EL: Ata 0 vs 1 Liv (3-1) Mo 7

Re: EL: Ata 0 vs 1 Liv (3-1) Mo 7
Alisson made the most passes by a goalkeeper in Europa league or Champions League history with 94.

Sums up the performance
Watching the game I said to my brother that I could swear Alisson had more possession with the ball at his feet than any of our players. A couple of times he was playing higher than our last defender. It was bizarre viewing.

The whole second half was a tough watch.
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.

Re: EL: Ata 0 vs 1 Liv (3-1) Mo 7
0.04 xG in the second half, lol.

Good god
I wrote a post about our tactics but maybe they just werent up for it at all. It felt like that watching but chasing the game thats just hard to fathom
Re: EL: Ata 0 vs 1 Liv (3-1) Mo 7
Klopp: I liked the game a lot. The commitment, the power the boys showed was incredible.

lol
Are we laughing at Klopp now?

Epic.

Near 9 years a body of work. Creating a culture that defies belief. Bigging up footballers so they go again regardless of disappointment.

But no. Lets lol.
Re: EL: Ata 0 vs 1 Liv (3-1) Mo 7
Its almost the end of an era. Mathematically we are still in a title race, and we need to amass more points to be sure of C.L qualification next season.

But the blunt truth is that the Klopp era has had its zenith. Klopps demands are huge, and once the burn out begins, its quickly a wildfire. Mo is the latest to suffer it; Klopp himself is another victim.

Im actually looking forward to a new boss, new ideas, new formations etc.

We won tonight, but we were on the retreat for much of the second half - pressed to death and often bullied into using Alisson to keep possession. Most of all I got the feeling theyd sussed how to nullify us, (and that included some deeply cynical stuff) and we had neither the energy, nor the wherewithal, to do anything about it.

Im eternally grateful to Klopp. For his sake more than mine, Id love to see a second Premiership title. But it seems unlikely given our form. So Im resigned to reflection of some wonderful, dazzling memories.
"The first revolt is against the supreme tyranny of theology...as long as we have a master in heaven, we will be slaves on earth." Mikhail Bakunin

Re: EL: Ata 0 vs 1 Liv (3-1) Mo 7'
I was there, the fans were great.

I was at Anfield the last few weeks too and the belief is gone replaced by sniping of our own players, into a lot of anger and toxicity at the Palace game.

The belief is not there right now, when the going gets tough the fans are leaving and criticizing

You did say the fanbase had gone to fuck in the last 18 months.
In February they created one of the most influential atmospheres in a final.

The slow start against Palace I feel frustrated the crowd. Was crying out for a fast start.
Gili Gulu. (嘰哩咕嚕) means saying something no-one understands but yourself; a little rambling or a silly language between friends

Re: EL: Ata 0 vs 1 Liv (3-1) Mo 7
This will come across as bad losing, but theres a stench about that Atalanta team. As in Russia 2018 stench. You can argue all you like about tactics and performance but Ive never seen a team utterly dominate us physically for 3 hours like that. Zappacosta made a full pitch run on about 88 mins that a fresh Cafu would gawk at.

I'm the first one to indulge in this stuff about City, where you have 34 year old Kyle Walker outpacing Vinicius, and their players never tiring, despite 60 games every season. Cos that stuff is frankly mental. But while it is mad how much Atalanta outworked us, they are also 6th in Serie A. These performances are not typical for them at all.

I think it's basically a combination of them playing to their absolute top level two games in a row, and us being mentally not ready to battle (first leg) and physically goosed and totally lacking belief (second leg).

To be honest, they were more than two goals better than us over the two legs and fair play to them.
Re: EL: Ata 0 vs 1 Liv (3-1) Mo 7
Alisson made the most passes by a goalkeeper in Europa league or Champions League history with 94.

Sums up the performance

Is this true? That is completely mad.
Soccer - let's face it, its not really about a game of ball anymore is it?

Re: EL: Ata 0 vs 1 Liv (3-1) Mo 7
What an utterly bizarre final 20. Took our left back off, brought on Gomez in this inverted role that he's shit at, then passed it between the centre backs and keeper for the rest of the game. We went from uninspiring to utterly hopeless with those subs and it was so predictable I have no idea why we did it.
Re: EL: Ata 0 vs 1 Liv (3-1) Mo 7
Its almost the end of an era. Mathematically we are still in a title race, and we need to amass more points to be sure of C.L qualification next season.

