Author Topic: Europa League / Champions League / Conference League QF 2nd Leg 16th-18th April  (Read 15583 times)

Re: Europa League / Champions League / Conference League QF 2nd Leg 16th-18th April
« Reply #1120 on: Today at 02:47:55 am »
Quote from: Tokyoite on Today at 02:36:42 am
Bayern - Real semi-final should be a great watch, very excited for that one.

Pundits made to look like fools yet again. Yes Bayern and Real are not as dominant as they have been in previous years but looking down on them, you are just asking to be ridiculed.
Really? I mean I'm happy that's the case, but the game might be overshadowed by the excitement over the growing grass...
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Re: Europa League / Champions League / Conference League QF 2nd Leg 16th-18th April
« Reply #1121 on: Today at 06:09:06 am »
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 02:47:55 am
Really? I mean I'm happy that's the case, but the game might be overshadowed by the excitement over the growing grass...

Bayern v BvB Final with Die Schwarzgelben to win and Harry Kane to continue his fine footballing legacy.
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Re: Europa League / Champions League / Conference League QF 2nd Leg 16th-18th April
« Reply #1122 on: Today at 06:49:47 am »
The English press desperate to make Real Madrid's win about England.

Apparently Jude Bellingham was "instrumental" because he "passed the ball" in the build-up to Real's goal and scored his penalty.  ::)

C'mon people, he's been largely anonymous in Real games for weeks/month now.  It's like they can't handle that golden child Phil Foden was so bad that they were left to rummage through the disaster on the night for English football and just make stuff up.
Re: Europa League / Champions League / Conference League QF 2nd Leg 16th-18th April
« Reply #1123 on: Today at 07:03:05 am »
how good was that B Silva panenka?  ;D
Re: Europa League / Champions League / Conference League QF 2nd Leg 16th-18th April
« Reply #1124 on: Today at 07:04:29 am »
It looks like there will only be 4 teams for England in the CL next season.
Potentially Villa will be the only team left in European competition after tonight.
Re: Europa League / Champions League / Conference League QF 2nd Leg 16th-18th April
« Reply #1125 on: Today at 07:05:47 am »
Quote from: elsewhere on Today at 07:03:05 am
how good was that B Silva panenka?  ;D

Of all the players that missed he is the one that brought me the most joy. I will never forgive that twat for not clapping the guard of honour.
Re: Europa League / Champions League / Conference League QF 2nd Leg 16th-18th April
« Reply #1126 on: Today at 07:07:41 am »
Quote from: kasperoff on Today at 12:46:55 am
Yep. Needed them both through really. Either of them can win it for me if it means we win the league.

Why? Another cheat title, who cares.. they only care about the champions league so missing out hurts those c*nts the most.
Re: Europa League / Champions League / Conference League QF 2nd Leg 16th-18th April
« Reply #1127 on: Today at 07:12:42 am »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 07:05:47 am
Of all the players that missed he is the one that brought me the most joy. I will never forgive that twat for not clapping the guard of honour.

There's few players I "hate" but Silva is one of them.  Made worse by the fact when he isn't rugby tackling our players, he's actually quite a good footballer.  Made up that not only he missed, but the way he missed.
Re: Europa League / Champions League / Conference League QF 2nd Leg 16th-18th April
« Reply #1128 on: Today at 07:16:02 am »
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 12:20:30 am
I'd say it is to be fair.

Decisions against us v city and Arsenal and the spurs game have killed us

But so has our finishing. Should've beat United and palace comfortably. Got 1 point


But that can happen in a game. You can be unlucky in front of goal.
But you cannot do anything about bent officials stealing points off you.
A perfect season is required to beat the cheats. We can't do that because PGMOL will ensure its not possible.
Re: Europa League / Champions League / Conference League QF 2nd Leg 16th-18th April
« Reply #1129 on: Today at 07:17:37 am »
Quote from: peelyon on Today at 07:12:42 am
There's few players I "hate" but Silva is one of them.  Made worse by the fact when he isn't rugby tackling our players, he's actually quite a good footballer.  Made up that not only he missed, but the way he missed.

