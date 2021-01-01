Its almost the end of an era. Mathematically we are still in a title race, and we need to amass more points to be sure of C.L qualification next season.



But the blunt truth is that the Klopp era has had its zenith. Klopps demands are huge, and once the burn out begins, its quickly a wildfire. Mo is the latest to suffer it; Klopp himself is another victim.



Im actually looking forward to a new boss, new ideas, new formations etc.



We won tonight, but we were on the retreat for much of the second half - pressed to death and often bullied into using Alisson to keep possession. Most of all I got the feeling theyd sussed how to nullify us, (and that included some deeply cynical stuff) and we had neither the energy, nor the wherewithal, to do anything about it.



Im eternally grateful to Klopp. For his sake more than mine, Id love to see a second Premiership title. But it seems unlikely given our form. So Im resigned to reflection of some wonderful, dazzling memories.



People absolutely slaughtering this post, but I don't think it's that unfair.Let's be right - Klopp has been incredible, and there is absolutely no way I wouldn't prefer him to stay. Even if we were shite, I'd prefer Klopp to manage us because of the man he is.But this level of drop off that we've now seen several times in recent years shows what it takes for him to create these miracles. It's not just the physical demands, but the emotional maelstrom of it. As much as I think our players are goosed right now, I think it's also hugely down to the amount of mental and emotional energy we burn through. We've had to push ourselves to the brink and go on this emotional ride to even get close to clubs who spend far more than us, and that works brilliantly when we're on a roll. But we've seen now that once this team starts to feel like it's missing a big objective they'd targeted, then things can go south very quickly.Having said all that, Klopp has probably done all the right things and it's largely down to that energy and fervour that we're even anywhere near the conversation for the biggest prizes.But I don't think it's terrible for this poster to say that it's interesting to see how it would be a different way. I'm extremely sad to see Jurgen go and I'm very depressed at how this seems to be petering out, but I choose to see the next chapter as something to embrace. Not saying it'll be better (and it most likely won't be), but in my opinion it's fine to wonder about the difference.