But the blunt truth is that the Klopp era has had its zenith. Klopps demands are huge, and once the burn out begins, its quickly a wildfire. Mo is the latest to suffer it; Klopp himself is another victim.

Im actually looking forward to a new boss, new ideas, new formations etc.

We won tonight, but we were on the retreat for much of the second half - pressed to death and often bullied into using Alisson to keep possession. Most of all I got the feeling theyd sussed how to nullify us, (and that included some deeply cynical stuff) and we had neither the energy, nor the wherewithal, to do anything about it.

Im eternally grateful to Klopp. For his sake more than mine, Id love to see a second Premiership title. But it seems unlikely given our form. So Im resigned to reflection of some wonderful, dazzling memories.

Fucking hell 😂

You deserve a fart in your tea for that post
Pour yourself a drink and enjoy watching a genius in red - John Barnes || https://youtu.be/XEJfzUSH4e4

Re: EL: Ata 0 vs 1 Liv (3-1) Mo 7
Such a weird tactical approach from us  okay caught us by surprise in the first leg but how did we rock up here basically set up the same way ?
Over 180 minutes we kept trying to build through a lone 6 which they made impossible so our 8s were totally redundant and our centre backs had no options
I just dont get how you play that entire game and even make subs that dont change the shape - we threw on forwards with no way to get it to them
I was sure he would take on another midfielder in the second half. Jones and Elliott vacating the midfield to leave Mac Allister on his own was maddening. We'd pass it for a few minutes along the back, then hoof it to somehow isolated forwards, even though we had basically 5 playing across the front.
Re: EL: Ata 0 vs 1 Liv (3-1) Mo 7
You did say the fanbase had gone to fuck in the last 18 months.

The slow start against Palace I feel frustrated the crowd. Was crying out for a fast start.

We are capable of moments of matches but as a whole it is now weak willed and angry. They are completely doubters.

It wasn't just Palace it was Atalanta. It was Sheffield.

You get a missed pass you get the Anfield groan, now along with rumblings as people shout at how shit they player is
Re: EL: Ata 0 vs 1 Liv (3-1) Mo 7
Im eternally grateful to Klopp. For his sake more than mine, Id love to see a second Premiership title. But it seems unlikely given our form.

Agreed. Klopp might be a minor miracle worker, but I think building a time machine within the next month may be beyond even him. I just can't see this group of players travelling back to 2007 in time unfortunately.
Re: EL: Ata 0 vs 1 Liv (3-1) Mo 7
Go and watch the second half of extra time against Chelsea in the League Cup Final.

The fans were immense.

I think you're getting carried away with over-reactions on a fan forum after a few bad results.
The fans will be fine, and so will their support.

Footy fans are emotional. It's normal. Hysterics aren't pretty, but honest reflection on a disastrous two legged tie are fine for me. I don't believe in bullshitting and head burying. Honesty is usually the best policy, I find. We were shite. We'll also be back. We'll keep going and we'll start from scratch again next season regardless of how this one finally pans out. The fans will do likewise. We'll be fine.
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.

Re: EL: Ata 0 vs 1 Liv (3-1) Mo 7
Nice to see Ali and Trent back properly.

Apart from that, it was a redefinition of the phrase damp squib. I hope to God thats not how were going to play for the last 6 league games.
Re: EL: Ata 0 vs 1 Liv (3-1) Mo 7
I was sure he would take on another midfielder in the second half. Jones and Elliott vacating the midfield to leave Mac Allister on his own was maddening. We'd pass it for a few minutes along the back, then hoof it to somehow isolated forwards, even though we had basically 5 playing across the front.

I thought bringing Danns on made some sense, go with 4 up top and try to play it over their press, then Gakpo went to left back and we spent the rest of the game fannying around at the back.
Re: EL: Ata 0 vs 1 Liv (3-1) Mo 7
I'm actually more upset with that performance than I was with the first leg. I can put the first leg shambles down to rampant complacency and a bad day at the office coupled with a competent and willing opposition. Tonight, there was no excuse really.

They were there for the taking in the first half and we could have at least levelled the tie only for awful decision making in the final third and some awful finishing.

The second half. Well what can you say? Slow. Ponderous. Aimless. Pissing around at the back. Alisson seemingly having most of our possession as he strolled around, sometimes higher up the pitch than our last defender, before punting an aimless ball forward.

It has to be said that Atalanta deserved to go through. They may be an average Italian side, but we had no answer whatsoever to their play. The tie overall was a train wreck from our perspective.

Totally agree.
I was fuming with us last week, but tonight is far sadder. Even while we were losing 3-0, we also made chances and the second and third goals were somewhat against the run of play.

