« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 9 10 11 12 13 [14]   Go Down

Author Topic: EL: Ata 0 vs 1 Liv (3-1) Mo 7  (Read 9531 times)

Offline BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,092
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: EL: Ata 0 vs 1 Liv (3-1) Mo 7
« Reply #520 on: Yesterday at 11:21:08 pm »
Quote from: Bucko - Dubai on Yesterday at 10:29:27 pm
Alisson made the most passes by a goalkeeper in Europa league or Champions League history with 94.

Sums up the performance

Unfortunately, breaking records at the wrong end of the field.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline decosabute

  • ...and so am I. Abu Dhabi correspondent
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,322
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: EL: Ata 0 vs 1 Liv (3-1) Mo 7
« Reply #521 on: Yesterday at 11:28:35 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on Yesterday at 11:14:30 pm
The difference is probably a manager and team like Arsenal and Arteta, a lesser version of Guardiola. Thats the opposite spectrum of what it seems posters are describing as a change to Klopp, Im not sure any of manager in the world could compete with that standard of consistent 95+ point seasons, only Klopp, and doing it that way, his way is probably the only way to get any success out of the competition weve had with City and Guardiola.

I don't disagree with any of that. I just think people had jumped on that post as something to hate, when I don't think any of it was below the belt.

I said in my post that Klopps way is probably the only way for us to truly compete toe to toe against clubs (and that's not just City) who spend way more than we do. I wish he was staying and I don't at all think we'll be better after he's gone.

But at the same time, I don't begrudge people feeling exhausted and worn out by it all either. These years with Klopp have been amazing, but I can also feel worn out by the constant extreme highs and lows.

I don't necessarily think that Ruben Amorim or whoever it ends up being will do better than Jurgen - they almost certainly won't. But this evening, in the context of watching my team go out with a whimper, while looking completely spent, I just think it's OK to wonder how it will be different going forward. You can wonder that without disrespecting Jurgen Klopp or in any way thinking it'll be better without him. I'm just willing to embrace the difference now that it's been forced upon us. And I'm probably saying all this because of how much it hurts right now.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 66,344
Re: EL: Ata 0 vs 1 Liv (3-1) Mo 7
« Reply #522 on: Yesterday at 11:28:37 pm »
I would like to point out that we won the game and got a clean sheet.

MOMENTUM!
Logged

Offline Fernando

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 14
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: EL: Ata 0 vs 1 Liv (3-1) Mo 7
« Reply #523 on: Yesterday at 11:38:16 pm »
A similar result against Fulham on Sunday would be very nice thank you very much.
Logged

Offline Mighty_Red

  • Rojo Poderoso!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,900
  • All hail the King...
    • Join the fight - SOS
Re: EL: Ata 0 vs 1 Liv (3-1) Mo 7
« Reply #524 on: Yesterday at 11:39:10 pm »
After a great start, we went back to wasting chances and panicking when we got in their box but the 2nd half was really disappointing, we didn't lay a glove on them for 45mins. Felt like the subs made us worse not sure why there was a lack of intensity from those who came on.

Need to regroup first. Play lile we did in the 1st 20min then we'll be ok.
L8
Logged
Some clubs were always destined for greatness...

Offline Dougle

  • and the bleu cat!
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,170
Re: EL: Ata 0 vs 1 Liv (3-1) Mo 7
« Reply #525 on: Yesterday at 11:43:35 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 10:19:16 pm
We won.

The winning streak starts now.

Couldn't be bothered reading through 14 pages of the same post so thanks 4pool.

I actually thought we played well first half. Mo's form has gone to pot otherwise it's 2-0 at half-time. You can't miss those in a game like this at that stage. It was a killer. 2-0 and I think we'd have managed it. It was a classic European performance.
Second half Gasperini did a number on us and Trent (who was excellent) died, we lost the accuracy of the long pass, they pressed up and event' it was 5 against 5 in both halves we withered away.
Injuries and loss of form have done for us. It's been a brilliant ride till the last month.
But, we won.

Everything that remains possible hangs on Sunday. I'll take another 14 pages of moaning with the same result. We can do it.
Logged

Offline Caligula?

