Author Topic: MATCH PREVIEW - Fulham v Liverpool, 21st April 2024, 16:30  (Read 1355 times)

MATCH PREVIEW - Fulham v Liverpool, 21st April 2024, 16:30
« on: Today at 09:48:33 am »
Fulham v Liverpool
21st April 2024, 16:30h
Craven Cottage

Referee: Craig Pawson
Assistants: Marc Perry, Wade Smith, Fourth official: Sam Allison
VAR: Tony Harrington, Assistant VAR: Richard West


Hope was the Atalanta game will deliver a response to the game against United.
Then the hope was the Palace game will bring that reply to the loss against Atalanta.
After that we hoped Atalanta game last night will be the reply to the loss against Palace.

It wasn't. None of them. Not in terms of results at least. Against Palace we played the best game - but were desperately unlucky not to score. Which seems to have further dented our confidence. There are some positives to pick from what looks like a desperate mess, but I think we can safely say now there will be no instant turnaround of form. Cavalry is back, but they rode for weeks and are in no state to fully join the charge just yet. The rest of the team looks appropriately tired and things are about to get harder. Lot harder.

We continue this week from hell with a trip to Craven Cottage. First in a quickfire series of three away PL games. Forget about United and Palace. This was always going to be the week to determine where we end up. If we were playing out of our skin and scoring for fun - this would still be the week where we could lose points, lot of them. The fact we aren't scoring at all makes it much harder, but really, it was always going to be hard. Weeks like these are all about building up steam. Find a way to win the first and you get that bit of confidence for the second, and so on. But it all starts with Fulham and it can all be over there too.

Safely in the middle of the table, Fulham are now mostly playing to impress the manager. They are very much in the 'on the beach' part of the season, only for us this beach will probably feel more like shores of Normandy in 1940's, than the soft sands of exotic islands. They are rested, unburdened by expectations or table pressure and will look to entertain the home crowd. Marco Silva has demonstrated this season that he is no mug. He will have a plan to both frustrate us and exploit our weaknesses. And yes, we have better players who should be able to match anything they do, but boy-oh-boy does that not count for much right now. Our biggest enemy at the moment is living in our heads. It's the burden of expectation not to let this slip, not to let Klopp's time fizzle out, not to lose it all in such ordinary way. We're playing all upcoming games at once every time we step out on to the pitch.

So for this game, if we could maybe just reduce the scope of our ambition, that would be nice. I don't want Liverpool to go out there and mount a rousing defence of Klopp's legacy, or look to right all the wrongs from previous games. Just play a simple game of football, play only for each other, look after your teammates, support them and try to have some fun. Leave the burden of expectation in the dressing room. It isn't going anywhere because you play for Liverpool. Yo might as well ignore it for now, take a rest from carrying it all the time.

It's just one game, against Fulham.
Play this game, minute by minute.
Be in it, not in it's aftermath. 



Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Fulham v Liverpool, 21st April 2024, 16:30
« Reply #1 on: Today at 10:25:00 am »
Just put the ball in the onion bag in open play and I will take that as a small victory.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Fulham v Liverpool, 21st April 2024, 16:30
« Reply #2 on: Today at 10:28:17 am »
They will try to adopt Atalanta tactics, worked for Palace, hopefully we will find an answer
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Fulham v Liverpool, 21st April 2024, 16:30
« Reply #3 on: Today at 10:43:35 am »
If we win it'll be something along the lines of 1-0 or 2-1 where one or more of the goals is a penalty or a Fulham fuck up. I just can't see us rocking up there and putting in a great performance with lots of goals. It's going to be a real slog but hopefully we can somehow grind out a win.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Fulham v Liverpool, 21st April 2024, 16:30
« Reply #4 on: Today at 10:46:52 am »
They are a good side at home as work hard.

Think there were shots of positivity last night so hopefully we turn up.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Fulham v Liverpool, 21st April 2024, 16:30
« Reply #5 on: Today at 10:52:31 am »
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 10:43:35 am
If we win it'll be something along the lines of 1-0 or 2-1 where one or more of the goals is a penalty or a Fulham fuck up. I just can't see us rocking up there and putting in a great performance with lots of goals. It's going to be a real slog but hopefully we can somehow grind out a win.

Agree, and that is all we need to do.
We'll have to rebuild the form slowly, it's not just coming back.
Start by making each game better than the last.

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Fulham v Liverpool, 21st April 2024, 16:30
« Reply #6 on: Today at 11:27:51 am »
Last chance saloon, as is every game from now until the end of the season. There will be no more room for replies in the next game. Simply must win, however we do it.

Another early goal would settle the nerves for everyone, and might be crucial I feel.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Fulham v Liverpool, 21st April 2024, 16:30
« Reply #7 on: Today at 11:35:43 am »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 10:25:00 am
Just put the ball in the onion bag in open play and I will take that as a small victory.
Preferably not after Fulham already have.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Fulham v Liverpool, 21st April 2024, 16:30
« Reply #8 on: Today at 12:24:40 pm »
Alisson
Trent   Quansah   VVD   Robertson
Endo   Mac Allister   Szoboszlai
Salah   Jota   Gakpo

Very possibly the day the title challenge/season comes to its end. I personally feel as if it was over last night sadly. The effort shown in the past week hasn't been fitting of Klopp's time here, hopefully we can make amends here and keep the last five somewhat interesting even though I see City dropping no points (again).
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Fulham v Liverpool, 21st April 2024, 16:30
« Reply #9 on: Today at 12:25:36 pm »
Get in. Cant wait.