Maybe the juice he takes doesnt help with penalties.
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Re: Europa League / Champions League / Conference League QF 2nd Leg 16th-18th April
« Reply #1130 on: Today at 07:18:11 am »
Momentum shouldn't be ignored in football both positive and negative. I think City and Arsenal progress would have been a positive for their momentum in the run in. I don't buy into a CL semi final becoming a distraction in the league. It wasn't a distraction for City last season,
Re: Europa League / Champions League / Conference League QF 2nd Leg 16th-18th April
« Reply #1131 on: Today at 07:26:59 am »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 07:18:11 am
Momentum shouldn't be ignored in football both positive and negative. I think City and Arsenal progress would have been a positive for their momentum in the run in. I don't buy into a CL semi final becoming a distraction in the league. It wasn't a distraction for City last season,

Absolutely. Plus its pretty much all the eggs in one basket so the pressure has been raised. Arsenal Im not sure can handle that - itll be interesting to see how both teams react over the weekend
Re: Europa League / Champions League / Conference League QF 2nd Leg 16th-18th April
« Reply #1132 on: Today at 07:41:07 am »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 07:18:11 am
Momentum shouldn't be ignored in football both positive and negative. I think City and Arsenal progress would have been a positive for their momentum in the run in. I don't buy into a CL semi final becoming a distraction in the league. It wasn't a distraction for City last season,

Or any season since we've been challenging them for titles.

Pep's comment about De Bruyne and Haaland asking to be taken off is very strange.  Apparently he berates his players in public to get a response.  Does he also humiliate them as well to get a response?  What player asks to be taken off in a quarter final with everything on the line?  Bizarre.
Re: Europa League / Champions League / Conference League QF 2nd Leg 16th-18th April
« Reply #1133 on: Today at 07:48:17 am »
Guardiola is just a c*nt isn't he. I can understand frustrations because they absolutely dominated Real, and he's used to teams just folding to their constant pressure and shit cut back football. But he just can't show dignity in winning or losing. Bald fuckin robot
Quote from: coolbyrne on July 16, 2016, 04:14:31 am
I'm telling you, Bowie died and it's all gone to fuck.

Re: Europa League / Champions League / Conference League QF 2nd Leg 16th-18th April
« Reply #1134 on: Today at 07:52:30 am »
Quote from: Working Class Hen-Pecked Hero on Today at 07:48:17 am
Guardiola is just a c*nt isn't he. I can understand frustrations because they absolutely dominated Real, and he's used to teams just folding to their constant pressure and shit cut back football. But he just can't show dignity in winning or losing. Bald fuckin robot


It is just the way he is.

Even when he is humble, it becomes across as sarcastic.
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Re: Europa League / Champions League / Conference League QF 2nd Leg 16th-18th April
« Reply #1135 on: Today at 08:00:59 am »
I hate Real just as much. It's a pity they couldn't both lose.
Re: Europa League / Champions League / Conference League QF 2nd Leg 16th-18th April
« Reply #1136 on: Today at 08:37:43 am »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 07:18:11 am
Momentum shouldn't be ignored in football both positive and negative. I think City and Arsenal progress would have been a positive for their momentum in the run in. I don't buy into a CL semi final becoming a distraction in the league. It wasn't a distraction for City last season,

I don't buy going out will damage City's league chances. It hasn't before.
Re: Europa League / Champions League / Conference League QF 2nd Leg 16th-18th April
« Reply #1137 on: Today at 08:39:40 am »
Quote from: deano2727 on Today at 08:37:43 am
I don't buy going out will damage City's league chances. It hasn't before.
Going through prob wouldnt have damaged them either
Re: Europa League / Champions League / Conference League QF 2nd Leg 16th-18th April
« Reply #1138 on: Today at 08:43:46 am »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 08:39:40 am
Going through prob wouldnt have damaged them either

It might have helped by giving them less time to prepare for the league games. I'm definitely of the opinion that them going through was better for our league chances. That said, we're shite at the moment, so City not winning the lot again might be for the best.
Re: Europa League / Champions League / Conference League QF 2nd Leg 16th-18th April
« Reply #1139 on: Today at 09:16:35 am »
Simon Stone
BBC Sport

England's hopes of securing a fifth Champions League spot have taken a big hit over the past two nights.

With Italy clear at the top of Uefa's coefficient rankings, the second of the two available spots has turned into a battle between Germany and England.