  • Relentlessly negative about fucking everything. A smile would crack your face.....the most boring poster on the site
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,527
  • SPQR
Re: EL: Ata 0 vs 1 Liv (3-1) Mo 7
« Reply #526 on: Yesterday at 11:43:58 pm »
When's the last time we had a half like that second half? I read somewhere that our xG was 0.04 but in reality it should have been 0.00. I don't remember when we last didn't look like scoring at all.
Logged

Offline Robinred

  • Wanted for burglary.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,715
  • Red since '64
Re: EL: Ata 0 vs 1 Liv (3-1) Mo 7
« Reply #527 on: Yesterday at 11:45:05 pm »
Quote from: decosabute on Yesterday at 11:28:35 pm
I don't disagree with any of that. I just think people had jumped on that post as something to hate, when I don't think any of it was below the belt.

I said in my post that Klopps way is probably the only way for us to truly compete toe to toe against clubs (and that's not just City) who spend way more than we do. I wish he was staying and I don't at all think we'll be better after he's gone.

But at the same time, I don't begrudge people feeling exhausted and worn out by it all either. These years with Klopp have been amazing, but I can also feel worn out by the constant extreme highs and lows.

I don't necessarily think that Ruben Amorim or whoever it ends up being will do better than Jurgen - they almost certainly won't. But this evening, in the context of watching my team go out with a whimper, while looking completely spent, I just think it's OK to wonder how it will be different going forward. You can wonder that without disrespecting Jurgen Klopp or in any way thinking it'll be better without him. I'm just willing to embrace the difference now that it's been forced upon us. And I'm probably saying all this because of how much it hurts right now.

Thanks for that, and for getting the gist of my post.

Were I to rewrite that post, Id make sure not to infer that Im in any way not very sad Klopp is going. Hes done an incredible job, and I love everything about him, not just his footballing beliefs, but his humanity, integrity and most of all, kindness.

But I AM looking forward to the new regime - because as a lifelong supporter and former season ticket holder, I look forward not back, and I have faith in the owners decisions to start a new era.

Does that mean Ive given up hope we can still win this seasons title? Point me to where I suggested that. I DID say I think its unlikely, because our form has fallen off a cliff. Anyway, football forums always generate passion, and in particular, loyalty. My post was never intended to reflect disloyalty to a wonderful man, only a reluctant acceptance that its almost time to look forward.
« Last Edit: Today at 12:14:49 am by Robinred »
Logged
"The first revolt is against the supreme tyranny of theology...as long as we have a master in heaven, we will be slaves on earth." Mikhail Bakunin

Offline LFC when it suits

  • Not got a fucking clue. Life is well, a bit of a long time. And that unconditional support thing can be a bit of a drag. Something better may come along. circumscribed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,539
Re: EL: Ata 0 vs 1 Liv (3-1) Mo 7
« Reply #528 on: Yesterday at 11:48:11 pm »
I can't remember the last time we have struggled to play out from the back like that. Atalanta were comfortably the toughest team we have faced this season.
Logged

Offline Andy82lfc

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,456
Re: EL: Ata 0 vs 1 Liv (3-1) Mo 7
« Reply #529 on: Today at 12:03:09 am »
Quote from: LFC when it suits on Yesterday at 11:48:11 pm
I can't remember the last time we have struggled to play out from the back like that. Atalanta were comfortably the toughest team we have faced this season.

Yet they are 6th in Serie A. It was them playing good but it was mostly us having a meltdown apart from a few parts in the second leg.

At least we beat them away from home which is a plus, and Im hoping that like all blips we have had this comes to an end but sooner rather than later.
Logged

Offline lgvkarlos

  • Finnished with his shit punnery now.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,334
Re: EL: Ata 0 vs 1 Liv (3-1) Mo 7
« Reply #530 on: Today at 12:04:29 am »
We looked clueless and lacked any quality to make a difference against a well drilled but very average team, all they needed to do was run at our players and we passed it to Ali.

