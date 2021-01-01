Its almost the end of an era. Mathematically we are still in a title race, and we need to amass more points to be sure of C.L qualification next season.
But the blunt truth is that the Klopp era has had its zenith. Klopps demands are huge, and once the burn out begins, its quickly a wildfire. Mo is the latest to suffer it; Klopp himself is another victim.
Im actually looking forward to a new boss, new ideas, new formations etc.
We won tonight, but we were on the retreat for much of the second half - pressed to death and often bullied into using Alisson to keep possession. Most of all I got the feeling theyd sussed how to nullify us, (and that included some deeply cynical stuff) and we had neither the energy, nor the wherewithal, to do anything about it.
Im eternally grateful to Klopp. For his sake more than mine, Id love to see a second Premiership title. But it seems unlikely given our form. So Im resigned to reflection of some wonderful, dazzling memories.