Before this week, Germany had a narrow lead even though they only had three teams left in the quarter-finals of the three European club competitions, compared with England's five.

That position has strengthened further with Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich both reaching the last four.

It meant the pair each collected three coefficient points this week - two each for the win and a bonus point for getting through. Those points are divided by seven - the number of German teams who started out in Europe this season - which takes them to 17.642.

While Manchester City's defeat by Real Madrid ends their Champions League hopes, as penalties do not count in coefficient terms, the game ended in a draw, meaning England have amassed only one point so far this week, which has to be divided by eight. It leaves England on 16.875.
Re: Europa League / Champions League / Conference League QF 2nd Leg 16th-18th April
« Reply #1140 on: Today at 09:30:39 am »
Quote from: kasperoff on Today at 12:46:55 am
Yep. Needed them both through really. Either of them can win it for me if it means we win the league.

Fuck that :lmao


Got a spring in my step today. Arf.
Quote from: tubby on Today at 12:45:53 pm

They both went in high, that's factually correct, both tried to play the ball at height.  Doku with his foot, Mac Allister with his chest.

Re: Europa League / Champions League / Conference League QF 2nd Leg 16th-18th April
« Reply #1141 on: Today at 09:31:29 am »
Quote from: gazzalfc on Today at 09:16:35 am
Simon Stone
BBC Sport

England's hopes of securing a fifth Champions League spot have taken a big hit over the past two nights.

With Italy clear at the top of Uefa's coefficient rankings, the second of the two available spots has turned into a battle between Germany and England.

Before this week, Germany had a narrow lead even though they only had three teams left in the quarter-finals of the three European club competitions, compared with England's five.

That position has strengthened further with Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich both reaching the last four.

It meant the pair each collected three coefficient points this week - two each for the win and a bonus point for getting through. Those points are divided by seven - the number of German teams who started out in Europe this season - which takes them to 17.642.

While Manchester City's defeat by Real Madrid ends their Champions League hopes, as penalties do not count in coefficient terms, the game ended in a draw, meaning England have amassed only one point so far this week, which has to be divided by eight. It leaves England on 16.875.

Good. And Simon Stone can go and fuck himself, the inbred weird looking fucking prick.
Quote from: tubby on Today at 12:45:53 pm

They both went in high, that's factually correct, both tried to play the ball at height.  Doku with his foot, Mac Allister with his chest.

Re: Europa League / Champions League / Conference League QF 2nd Leg 16th-18th April
« Reply #1142 on: Today at 09:37:30 am »
The odds for the league with the bookies didn't move an inch after last night. Likewise if we go out or find a comeback tonight, they probably won't change either. The effect of European elimination is always way overstated, the true effect is miniscule. Happy city are out, didn't really care either way on Arsenal.
Re: Europa League / Champions League / Conference League QF 2nd Leg 16th-18th April
« Reply #1143 on: Today at 09:43:53 am »
Progressing in the CL and FA Cup really hindered City last se... oh , hang on.
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Re: Europa League / Champions League / Conference League QF 2nd Leg 16th-18th April
« Reply #1144 on: Today at 09:45:51 am »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 12:55:56 am
Did RedBull pay UEFA some Money to have Salzburg in that Tournament.

 ;D

It's on merit, apparently. FIFA decided it would be the CL winners of the past four years, plus the next best eight in European competitions, with a maximum of two per country. An exception would have been made if there were three winners from the same country, that's why the last place wasn't known until Arsenal were knocked out. So once you have two from England, Spain, Italy and Germany, plus PSG, they had to go down the rankings (past the likes of us and Barcelona) to get to Porto, Benfica and finally Salzburg. :)

Wouldn't be surprised if FIFA make it a maximum of three per country next time to boost their revenue. I'm sure they were counting on Barcelona being there, but they're getting Salzburg instead. ;D
Re: Europa League / Champions League / Conference League QF 2nd Leg 16th-18th April
« Reply #1145 on: Today at 09:54:19 am »
Quote from: lobsterboy on Today at 07:16:02 am
But that can happen in a game. You can be unlucky in front of goal.
But you cannot do anything about bent officials stealing points off you.
A perfect season is required to beat the cheats. We can't do that because PGMOL will ensure its not possible.