The Salah chance may have changed things but collectively poor again.
Logged

Offline Bobinhood

  • RAWK's Pam Ayres. Man without a hat.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,913
  • Hand over the Trophy
Re: EL: Ata 0 vs 1 Liv (3-1) Mo 7
« Reply #531 on: Today at 12:15:04 am »
Well 2.0 first year did a good job and gathered some good experience. Truckloads better than the pre season genius's had it down for, and who knows the titles still in play. Decent showing for a team built around TAA who missed the second half of the year. Your first and second halves were Trent on it and Trent tired then off. Pretty straightforward.

Shit couple of weeks but i guess we just ran out of steam.
Logged
Amplification does not equal truth. 

"Put these seeds in your pocket. At least sunflowers will grow where you lie!"
A Ukrainian housewife to a young Russian soldier, Feb 24,2022.

Offline ianburns252

  • RAWK Economist not the MP spelling and Crosby background differentiate
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,319
  • Gentleman in the streets; freak in the spreadsheet
Re: EL: Ata 0 vs 1 Liv (3-1) Mo 7
« Reply #532 on: Today at 12:35:12 am »
I'm shocking at watching our games when I'm not actually going - made an effort the last month due to not being able to get home to Liverpool and we have had a downturn

Only solution to our season is I switch off and just travel every game
Logged

Offline Banquo's Ghost

  • Macbeth's on repeat. To boldly split infinitives that lesser men would dare. To.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,478
Re: EL: Ata 0 vs 1 Liv (3-1) Mo 7
« Reply #533 on: Today at 12:38:39 am »
Amongst my disappointment, I know full well these players have not become useless overnight. Neither has Jürgen.

Weve had a brutal run of injuries requiring lots of personnel changes. We have rebuilt the midfield, and much of the attack. Weve gone quite deep in four competitions (against expectations) and had barely any time in this second half of the season to train a different approach, and my own opinion has long been that weve needed something different than the inverted full back approach, as our defence has been very vulnerable all season.

I dont know why the manager and coaching staff have seemingly abandoned the high tempo, hard pressing game (perhaps because of the injuries and tiredness?) but to my recollection, we looked our best when we played that way. I dont know why we seemingly chose the very slow play out from the back/ hoof it tactics in both Atalanta games. I can only surmise why we have recently misplaced the ability to pass quickly, accurately and progressively (with so many changes and lack of training time, it seems to me that a lot of our players are not quite on the same wavelength - seen today with progressive passes going into space that no one was attacking).

Im fairly old school and consider getting a solid defence in order is the most important focus. I simply dont believe that risking going behind first every game is sensible, as it must be catastrophically hard on the players mentality. If one risks that for heavy metal pressing and high risk attacking, fair enough, but I think weve allowed opposition to believe that they will always score, and our possession game has failed too often (which may be understandable given our youth and new midfield) resulting in brutal goals.

If Jürgen was staying, I believe he would fix things in preseason as he has done before. I cant blame him for not finding the energy now - he has told us he is close to burn out. The future is still very bright for me, and these players will be making our complaints now look foolish by Christmas.
Logged
Be humble, for you are made of earth. Be noble, for you are made of stars.

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 66,344
Re: EL: Ata 0 vs 1 Liv (3-1) Mo 7
« Reply #534 on: Today at 12:48:15 am »
Give me six more 1-0 wins please.
Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,433
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: EL: Ata 0 vs 1 Liv (3-1) Mo 7
« Reply #535 on: Today at 01:13:53 am »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 12:48:15 am
Give me six more 1-0 wins please.

Yep, can boring as fuck, don't care.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline johnathank

  • youverymuch
  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 127
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: EL: Ata 0 vs 1 Liv (3-1) Mo 7
« Reply #536 on: Today at 02:16:07 am »
Quote from: Bucko - Dubai on Yesterday at 10:29:27 pm
Alisson made the most passes by a goalkeeper in Europa league or Champions League history with 94.

Sums up the performance
Jurgen must be as mystified as we are. There is no way he would ever tell this team to play this way. What is going on?
Logged

Offline Bastion Of Invincibility

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 459
Re: EL: Ata 0 vs 1 Liv (3-1) Mo 7
« Reply #537 on: Today at 04:59:49 am »
This is like when the Emperor was killed in Return of The Jedi and the Imperial troops completely gave up and got routed. Players aren't playing for the manager anymore.
Logged

Online StL-Dono

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 907
  • thank you Ian Rush
Re: EL: Ata 0 vs 1 Liv (3-1) Mo 7
« Reply #538 on: Today at 05:00:40 am »
Just finished seeing the match finally.