That entire second half this evening was worse than anything we saw last Thursday. I'm struggling to think of a poorer second leg second half where we're chasing goals. For all that Atalanta played well and seem to be kryptonite to us, it was astonishingly bad
Re: EL: Ata 0 vs 1 Liv (3-1) Mo 7
Are we laughing at Klopp now?

Epic.

Near 9 years a body of work. Creating a culture that defies belief. Bigging up footballers so they go again regardless of disappointment.

But no. Lets lol.
Remember to wash your cape.
Re: EL: Ata 0 vs 1 Liv (3-1) Mo 7
The fans will be fine, and so will their support.

Footy fans are emotional. It's normal. Hysterics aren't pretty, but honest reflection on a disastrous two legged tie are fine for me. I don't believe in bullshitting and head burying. Honesty is usually the best policy, I find. We were shite. We'll also be back. We'll keep going and we'll start from scratch again next season regardless of how this one finally pans out. The fans will do likewise. We'll be fine.

People saying they can't wait for the new manager already, there are always exceptions.
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Re: EL: Ata 0 vs 1 Liv (3-1) Mo 7
If somebody had told me during the summer we would be in a three way race for the title and likely back in the CL I would have taken their hand off. Some people are nuts.

Context though isn't it? If someone had told me we'd be 3rd, out of Europe and out of the FA Cup 4 weeks ago, I'd have told them to fuck off.
I think the same, can't stand him, but if you could have a £1million pound cheque or steve bruces head hollowed out and filled with pound coins which would you have?

Re: EL: Ata 0 vs 1 Liv (3-1) Mo 7
Hey a win's a win. Let's take that and build.
"The socialism I believe in is not really politics; it is humanity, a way of living and sharing the rewards."
"Red is my colour. I'll play for Liverpool as long as they will have me. I don't want to play for anybody else and when I pull off the red shirt for the last time I expect I will finish with football, at any rate as a player."McKinlay 1923

Re: EL: Ata 0 vs 1 Liv (3-1) Mo 7
Klopp: I liked the game a lot. The commitment, the power the boys showed was incredible.


Christ!
Re: EL: Ata 0 vs 1 Liv (3-1) Mo 7
Such a weird tactical approach from us  okay caught us by surprise in the first leg but how did we rock up here basically set up the same way ?
Over 180 minutes we kept trying to build through a lone 6 which they made impossible so our 8s were totally redundant and our centre backs had no options
I just dont get how you play that entire game and even make subs that dont change the shape - we threw on forwards with no way to get it to them

Genuinely my main emotion after that is sadness. It's like since Diallo scored the other week, Christ maybe even since antony equalised, they've all just given up. Including klopp and his team. It's been absolutely painful and despite the win tonight that second half was the hardest watch of the lot for.me.
3 midfielders minimum in the next window. And probably another young CB to boot.

Anything else is negligent.

Anything else is negligent.

Re: EL: Ata 0 vs 1 Liv (3-1) Mo 7
Thought we played well first half. Second half was really poor on the ball though.
Re: EL: Ata 0 vs 1 Liv (3-1) Mo 7'
Klopp: “I liked the game a lot. The commitment, the power the boys showed was incredible.”

lol

Not particularly fond of the lol.

Feels to me like a reflection of his getting the team to line up and salute the Kop after drawing 2-2 against West Brom at the start of his time in charge, when he was widely mocked.

He's trying to inject some positivity and belief back into the players and fans.

I feel some fans could benefit from watching some of our good performances and wins from this season.
The same with some of our players.
Gili Gulu. (嘰哩咕嚕) means saying something no-one understands but yourself; a little rambling or a silly language between friends

Re: EL: Ata 0 vs 1 Liv (3-1) Mo 7
Christ!

Building positivity for the run in. Allow the best manager of his generation some positivity.
Re: EL: Ata 0 vs 1 Liv (3-1) Mo 7
Remember to wash your cape.

Why didn't you put the whole interview on, rather than pick one line from it that fits your agenda?
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Re: EL: Ata 0 vs 1 Liv (3-1) Mo 7
People saying they can't wait for the new manager already, there are always exceptions.
In fairness the context of some of these posts were that Klopp looks spent (few would argue) and they were looking for fresh ideas, rather than getting rid of Klopp personally. That's how I read those posts at least.
Re: EL: Ata 0 vs 1 Liv (3-1) Mo 7
Klopp must have pissed the players off some what!
They are no longer playing for him???????
My 12yr old son asked me: Is Blackburn a Racist name?