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Fulham v Liverpool, 21st April 2024, 16:30
« Reply #10 on: Today at 12:39:49 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 12:24:40 pm
Alisson
Trent   Quansah   VVD   Robertson
Endo   Mac Allister   Szoboszlai
Salah   Jota   Gakpo

Very possibly the day the title challenge/season comes to its end. I personally feel as if it was over last night sadly. The effort shown in the past week hasn't been fitting of Klopp's time here, hopefully we can make amends here and keep the last five somewhat interesting even though I see City dropping no points (again).

I reckon Gomez, Tsimikas and Quansah are all going to start.

Also think Mac is going to get a rest and be in the bench. That tackle by one of the Atalanta players on him towards the end of the game was horrible.

Up front, I defo think Gakpo, Jota and Nunez will start to bring some fresh legs. In summary, I see a lot of changes.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Fulham v Liverpool, 21st April 2024, 16:30
« Reply #11 on: Today at 02:13:47 pm »
Big test.  Craven Cottage is tricky and invokes memories of our title races in 08/09, 13/14, and 18/19 with late winners.  They challenged us immensely at Anfield.  Well-coached side.

If we can get all 3 points here, it bodes well for the run in.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Fulham v Liverpool, 21st April 2024, 16:30
« Reply #12 on: Today at 04:32:32 pm »
Come on Redmen!!
Great op thanks Zlen. Not sure what to take from yesterday for this. They are in decent form. Our players are getting more rhythm. Hoping for a narrow win.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Fulham v Liverpool, 21st April 2024, 16:30
« Reply #13 on: Today at 06:28:25 pm »
this is the team i would pick

alison

trent virg quansah gomez

elliot endo sobo

diaz jota nunez

grav has to get game time as sub

macca needs a rest before the everton game
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Fulham v Liverpool, 21st April 2024, 16:30
« Reply #14 on: Today at 06:32:53 pm »
Even PGMOL have give up on us. No Mancs.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Fulham v Liverpool, 21st April 2024, 16:30
« Reply #15 on: Today at 06:55:32 pm »
Like their left back. Only seen him when they play us but he seems pretty pacy/swift/fast. The sort of player we should be looking at as a back up to Robertson.

Regarding the game, hope we win. I think we will be fucked by the 60th minute though and they will be at it from the start. Same shit as before but we need to be clinical. Get a win and a boost of confidence.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Fulham v Liverpool, 21st April 2024, 16:30
« Reply #16 on: Today at 07:09:51 pm »
Well win in the 88th minute when Nunez strikes a thunderbastard volley from a corner right into Joe Gomezs arse which wrong foots the keeper. Everyone will laugh for days, the gloom will lift and well win all our remaining games  and the league title
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Fulham v Liverpool, 21st April 2024, 16:30
« Reply #17 on: Today at 07:14:57 pm »
Quote from: Fruity on Today at 06:55:32 pm
Like their left back. Only seen him when they play us but he seems pretty pacy/swift/fast. The sort of player we should be looking at as a back up to Robertson.

Regarding the game, hope we win. I think we will be fucked by the 60th minute though and they will be at it from the start. Same shit as before but we need to be clinical. Get a win and a boost of confidence.

?

Tsimikas isn't exactly slow.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Fulham v Liverpool, 21st April 2024, 16:30
« Reply #18 on: Today at 07:38:49 pm »
Quote from: skipper757 on Today at 02:13:47 pm
Big test.  Craven Cottage is tricky and invokes memories of our title races in 08/09, 13/14, and 18/19 with late winners.  They challenged us immensely at Anfield.  Well-coached side.

If we can get all 3 points here, it bodes well for the run in.

Loved that 09 game - Yossis winner and the moment when we really believed we would win the League. Not missed placed - United just won every game.

Also loved the October 04 2-4 game , the early days of Rafa and Xabi.  We were in the home end and my mate complained  it was like being at the Opera. He celebrated Alonsos free kick and got a nuggy for his troubles. The disturbance lasted 30 seconds and we decided  that the culprit should leave. After the match, we went to that big pub at the end of the  park. .. Carras Dad was there and that was when  Ring of Fire first kicked off I believe.

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Fulham v Liverpool, 21st April 2024, 16:30
« Reply #19 on: Today at 07:54:57 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 06:32:53 pm
Even PGMOL have give up on us. No Mancs.

But arguably one of the top 3 worst refs in the league.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Fulham v Liverpool, 21st April 2024, 16:30
« Reply #20 on: Today at 08:35:43 pm »
No Idea whats going to happen, could be anything. One thing we all know, a draw or loss and its over.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Fulham v Liverpool, 21st April 2024, 16:30
« Reply #21 on: Today at 11:05:15 pm »
The winning streak continues.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Fulham v Liverpool, 21st April 2024, 16:30
« Reply #22 on: Today at 11:09:39 pm »
It feels like must win to stay in the hunt for the title. Hopefully we see some sort of response, and a bit of tempo in how we pass it about, too.

You never say never, but if we win the next two, Man City will be playing catch up, albeit with games in hand, and it might add a little pressure.

First things first. Beat Fulham.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Fulham v Liverpool, 21st April 2024, 16:30
« Reply #23 on: Today at 11:23:36 pm »
Was at the cup game here. They had us on the rack for 10 in the second half and we were flying at the time. Early chances need to be put away or we will struggle.