We mightve missed the penalty at city. We might not have won the spurs game. We scored after the Arsenal basketball incident. Had those decisions gone our way we might be no better off. Had we taken just some of our many chances against Utd and palace, wed be 5 points better off.
Re: Europa League / Champions League / Conference League QF 2nd Leg 16th-18th April
« Reply #1146 on: Today at 09:56:33 am »
Quote from: BoRed on Today at 09:45:51 am
It's on merit, apparently. FIFA decided it would be the CL winners of the past four years, plus the next best eight in European competitions, with a maximum of two per country. An exception would have been made if there were three winners from the same country, that's why the last place wasn't known until Arsenal were knocked out. So once you have two from England, Spain, Italy and Germany, plus PSG, they had to go down the rankings (past the likes of us and Barcelona) to get to Porto, Benfica and finally Salzburg. :)

Wouldn't be surprised if FIFA make it a maximum of three per country next time to boost their revenue. I'm sure they were counting on Barcelona being there, but they're getting Salzburg instead. ;D

Theyll absolutely change it. They want us, Man Utd and Barca in there. Three of the top 4 most watched teams globally.
Re: Europa League / Champions League / Conference League QF 2nd Leg 16th-18th April
« Reply #1147 on: Today at 09:59:51 am »
Quote from: deano2727 on Today at 08:43:46 am
It might have helped by giving them less time to prepare for the league games. I'm definitely of the opinion that them going through was better for our league chances. That said, we're shite at the moment, so City not winning the lot again might be for the best.
I was of that opinion but as someone else pointed out, as soon as the first leg kicked off I changed my mind. I just could not want them to win. Yes, the two extra games would maybe affect some teams, but going deep into cups hasnt affected these one bit in recent seasons. I firmly believe they are supping on Peds magic juice, although some in here think thats impossible.
Re: Europa League / Champions League / Conference League QF 2nd Leg 16th-18th April
« Reply #1148 on: Today at 10:04:18 am »
Quote from: thejbs on Today at 09:54:19 am
We mightve missed the penalty at city. We might not have won the spurs game. We scored after the Arsenal basketball incident. Had those decisions gone our way we might be no better off. Had we taken just some of our many chances against Utd and palace, wed be 5 points better off.

Or we could have scored the penalty at city, we could have won at spurs and we could have won at arsenal - we were a slightly different team at those times and then had we taken our chances against Utd and Palace, we'd have the league wrapped up by now.  But who's to say that the previous 3 haven't had an effect on the last two.......sometimes its the drip drip of curcumstances that eventually get you.
Re: Europa League / Champions League / Conference League QF 2nd Leg 16th-18th April
« Reply #1149 on: Today at 10:30:18 am »
Quote from: thejbs on Today at 09:54:19 am
We mightve missed the penalty at city. We might not have won the spurs game. We scored after the Arsenal basketball incident. Had those decisions gone our way we might be no better off. Had we taken just some of our many chances against Utd and palace, wed be 5 points better off.

I wouldn't even say it was the 'big' decisions that PGMOL have fucked us over on. It's all the supposed free kicks (When we have 70 or 80% possession) and the continual breaking up of our attacks and rhythm continually through the season..

We apparantly are pretty much the dirtiest team in the league (going by fouls) but one of the cleanest (Going by cards)
Quote from: tubby on Today at 12:45:53 pm

They both went in high, that's factually correct, both tried to play the ball at height.  Doku with his foot, Mac Allister with his chest.

Re: Europa League / Champions League / Conference League QF 2nd Leg 16th-18th April
« Reply #1150 on: Today at 11:08:54 am »
Regardless of if we would have gone on to actually win the points, it's still at least 6-9 points PGMOL have made certain we wouldn't get.
You cannot win a league when you are up against bent officials.
Re: Europa League / Champions League / Conference League QF 2nd Leg 16th-18th April
« Reply #1151 on: Today at 12:28:00 pm »
Quote from: thejbs on Today at 09:56:33 am
Theyll absolutely change it. They want us, Man Utd and Barca in there. Three of the top 4 most watched teams globally.

There would have to be about 50 teams in the next tournament for UTD to qualify, going by their 7 co-efficient points this season and potentially 0 next.