Re: EL: Ata 0 vs 1 Liv (3-1) Mo 7
People saying they can't wait for the new manager already, there are always exceptions.
Of course, but they're just a few frustrated voices on Internet forums. The fans will always turn up. Klopp and the team will get the support they deserve in the ground. We'll be ok.
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.

Re: EL: Ata 0 vs 1 Liv (3-1) Mo 7
Genuinely my main emotion after that is sadness. It's like since Diallo scored the other week, Christ maybe even since antony equalised, they've all just given up. Including klopp and his team. It's been absolutely painful and despite the win tonight that second half was the hardest watch of the lot for.me.

I can't get that second half out of my head. I sincerely hope it was us just throwing the towel in and not risking players of the run in. If that was us genuinely chasing a result, then I don't know what to say.
I think the same, can't stand him, but if you could have a £1million pound cheque or steve bruces head hollowed out and filled with pound coins which would you have?

Re: EL: Ata 0 vs 1 Liv (3-1) Mo 7
I'm actually more upset with that performance than I was with the first leg. I can put the first leg shambles down to rampant complacency and a bad day at the office coupled with a competent and willing opposition. Tonight, there was no excuse really.

They were there for the taking in the first half and we could have at least levelled the tie only for awful decision making in the final third and some awful finishing.

Couldn't agree more SoS....didn't think we could outdo last week's bad dream..but somehow we managed it....beyond poor that tonight....
They have life in them, they have humour, they're arrogant, they're cocky and they're proud. And that's what I want my team to be.

Re: EL: Ata 0 vs 1 Liv (3-1) Mo 7
Game was basically a representation of the last 3 or 4 games.

Started well, missed chances, some players look finished for the season, looked clueless towards the end.

Tough to see how we put a winning run together till the end of the season, and in more likelihood season will just fizzle out completely and we'll lose more games or draw them.

Very depressing end to a season that promised so much.
YWNA

Re: EL: Ata 0 vs 1 Liv (3-1) Mo 7
it will be a miracle if we win out, like a horse that is getting overtaken in the last furlong, and then suddenly surges again....only seen that happen once (Pat Eddery on Dawn Run)
Re: EL: Ata 0 vs 1 Liv (3-1) Mo 7
The tie was lost last week, let's be honest. First half we played really well for the most part, but we just fizzled out. I think it was a mixture of belief and legs just not being there. Atalanta were brilliant though, they got really physical and on a different day they probably go down to 10 men for persistent fouling, but it is what it is.

Just seems we are in a slight lull at the moment and we've a lot of players out of form. I think we are just going through a difficult period of the season.. it happens. But we won tonight and kept a clean sheet so some big positives. We started the game really well which was a positive too.
Re: EL: Ata 0 vs 1 Liv (3-1) Mo 7
Its almost the end of an era. Mathematically we are still in a title race, and we need to amass more points to be sure of C.L qualification next season.

But the blunt truth is that the Klopp era has had its zenith. Klopps demands are huge, and once the burn out begins, its quickly a wildfire. Mo is the latest to suffer it; Klopp himself is another victim.

Im actually looking forward to a new boss, new ideas, new formations etc.

We won tonight, but we were on the retreat for much of the second half - pressed to death and often bullied into using Alisson to keep possession. Most of all I got the feeling theyd sussed how to nullify us, (and that included some deeply cynical stuff) and we had neither the energy, nor the wherewithal, to do anything about it.

Im eternally grateful to Klopp. For his sake more than mine, Id love to see a second Premiership title. But it seems unlikely given our form. So Im resigned to reflection of some wonderful, dazzling memories.

People absolutely slaughtering this post, but I don't think it's that unfair.

Let's be right - Klopp has been incredible, and there is absolutely no way I wouldn't prefer him to stay. Even if we were shite, I'd prefer Klopp to manage us because of the man he is.

But this level of drop off that we've now seen several times in recent years shows what it takes for him to create these miracles. It's not just the physical demands, but the emotional maelstrom of it. As much as I think our players are goosed right now, I think it's also hugely down to the amount of mental and emotional energy we burn through. We've had to push ourselves to the brink and go on this emotional ride to even get close to clubs who spend far more than us, and that works brilliantly when we're on a roll. But we've seen now that once this team starts to feel like it's missing a big objective they'd targeted, then things can go south very quickly.

Having said all that, Klopp has probably done all the right things and it's largely down to that energy and fervour that we're even anywhere near the conversation for the biggest prizes.

