised for that to work. No good playing tired players as they wont execute the game plan.

We've pressed about as effectively as a wet sock in recent times. I can't imagine that they'd be tired after Palace and especially Atalanta seeing as they spent passing it to Alisson during the whole of the second half.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Fulham v Liverpool, 21st April 2024, 16:30
Reply #140 on: Today at 01:18:42 pm
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 01:15:28 pm
Absolute cack that. Hopefully it's not true.

But we have to rotate, 4 games in 10 days.unfortuantely its a risk needed to be taken
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Fulham v Liverpool, 21st April 2024, 16:30
Reply #141 on: Today at 01:23:02 pm
Was hoping to see one of either Danns, Clark or McConnell. Still games left for them I suppose.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Fulham v Liverpool, 21st April 2024, 16:30
Reply #142 on: Today at 01:26:13 pm
Our intense schedule probably dictates who we start but the midfield doesnt look great. Maybe they will play well but I fear that Fulham may dominate midfield. I suspect well lose a lot of 50/50 tackles which will give Fulham confidence.

Our bench may hold the answer.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Fulham v Liverpool, 21st April 2024, 16:30
Reply #143 on: Today at 01:29:17 pm
Time for some players to step up if true.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Fulham v Liverpool, 21st April 2024, 16:30
Reply #144 on: Today at 01:39:12 pm
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Today at 12:03:59 pm
Rumoured Team

Alisson
Trent
Quansah
Van Dijk
Robertson
Endo
Elliott
Gravenberch
Diaz
Gakpo
Jota

If that's the team...... It will be fresh, a positive ... Both Gakpo and Diaz are worker bees so could buttress the midfield which, looks both small in stature and in physical presence. To boot, once again it's a team that hasn't played together nor likely to have trained together as well. So it'll be backs to the wall until they get things figured out. 0-0 at half-time would be quite ok. We'll have a belter of a bench as well.

We don't have to play well, just win. 1-0 would be delightful.

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Fulham v Liverpool, 21st April 2024, 16:30
Reply #145 on: Today at 01:42:40 pm
That team doesn't fill me with a lot of confidence. Plus, Fulham will have smelled blood after our last run of games and will be playing with their tails up.

I'd take an ugly one-goal win, for sure.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Fulham v Liverpool, 21st April 2024, 16:30
Reply #146 on: Today at 01:45:11 pm
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 12:50:07 pm
Incredibly easy front 3 to play against they all want to come back to the ball

They all do? Diaz and Jota run in behind don't they? It's increasingly true of Salah too mind. Our forward line is odd these days.