The first 15 minutes we came out like a bat outta hell and they couldn't handle us.  We seemed to overwhelm them. 

And then from about 15 on...  we started just walking it around, tapping passes in a triangle from Alisson to VVD to Konate with Mac thrown in to touch the ball a few times too.  Lost any urgency at all and any momentum from a quick start and then.... just reverted into the same match we've been watching for several weeks now.  Good possession but completely impotent.  Looking to nickel and dime them to death with short sideways passes and then hoping for the perfect backheel through about 8 sets of legs in the box for the easy tap-in. 

I realize you can't go balls to the wall for 90 minutes straight, but I think I'd have rather tried to win an uptempo match 2-5 than a slow patient one 0-3. 
Logged

Offline eAyeAddio

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,092
  • The last Kremlin-esque figure in The Main Stand...
Re: EL: Ata 0 vs 1 Liv (3-1) Mo 7
« Reply #539 on: Today at 05:24:01 am »
January 2024       AbuDhabi FC        Injured players:  1

......................... Arsenal FC          Injured players:   1

........................  Liverpool FC        Injured players:  14


All current problems stem from these stats.

That is all.


 
Logged
They laugh at me because I'm different.
I laugh at them because they are all the same.....

Offline Working Class Hen-Pecked Hero

  • Is something to be...Lives at 999 Letsby Avenue.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,069
Re: EL: Ata 0 vs 1 Liv (3-1) Mo 7
« Reply #540 on: Today at 05:35:40 am »
Quote from: eAyeAddio on Today at 05:24:01 am
January 2024       AbuDhabi FC        Injured players:  1

......................... Arsenal FC          Injured players:   1

........................  Liverpool FC        Injured players:  14


All current problems stem from these stats.

That is all.

Absolutely not the case over the 2 legs. Unless all them Injured players were on the side telling us to continually pass backwards and never turn around and face the other goal
Logged
Quote from: coolbyrne on July 16, 2016, 04:14:31 am
I'm telling you, Bowie died and it's all gone to fuck.

Online spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,180
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: EL: Ata 0 vs 1 Liv (3-1) Mo 7
« Reply #541 on: Today at 06:29:24 am »
The second half was so disappointing. It's easier said than done but the thought process should been, the man to man marking has made it impossible to play out from the back or play through the thirds so how do we combat that? They should have been hitting the ball into Nunez and surrounding him to win the second ball. Or they should have been hitting the ball into the opposition's corners and trying to win the ball from there. We needed to be in the opposition final third but we played most of the second half near our own penalty box. We were going out and at that stage, you have to gamble.
Logged

Online JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,211
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: EL: Ata 0 vs 1 Liv (3-1) Mo 7
« Reply #542 on: Today at 06:39:25 am »
Quote from: Wool on Yesterday at 10:39:25 pm
Klopp: I liked the game a lot. The commitment, the power the boys showed was incredible.

lol
Is that real? Sounds like something the owl wouldve said. The first 10 minutes were like that maybe then they all had a nap for the second half.
Logged

Online spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,180
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: EL: Ata 0 vs 1 Liv (3-1) Mo 7
« Reply #543 on: Today at 06:41:01 am »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 06:39:25 am
Is that real? Sounds like something the owl wouldve said. The first 10 minutes were like that maybe then they all had a nap for the second half.

Klopp is trying to be positive. I hate when fans pick over comments the manager says in public. Who the fuck cares. What matters is what he says to the players behind closed doors.
Logged

Online jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 77,406
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: EL: Ata 0 vs 1 Liv (3-1) Mo 7
« Reply #544 on: Today at 06:45:56 am »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 06:41:01 am
Klopp is trying to be positive. I hate when fans pick over comments the manager says in public. Who the fuck cares. What matters is what he says to the players behind closed doors.

Exactly it's typical of certain people that they quote a single line rather than the whole interview. They put it there to get reactions and sadly people fall for it.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"
Pages: 1 ... 9 10 11 12 13 [14]   Go Up
« previous next »
 