But I don't think it's terrible for this poster to say that it's interesting to see how it would be a different way. I'm extremely sad to see Jurgen go and I'm very depressed at how this seems to be petering out, but I choose to see the next chapter as something to embrace. Not saying it'll be better (and it most likely won't be), but in my opinion it's fine to wonder about the difference.
Re: EL: Ata 0 vs 1 Liv (3-1) Mo 7
Klopp: I liked the game a lot. The commitment, the power the boys showed was incredible.

lol

Where to start with this fucking "lol", id be banned. If your tiny brain could comprehend why he's trying to remain positive, I'd try and explain it to you.

Enjoy school tomorrow, i hope you've done your homework!
Re: EL: Ata 0 vs 1 Liv (3-1) Mo 7
The tie was lost last week, let's be honest. First half we played really well for the most part, but we just fizzled out. I think it was a mixture of belief and legs just not being there. Atalanta were brilliant though, they got really physical and on a different day they probably go down to 10 men for persistent fouling, but it is what it is.

Just seems we are in a slight lull at the moment and we've a lot of players out of form. I think we are just going through a difficult period of the season.. it happens. But we won tonight and kept a clean sheet so some big positives. We started the game really well which was a positive too.

I don't actually think we played that well in the first half either. Lots of energy, but no control. Gave the ball away loads, which seems be be a bit of a habit over the past month. We let them dictate the shape of the game which was evident by the way we had to run all over the place to get some space. It's why Roberston was often in the centre forward position. Very concerning that all it takes is some quality man-marking to completely nullify us.
I think the same, can't stand him, but if you could have a £1million pound cheque or steve bruces head hollowed out and filled with pound coins which would you have?

Re: EL: Ata 0 vs 1 Liv (3-1) Mo 7
Its almost the end of an era. Mathematically we are still in a title race, and we need to amass more points to be sure of C.L qualification next season.

But the blunt truth is that the Klopp era has had its zenith. Klopps demands are huge, and once the burn out begins, its quickly a wildfire. Mo is the latest to suffer it; Klopp himself is another victim.

Im actually looking forward to a new boss, new ideas, new formations etc.

We won tonight, but we were on the retreat for much of the second half - pressed to death and often bullied into using Alisson to keep possession. Most of all I got the feeling theyd sussed how to nullify us, (and that included some deeply cynical stuff) and we had neither the energy, nor the wherewithal, to do anything about it.

Im eternally grateful to Klopp. For his sake more than mine, Id love to see a second Premiership title. But it seems unlikely given our form. So Im resigned to reflection of some wonderful, dazzling memories.

Good man. I hope you won't be at either the Spurs or Wolves games.

Jurgen is done despite exceeding the majority of expectations this season. He'll be lucky to get another job in the future!
Re: EL: Ata 0 vs 1 Liv (3-1) Mo 7
Is this true? That is completely mad.
He made the most passes among all of our players today.
Re: EL: Ata 0 vs 1 Liv (3-1) Mo 7
People absolutely slaughtering this post, but I don't think it's that unfair.

Let's be right - Klopp has been incredible, and there is absolutely no way I wouldn't prefer him to stay. Even if we were shite, I'd prefer Klopp to manage us because of the man he is.

But this level of drop off that we've now seen several times in recent years shows what it takes for him to create these miracles. It's not just the physical demands, but the emotional maelstrom of it. As much as I think our players are goosed right now, I think it's also hugely down to the amount of mental and emotional energy we burn through. We've had to push ourselves to the brink and go on this emotional ride to even get close to clubs who spend far more than us, and that works brilliantly when we're on a roll. But we've seen now that once this team starts to feel like it's missing a big objective they'd targeted, then things can go south very quickly.

Having said all that, Klopp has probably done all the right things and it's largely down to that energy and fervour that we're even anywhere near the conversation for the biggest prizes.

But I don't think it's terrible for this poster to say that it's interesting to see how it would be a different way. I'm extremely sad to see Jurgen go and I'm very depressed at how this seems to be petering out, but I choose to see the next chapter as something to embrace. Not saying it'll be better (and it most likely won't be), but in my opinion it's fine to wonder about the difference.

The difference is probably a manager and team like Arsenal and Arteta, a lesser version of Guardiola. Thats the opposite spectrum of what it seems posters are describing as a change to Klopp, Im not sure any of manager in the world could compete with that standard of consistent 95+ point seasons, only Klopp, and doing it that way, his way is probably the only way to get any success out of the competition weve had with City and Guardiola.
